The Lutheran High Northeast track and field teams have a lot of questions and, hopefully, the answers will arrive throughout the season.
Although the Eagles’ numbers are lower, an increase in the number of coaches to five couldn’t happen at a better time — providing plenty of detailed, individual coaching for inexperienced tracksters.
Coach Brenden Olsen said he normally works with the long and triple jumpers; Dawson Bowers, with the high jumpers and hurdlers; Logan Bussey, with runners. Kelby Schaefer handles the sprinters, while Lauren Johnson and Jake McKeown coach throwers.
“All of us, except Lauren and Jake, were sprinters, so now we’re able to split up depending on what we’re emphasizing and can really individualize our coaching,” Olsen said. “So with our fewer numbers, this is the perfect time to have a couple extra coaches.”
“Our numbers this season are lower than half of what we’ve had the past few years,” he said. “We are without some girls who are already among the top 10 lists of school records but chose not to come out this year.”
Lutheran High has five boys and 10 girls out for the sport, with five of those being seniors James Wright, Aubrey Herbolsheimer, Halle Berner and Leah Sugita, as well as junior Alyssa Marotz — all of whom lettered two seasons ago as sophomores and, in the case of Marotz, as a freshman.
“There’s a lot of growing that’s done between sophomore year and senior year,” Olsen said. “And our underclassmen, the freshmen and sophomores in particular, haven’t even had the benefit and learning of junior high track. There’s such a huge learning curve at practice right now.”
Olsen expects Wright, for example, to experience a confidence boost to allow him “to break through that mental barrier” and improve a lot.
“In the past he’s done the 800, but I think we’re going to allow him to dive down into lower distances,” Olsen said. “He’s shown signs of speed, so I’m curious to know what he can do in the 200 and 400. He’s always been concerned with pacing himself, so I’d like to see what he can do when he can just go.”
Another senior boy, Brix Kossmann, is out for track for the first time and, according to Olsen, “is very mechanical, so we just need to get him to loosen up a bit.”
“He’s pretty quick, but we’ve only had a couple days outside so nothing has been timed yet,” Olsen said.
The rest of the boys team is made up of sophomore Collin Schroeder (sprinter) and freshmen Champion White and Landon Johnson.
“I’m really looking forward to working with Champion and Landon; both were late adds to the team,” Olsen said. “Champion is a mid-distance runner to maybe a miler, while Landon is a high jumper and mid-distance runner. Watching Champion run 600s at practice the other day, he runs very relaxed and very quick.”
Overall, with five boys making up the Eagles’ boys team, Olsen said the emphasis would not be on scoring team points.
“From the guys’ standpoint, the focus is going to be more of an emphasis on the improvement and performance of individuals,” Olsen said. “We don’t have enough boys to compete at the team level like we used to, which will be different.”
The girls will have enough athletes to make an impact in team scoring, and the four letter winners from two years ago — especially the three seniors — have already made an impact on the girls program.
“The senior class of girls and our junior represent a class that, even though we had a couple who didn’t come out, I’ve always thought very highly of,” Olsen said. “I was more disappointed last year when the season got canceled because of this group. As sophomores they had already put up top 10 marks and had already placed just outside of state qualifying as freshmen and sophomores.”
“Since I usually see the biggest improvement between sophomore and junior year, I’m really excited about this season for them,” he said. “They were part of the first girls team to win an invitational meet during my time as head coach — and maybe in school history —which they did at the Twin River meet in 2019.”
Olsen continues to expect big things from Herbolsheimer (300 hurdles, 400, 800), Berner (long jump, 100, 200), Sugita (throws) and Marotz (800, triple jump).
“Aubrey is a talented runner, and Halle set the school record in the long jump as a sophomore,” Olsen said. “Leah has done the shot put, but we’re going to try to get her to step out of her comfort zone and also throw the discus. I think Alyssa can do a couple more running events, but I don’t know if we’d go up in distance or down.”
The underclassmen on the girls squad include four throwers — sophomores Hannah Fouts and Tristen Buss, as well as freshmen Kerria Wright and Yoselin Martinez — along with sophomore Carleigh Tietz (800, mile, long jump) and freshman Kendra Petersen (triple jump, high jump).
“Just critiquing form on a lot of the girls, I think if I were to pick a running event for all of them, it would allow them to do a pretty good job in the 400,” Olsen said. “So maybe we can get a 4x400 relay going.”
“With the four letter winners we have providing leadership, I still think we can score enough points to put them in the discussion in team points,” he said.
The bottom line, Olsen said, is that after a year away from track and field, his teams are a question mark going into the season and require the coaches to “tailor practice” to the needs and experience level of the athletes.
Lutheran High boys track and field roster
Seniors: James Wright and Brix Kossmann.
Sophomore: Collin Schroeder.
Freshmen: Champion White and Landon Johnson.
Lutheran High girls track and field roster
Seniors: Aubrey Herbolsheimer, Halle Berner and Leah Sugita.
Junior: Alyssa Marotz.
Sophomores: Hannah Fouts, Tristen Buss and Carleigh Tietz.
Freshmen: Kendra Petersen, Yoselin Martinez and Kerria Wright.