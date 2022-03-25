In an effort to improve the program’s numbers, Darin Suckstorf has joined the Lutheran High track and field staff as head coach in what has become a “team approach” for the coaching staff and the 12 athletes out for the sport.
“We’re all just doing it together,” Suckstorf said. “I have the title, but it’s a team approach.”
“Our goal is to grow the program back into the 20s (athletes) again,” he said. “We have kids that are in other programs, like soccer, golf and baseball, and we also have several in trap shooting — which practices after school, so they can’t do both. That means we’re constantly recruiting kids to the track program.”
Suckstorf said he would be working with the distance runners, while Brenden Olsen will handle the sprints, high jump and triple jump. The throwers will be coached by Justin Jordan (discus) and Lauren Johnson (shot put), with Jacey Eilerts helping with sprints, hurdles and long jump.
At this time, Suckstorf said, the Eagles’ teams consist of five girls and seven boys, which means that “our focus will be on the individual improvement throughout the season.”
Among the members of the girls squad is Kendra Petersen, who qualified for state in the triple jump and long jump last year as a freshman. With a distance that is already in second place on the school’s top 10 charts, she is expected to take over the school record in the triple jump. She also is fifth in the long jump.
Petersen is joined by Alyssa Marotz, a senior letter winner who is expected to compete in the triple jump with additional possible events being the 400, 800 or 1,600.
Newcomers include Marian Chapman, a junior transfer who has experience in the middle- and long-distance races. Chapman has a goal of breaking the school’s 400 record and may add the pole vault to her event list.
Yoseling Martinez is a sophomore letter winner who will be seeking to settle into events to find success, while Reagan Lewis is a freshman whom Olsen described as a “huge asset to the girls team” with capabilities in the long jump or any number of running events.
On the boys team, Chantz Ames is a senior thrower coming off a back injury in wrestling, which will require a slow start to the season..
Sophomores Champion White (distance), Landon Johnson (jumps) and Tate Collison (400, 800, jumps) will be taking on bigger expectations in their events this season, while sophomore Savion Ralph, along with freshmen David Rodriguez and Jaren Koeppe, will be seeking out events where they can find success.
White made his way into the school’s top 10 in the 1,600 and 3,200 as a freshman and is also close in the 800, which has the coaches expecting “some major moves” from him this year.
Likewise, Johnson is in the top 10 in the high jump and close in the long jump but may add an emphasis on the triple jump to his field events.
Olsen described the Eagles as “spread out just enough in events, that at every meet everyone should be able to compete in the events they want to.”
“Our first competition is at Plainview,” Suckstorf said. “We’re going to run kind of a mock meet ahead of time to set some times, and then hopefully we can improve.”
Lutheran High girls track and field roster
Senior: Alyssa Marotz.
Junior: Marian Chapman.
Sophomores: Kendra Petersen and Yoseling Martinez.
Freshman: Reagan Lewis.
Lutheran High boys track and field roster
Senior: Chantz Ames.
Sophomores: Champion White, Landon Johnson, Savion Ralph and Tate Collison.
Freshmen: David Rodriguez and Jaren Koeppe.