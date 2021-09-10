It was a four-quarter fight at Memorial Field, but Class D No. 7 Lutheran High Northeast came out on top and beat the Guardian Angels Central Catholic Bluejays 22-20 on Thursday night.
With 45 seconds left, the Bluejays had third and 2 on their own 33-yard line with a chance to take the lead again. Coy Kreikemeier took the snap, rolled out to his right and found Trey Smith on a deep post.
His throw was too high, but not for Cort McKewon, who came from behind Smith to pick the ball off and seal the win for the Eagles.
“I saw the quarterback looking deep,” McKewon said about the play. “He opened up and I was just hovering him and, if it was short, I would’ve just made the tackle or I would have come up and batted it down.”
The interception was one of many defensive plays by Lutheran High that made the difference in a game in which no team led by more than one possession. The group made a big adjustment in the week leading up to the showdown; moving from its usual 2-3 formation to a 3-3, putting more players in the box.
“We had to go to a 3-3 to kind of get somebody on their quarterback on the read. We had to take a dive. We had to play option responsibilities a little bit different,” coach Darin Suckstorf said. “It’s a little bit easier out of a 3-3.”
That quarterback — Kreikemeier — still earned his keep. The senior had 30 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns and completed eight of 17 passes for 104 yards and one interception. Bluejays coach Dave Ridder was happy to see that on display, especially after the work Kreikemeier put in during the offseason.
“Last year he was a bit more tentative. He really worked hard in the offseason,” Ridder said. “Got himself better and you guys can tell what good hard work does. He does a good job.”
The Eagles wasted no time in setting a tone, marching into the red zone four minutes into the game. On fourth and goal at the 5, Keaton Ranslem took a handoff and made his way through a hole to give Lutheran High the lead.
The Eagles had a chance to score again the next quarter, with fourth and goal on the GACC 8 yard line. However, Landon Johnson’s pass across his body landed incomplete.
Guardian Angels proceeded to score a touchdown on their next drive, capped off by a 32-yard touchdown run by Evan Schuetze. Kreikemeier ran in the two-point conversion to give the Bluejays an 8-6 lead.
Twenty seconds later it was gone.
Champion White made sure of it on Lutheran High’s next play from scrimmage, a 66-yard touchdown run. The teams kept each other at bay the rest of the half, and the Eagles went into the break up 14-8.
White led all Eagles ball carriers with 105 yards on the ground. The sophomore’s ability to get to the outside, along with that of Josh Rojas, was something that came in handy as the game went on.
“(Guardian Angels) did a good job of taking our inside running away, so we had to rely on our outside game,” Suckstorf said. “That’s kind of those guys’ plays. Champion, Josh. They had to step up today. They went and they did that and it gave us a big lift.”
Central Catholic stuck to its bread and butter to start the second half, putting together a 5-minute, 46-second touchdown drive that went 65 yards. However, Kreikemeier’s pass on a two-point conversion fell incomplete and the game was tied again.
Once again, the Eagles answered, but in somewhat quicker fashion. They needed just 4:36 to march 53 yards for a touchdown, which Ranslem concluded with a 1-yard touchdown run. He then completed a pass to Carson Anderson for the successful conversion.
Ranslem had 49 rushing yards on a team-high 12 carries to go along with his two touchdowns. However, the senior back was most impressed with how his team improved on defense.
“As a team, we’ve been working on wrapping up and tackling and we did that a lot better tonight and definitely showed improvement,” Ranslem said “We were getting tackles in the backfield and everything.”
The Bluejays drove once again on their next drive and had fourth and 1 on Lutheran High’s 20 with 8:35 left. It was then that Kreikemeier got loose for another rushing touchdown. However, his two-point pass to Trey Smith sailed high and the Eagles maintained a 22-20 lead.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 0 8 6 6 — 20
Lutheran High Northeast 6 8 8 0 — 22
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
LHNE: Keaton Ranslem 5 run (PAT failed), 8:31.
SECOND QUARTER
GACC: Evan Schuetze 32 run (Kreikemeier run), 6:08.
LHNE: Champion White 66 run (Josh Rojas run) 5:48.
THIRD QUARTER
GACC: Coy Kreikemeier 3 run (PAT failed) 6:14.
LHNE: Keaton Ranslem 1 run (Ranslem pass to Carson Anderson) 2:38.
FOURTH QUARTER
GACC: Kreikemeier 20 run (PAT failed) 8:26.