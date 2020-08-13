MADISON — Close to two dozen people attending Wednesday night's Madison City Council meeting stormed out of the city auditorium after the council approved the lease of Countryside Home to Arbor Care out of Valley.
After 2½ hours of discussion Wednesday night, four Madison City Council members were split on the approval of a lease agreement and operations transfer agreement with Arbor Care Center effective Oct. 1 of this year for the home.
Madison Mayor Alvin Brandl voted "yes" on the lease agreement and broke the stalemate to the disdain of several Countryside Home employees in attendance.
Council members tabled three options: to take no action and continue Countryside Home operations solely through the City of Madison; approve a facility management agreement between Countryside Home and Rural Health Development; or approve a five-year lease between the City of Madison and Arbor Care.
Action was taken in an attempt to dig Countryside Home out of a financial crisis it's endured since late last year. The facility has been losing an average of $30,000 to $40,000 every month for close to a year, according to the council.
Before the vote took place, members of the public took the floor one-by-one before the council and expressed opposition to the Arbor Care lease agreement.
A lack of trust in the leadership and decision-making of Arbor Care officials was expressed by nearly every constituent who took the floor Wednesday. Most of the concerns offered were those of current Countryside Home employees, but other Madison residents joined Countryside Home employees in opposition of the lease agreement.
Several employees are in fear for their jobs once a corporate entity takes over operation of the building, although Arbor Care Center owner Kenneth Klaasmeyer has held firm on his intentions to retain the staff at Countryside Home.
Mysti Knoell has worked as a registered nurse at Countryside Home since 2017 and said management at corporate entities simply can't be trusted.
"I don't want inadequate care for my aunt, and I don't want inadequate care for the 59 other residents at the facility," Knoell told the council. "I don't want that inadequate management for my fellow employees. You're selling us out if you do this; it's not fair. We need to know more about the other options we have besides Arbor Care."
Several others in attendance echoed Knoell's statements and even voiced in unison that "Arbor Care's going to sell us out." Others scoffed at the idea that Klaasmeyer could potentially install pay raises for employees once the lease agreement is effective.
"The city will have zero involvement in this nursing home if this goes through," councilman Rick Schommer said. "You're not just leasing out the facility, but you're leasing out 100 employees. Once this company would come in, you'd have no control; you have no checks and balances on what they do and don't do, other than an honor system, or someone actually goes out and sees that they're getting done what they said they would get done."
Schommer and Rob Fite were the two councilmen against the lease agreement. Both were in favor of the option to approve a facility management agreement with Rural Health Development or, at the least, disapprove of the motion to lease with Arbor Care and explore other options.
Rural Health Development is a health care consulting and managing group whose mission is to provide affordable management services to "stand-alone" communities. RHD ensures that facilities are compliant with the new HIPAA regulations as well as assuring compliance in the new health information privacy guidelines.
Of the several individuals against the Arbor Care lease agreement, a majority preferred an agreement with RHD, as they said RHD would help bring change to the facility without completely taking over. Others expressed desire for Countryside Home to continue operating as is, although it was expected that within six months, there would be no guarantee the facility would still be open under current operations.
Council members Griselda Beery and Paul Kellen joined Brandl in favor of the lease agreement. Brandl attempted to assure Countryside Home employees that their job security would remain stable.
"They're not intending to get rid of anyone. Every credential that we checked out is good in my opinion," Brandl said. "If you roll all the aspects of the facility together and turn them into a more efficient machine, you'll have more money, be more efficient and build the facility into a better place with more updates and upgrades.
"There's just a bigger facility to pull resources from. They are leasing the facility, they aren't buying it; and we can get out of this lease agreement if we have to," the mayor said.
The council also approved a motion for Arbor Care Center to handle Countryside Home billing pro bono until Oct. 1.