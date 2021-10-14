The accomplishments of the 4-H youths and volunteers in Madison County were recognized at the 2021 4-H Achievement Ceremony recently. The event was held in Norfolk at Nebraska Extension in Madison County. Award recipients include:
4-H Special Edition Youth Writers — Rebecca Arkfeld; September Babel; Caden Buss; Tessa Ferguson; Myranda Hansen; Aria Hoehne; Rachel Jackson; Timothy Johns-Hinrichsen; Owen Kaufman; Britney Kreikemeier; Madelyn Lingenfelter; Dylan Luetkenhaus; Tyler Luetkenhaus; Megan Lutt; Makenzy Neemeyer; Franklin Polacek; Cole Ransen; Lucas Ransen; Leah Rast; Ali Schmidt; Jaylinn Schmidt; Marcus Schultz; Andrew Schutt; Ashley Schutt; and Serenity Strong.
4-H Special Edition Ad Sales — Caden Buss; Serenity Strong; and The Four Corners 4-H Club.
Annual Achievement Application Awards: —Aria Hoehne; Franklin Polacek; and Serenity Strong.
Charter Clubs — Newman Huskers 4-H Club; NexGeneration 4-H Club; and The Four Corners 4-H Club.
Most Static Exhibits at Madison County Fair and Rodeo — Junior: Andrew Schutt; Intermediate: Serenity Strong; Senior: Leah Rast.
Diamond Clover Awards — Level One: Aria Hoehne; Level One: Franklin Polacek; Level Five: Serenity Strong
Orville Carlisle Rocketry Award — Cole Ransen.
State Fair Fashion Show — Constructed Outfit: Tessa Ferguson; Shopping in Style: Serenity Strong
Year Awards — 13-year 4-H members: Becca Arkfeld; Madison Howard; Rachel Jackson; Dylan Kesting; Keisha Nelson; Leah Podliska; Jenna Ruge; and Makenna Skiff; 12-year 4-H members: Madelyn Lingenfelter; Megan Lutt; Emily Miller; Shayla Raeside; Leah Rast; Reilly Schlomer; and Tyson Warrick; 10-year 4-H members: Betty Books; Alisha Dahlberg; Natasha Dahlberg; Alivia Gubbels; Lauryn Hoff; Dakota Hoffmann; Britney Kreikemeier; Hunter Kreikemeier; Erica Leader; Autumn Patzel; Trenton Patzel; Morgan Pfeifer; Cole Ransen; and Serenity Strong; Eight-year 4-H members: Maddie Abler; Breanna Borchers; Brittany Borchers; Oliver Daniel; Evan Hoff; Alexis Jackson; Ashlin Leader; Dylan Luetkenhaus; Lauren Lutt; Cora Patzel; Kailey Patzel; Brock Pfeifer; and Cohen Skiff; Five-year 4-H members: Axton Altwine; Brooklynn Anderson; Carson Anderson; Kiara Brachle; Caden Buss; Lauren Carlisle; Maxwell Daniel; Devin Frisch; Rylee Fuelberth; Adam Gamerl; Ricardo Hernandez; Xavier Hernandez; Kyler Jeffrey; Lucy Kaufman; Kaitlyn Koenig; Trevor Koenig; Savannah Leistritz; Sophie Lyon; Katy Nathan; Makenzy Neemeyer; Dacyn Patzel; Sydney Patzel; Franklin Polacek; Grace Robinson; Margaret Robinson; Austynn Schomer; Ashley Schutt; Mayson Smith; Reed Stoltz; Savannah Tillotson; Kayton Werner; Keaton Werner; Olivia Werner; Brooklynn Whatley; Sydney Whatley; Paxtyn Wolff; and Kade Young.
Honored 4-H leaders — Five-year Leader: Dawn Brachle; Eight-year Leaders: Kellie Abler; Julie Filipi; Mike Filipi; and Amy Kreikemeier; 25-year Leader — Kathy Neidig.
Special Awards — Oswald Family Spirit of 4-H Award: Delanie Showalter; Patty Nelson “Making the Best Better” Memorial Award: Tyler Luetkenhaus; 4-H Rookie Award: Maxwell Daniel; Above and Beyond Award: Jordan Anderson and Scott Nelson Families; I Believe in You Award: Axton Altwine; I Believe in You Award: Serenity Strong; Cornerstone Caring Adult Award: Donna Miller; Cornerstone Caring Adult Award: Dennis Smydra; Outstanding 4-H Alumni: Cara Hoehne; Outstanding 4-H Member: Kelly Pfeifer; Outstanding 4-H Leader: Amy Kreikemeier; Heart of 4-H Award (Friends of 4-H): Lee Sherry and Norman Small; 4-H Advocate of the Year: Niko Gronenthal and Madison Star Mail; Outstanding 4-H Leader: Amy Kreikemeier.