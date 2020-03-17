LYNCH — After being overrun by the Ponca Creek last March, the village of Lynch is still in recovery mode.
Last March, around 65 families were evacuated when water poured into this village of around 250 residents, settled along Highway 12, just 25 miles west of Niobrara.
“A lot of work as been done in our community. Many of the displaced residents are still making repairs but were able to move back in their homes by mid-winter,” said Jane Nelson a citizen and volunteer EMT. “A few have decided not to move back into their affected homes and have either rebuilt in another part of the town or have moved away.”
Like some of the homes, the town’s infrastructure is still a work in progress, Nelson said.
“Street repairs will likely take many years and thousands of dollars to complete, but our town board and maintenance have done a wonderful job getting us back up and running as a fully functioning community,” Nelson said. “There are a few areas that were hit hard by water and debris damage that will need attention this spring and summer.”
Among the areas in need of repair is the the town’s park, which was badly damaged. Now, city officials are thinking of moving the park to higher ground, Nelson said.
“A project like this will take a lot of time, dedication and funding. As a community and with the help of many, many volunteers, we’ve learned that we can do a lot together as one,” she said.
Jim McBride, Lynch's fire chief, agrees.
“The flood really brought people together, It's amazing how everybody pitched in and pulled together, ” McBride said.
Still, there is much work to be done.
“People are living in their houses, but they’re still a work in progress. Winter held us up. It's crazy how long it takes to redo a house. You have to wait for the wood to dry out and for FEMA and budgets. Some people are still using paper plates and plastic silverware. We finally got (Lynch's) lift station up and going since the flood.”
On top of everything, Lynch residents are wondering if it can happen again.
“The Ponca Creek is full of running water, We finally were able to purchase a supply of sand bags, just in case we will need them this spring. Government won't give out sandbags until they're needed,” McBride said.