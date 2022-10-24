CLARKSON — While the season came to a close for three teams at the Class C2-6 subdistrict tournament on Monday, so did one coaching career.
Stanton’s 25-19, 25-16, 18-25, 26-24 win over Lutheran High Northeast marked the end for Eagles coach Kathy Gebhardt, who is retiring after spending the past 16 years at the school.
“It would have been great to go a little further and have a little better season, but it’s been a great run,” Gebhardt said. “It’s been fun working with all the girls and the other coaches that I’ve gotten to work with through the years.
“I feel very blessed, and it’s time for the next phase of my life. I got a new baby granddaughter today.”
Gebhardt led Lutheran High Northeast to nine state tournament appearances, Class C2 state titles in 2010, 2011 and 2020, a runner-up finish in 2012 and third place in 2019.
“It’s been awesome,” said Gebhardt of working at Lutheran High Northeast. “It’s a great place. We love Lutheran High. We love the opportunities that our kids have had there. We’re proud to be Eagles, and our hearts will always belong there.”
Stanton used 25 kills from Arynn Spence and 17 by Olivia Cunningham to advance. Kelby Pohlman finished with 50 set assists.
“I thought both teams competed hard,” Gebhardt said. “I think they have a little more in the power hitter department. They didn’t back down, and they were really swinging hard at us.
“Our girls battled and they fought, but we didn’t make the plays when we needed to.”
Kendra Petersen led the Eagles with 22 kills while Mia Wiederin had 13 and Avery Koeppe nine. Kealy Ranslem recorded 20 set assists while Kinsley Carr had 11.
Lutheran High Northeast (11-20) forced a fourth set after dropping the first two and appeared ready to force a fifth when leading 24-22. But the Mustangs scored the final four points to close out the match.
WISNER-PILGER was in the rare situation of finding out that it was how the Gators started, not how they finished in their semifinal matchup against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Wisner-Pilger rolled in the sets in which it got out to a quick lead and struggled in back-and-forth tussles. The Gators were able to have more of the former to hold off the Bulldogs 25-10, 21-25, 25-12, 27-29, 15-6.
Coach Kay Raabe said her team knew the key to success entering the final set.
“We just talked about getting out early and establishing a lead early,” she said. “In games two and four when we didn’t, it was because we did a point exchange back-and-forth, back-and-forth. We didn’t establish that gap early on. We wanted to get out early and put a nail in it.”
Wisner-Pilger (23-9) scored the first three points and went up 7-2 to do just that.
Emily Buhrman put down 22 kills while Charli Jacobs had nine for the Gators. Maggie Schweers had 32 set assists, eight kills, three aces and two blocks. Cameryn Bellar added 18 set assists.
Faith Korth had 11 kills for Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. Mollie Groteluschen and Ali Brandt both had 10, and Alexis Groteluschen added nine with Alisha Dahlberg finishing with eight.
The Bulldogs lost eight of their final 11 matches to finish 17-12.
Wisner-Pilger had a sense of urgency since its position in the point standings doesn’t guarantee it a spot in a district final on Saturday.
“It’s a bubble. It really is,” Raabe said. “We need certain things to happen, so whether they do or not, we have to take care of our business and let it fall as it may.”
CLARKSON/LEIGH posted the lone sweep of the first day, but a 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 win over Stanton in the second semifinal wasn’t exactly easy.
And considering that the Patriots had won 2-1 in the previous two meetings with the Mustangs this season, that didn’t shock Clarkson/Leigh coach Becky Schneider.
“We knew we were the better team, but they always bring pressure,” she said. “They are a team that you don’t want to give any momentum to. Both times we played them before, they took the second set from us because they have that drive of not giving up.
“Watching them play against Lutheran High, it looked like they came ready to play. They knew what was on the line, and they brought it.”
Chloe Hanel led the Patriots (24-6) with 17 kills while Korbee Wendt added 10. Izabel Hollatz finished with 34 set assists.
“Actually, we played pretty well,” Schneider said. “There were a lot of errors on our end, though, but we made up for it. Serving wise, I think we played our best game.”
