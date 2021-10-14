The accomplishments of the 4-H youths and volunteers in Madison County were recognized at the 2021 4-H Achievement Ceremony recently. The event was held in Norfolk at Nebraska Extension in Madison County. Award recipients include:

4-H Special Edition Youth Writers — Rebecca Arkfeld; September Babel; Caden Buss; Tessa Ferguson; Myranda Hansen; Aria Hoehne; Rachel Jackson; Timothy Johns-Hinrichsen; Owen Kaufman; Britney Kreikemeier; Madelyn Lingenfelter; Dylan Luetkenhaus; Tyler Luetkenhaus; Megan Lutt; Makenzy Neemeyer; Franklin Polacek; Cole Ransen; Lucas Ransen; Leah Rast; Ali Schmidt; Jaylinn Schmidt; Marcus Schultz; Andrew Schutt; Ashley Schutt; and Serenity Strong.

4-H Special Edition Ad Sales — Caden Buss; Serenity Strong; and The Four Corners 4-H Club.

Annual Achievement Application Awards: —Aria Hoehne; Franklin Polacek; and Serenity Strong.

Charter Clubs — Newman Huskers 4-H Club; NexGeneration 4-H Club; and The Four Corners 4-H Club.

Most Static Exhibits at Madison County Fair and Rodeo — Junior: Andrew Schutt; Intermediate: Serenity Strong; Senior: Leah Rast.

Diamond Clover Awards — Level One: Aria Hoehne; Level One: Franklin Polacek; Level Five: Serenity Strong

Orville Carlisle Rocketry Award — Cole Ransen.

State Fair Fashion Show — Constructed Outfit: Tessa Ferguson; Shopping in Style: Serenity Strong

Year Awards — 13-year 4-H members: Becca Arkfeld; Madison Howard; Rachel Jackson; Dylan Kesting; Keisha Nelson; Leah Podliska; Jenna Ruge; and Makenna Skiff; 12-year 4-H members: Madelyn Lingenfelter; Megan Lutt; Emily Miller; Shayla Raeside; Leah Rast; Reilly Schlomer; and Tyson Warrick; 10-year 4-H members: Betty Books; Alisha Dahlberg; Natasha Dahlberg; Alivia Gubbels; Lauryn Hoff; Dakota Hoffmann; Britney Kreikemeier; Hunter Kreikemeier; Erica Leader; Autumn Patzel; Trenton Patzel; Morgan Pfeifer; Cole Ransen; and Serenity Strong; Eight-year 4-H members: Maddie Abler; Breanna Borchers; Brittany Borchers; Oliver Daniel; Evan Hoff; Alexis Jackson; Ashlin Leader; Dylan Luetkenhaus; Lauren Lutt; Cora Patzel; Kailey Patzel; Brock Pfeifer; and Cohen Skiff; Five-year 4-H members: Axton Altwine; Brooklynn Anderson; Carson Anderson; Kiara Brachle; Caden Buss; Lauren Carlisle; Maxwell Daniel; Devin Frisch; Rylee Fuelberth; Adam Gamerl; Ricardo Hernandez; Xavier Hernandez; Kyler Jeffrey; Lucy Kaufman; Kaitlyn Koenig; Trevor Koenig; Savannah Leistritz; Sophie Lyon; Katy Nathan; Makenzy Neemeyer; Dacyn Patzel; Sydney Patzel; Franklin Polacek; Grace Robinson; Margaret Robinson; Austynn Schomer; Ashley Schutt; Mayson Smith; Reed Stoltz; Savannah Tillotson; Kayton Werner; Keaton Werner; Olivia Werner; Brooklynn Whatley; Sydney Whatley; Paxtyn Wolff; and Kade Young.

Honored 4-H leaders — Five-year Leader: Dawn Brachle; Eight-year Leaders: Kellie Abler; Julie Filipi; Mike Filipi; and Amy Kreikemeier; 25-year Leader — Kathy Neidig.

Special Awards — Oswald Family Spirit of 4-H Award: Delanie Showalter; Patty Nelson “Making the Best Better” Memorial Award: Tyler Luetkenhaus; 4-H Rookie Award: Maxwell Daniel; Above and Beyond Award: Jordan Anderson and Scott Nelson Families; I Believe in You Award: Axton Altwine; I Believe in You Award: Serenity Strong; Cornerstone Caring Adult Award: Donna Miller; Cornerstone Caring Adult Award: Dennis Smydra; Outstanding 4-H Alumni: Cara Hoehne; Outstanding 4-H Member: Kelly Pfeifer; Outstanding 4-H Leader: Amy Kreikemeier; Heart of 4-H Award (Friends of 4-H): Lee Sherry and Norman Small; 4-H Advocate of the Year: Niko Gronenthal and Madison Star Mail; Outstanding 4-H Leader: Amy Kreikemeier.

Tags

In other news

Longtime Render editor retiring

After 25 years as editor and publisher of Render magazine, Tina Caparella is retiring Sunday, Oct. 31. She assumed the role in September 1996 when Render’s first editor/publisher, Frank Burnham, retired after nearly 25 years at the helm.