Spence had 12 kills and Pohlman 31 set assists for Stanton (16-14).
Clarkson/Leigh and Wisner-Pilger meet up in Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. subdistrict final. The Gators won a Sept. 6 meeting 2-1 while the Patriots won 2-0 on Oct. 13.
Lutheran High NE (11-20) 19 16 25 24
Stanton 25 25 18 26
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (kills-aces-blocks): Kinsley Carr 0-1-0, Avery Koeppe 9-0-2, Kendra Petersen 22-3-0, Mia Wiederin 13-0-0, Delaney Rose-Hancock 0-0-0, Faith Baumgartel 0-0-0, Kealy Ranslem 0-1-0, Sophia Wolff 2-0-1, Josie Spence 3-0-0, Hannah Fouts 0-0-1, Emmerson Scott 0-0-0. Totals 49-5-4.
STANTON (kills-aces-blocks): Mollie Potonski 0-0-0, Kelby Pohlman 1-2-0, Olivia Cunningham 17-3-1, Arynn Spence 25-1-2, Skyler Siebrandt 1-0-2, Olivia Hupp 5-0-0, Kennedie Gartner 8-0-0, Reagan Benson 0-0-0, Alyssa Stoddard 0-1-0, Tresha Koch 0-1-0. Totals 57-8-5.
Set assists: Lutheran High Northeast 44 (Ranslem 20, Carr 17, Koeppe 3, Baumgartel 2, Wiederin 1, Spence 1); Stanton 53 (Pohlman 50, Cunningham 2, Siebrandt 1).
Humphrey/LHF (17-12) 10 25 12 29 6
Wisner-Pilger (23-9) 25 21 25 27 15
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (kills-aces-blocks): Addison Groene 2-0-0, Mollie Groteluschen 10-0-0, Alisha Dahlberg 8-0-1, Abilyn Schneider 2-1-0, Ali Brandt 10-0-0, Faith Korth 11-0-0, Ashley Pfeifer 0-0-0, Jenaya Wemhoff 0-2-0, Barbie Korth 2-0-0, Alexis Groteluschen 9-0-0, Alivia Schemek 0-0-0. Totals 54-3-1.
WISNER-PILGER (kills-aces-blocks): Cameryn Bellar 7-0-1, Addisyn Albers 1-1-0, Alexia Martin 0-0-0, Haley Kneifl 4-1-0, Emily Buhrman 22-0-1, Maggie Schweers 8-3-2, Charli Jacobs 9-3-0, Danica Jacobs 0-4-0, Delaney Boyer 0-0-0. Totals 51-12-4.
Set assists: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 52 (Schneider 46, Groene 2, Korth 2, Dahlberg 1, Pfeifer 1); Wisner-Pilger 50 (Schweers 31, Bellar 18l, Albers 1).
Stanton (16-14) 19 22 22
Clarkson/Leigh (24-6) 25 25 25
STANTON (kills-aces-blocks): Mollie Potonski 0-0-0, Kelby Pohlman 1-0-0, Olivia Cunningham 7-1-2, Arynn Spence 12-1-1, Skyler Siebrandt 4-0-2, Olivia Hupp 5-1-1, Kennedie Gartner 3-0-0, Reagan Benson 0-0-0, Alyssa Stoddard 0-1-0, Tresha Koch 2-0-0. Totals 34-4-6.
CLARKSON/LEIGH (kills-aces-blocks): Izabel Hollatz 1-0-0, Chloe Hanel 17-0-2, Cadence Indra 0-1-0, Brynn Settje 5-2-1, Tanyn Larson 2-0-0, Gracelyn Eisenmann 4-1-0, Ava Kasik 0-3-0, Korbee Wendt 10-0-3, Baylee Settje 0-0-0. Totals 39-7-6.
Set assists: Stanton 34 (Pohlman 31, Cunningham 1, Spence 1, Siebrandt 1); Clarkson/Leigh 36 (Hollatz 34, Kasik 1, D. Settje 1).