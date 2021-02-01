Early leads benefited both the Lutheran High Northeast boys and girls basketball teams Monday night.
Those good starts by both squads allowed the Eagles to pick up a 68-53 win in the boys game and an 81-15 victory in the girls contest.
Paced by Mason Petersen’s 13 first-half points, the Lutheran High boys built a 20-12 first-quarter lead, maintained that cushion with a 36-28 halftime advantage, then used execution at both ends of the floor to finish off their win.
“The 1-3-1 came out and made them uncomfortable, and we were able to get some turnovers and some missed shots that we were able to rebound and convert in transition,” Eagles coach Kenny Blank said. “We saw the ball go in the hole early, and that helped get our offense going.”
The last two times the Chargers closed to within seven points and began to gain momentum, Lutheran High responded with runs to re-establish double-digit leads.
In the second period a 3 by Trent Carraher--the first of his four treys as part of his 20-point total in the contest--and three free throws by Connor Carraher reduced the Chargers’ deficit to 25-18, but a drive by Cort McKeown and a 3 by Petersen, along with a pair of free throws each from Haydyn Beaudette and Trystan Scott quickly increased the Eagles’ advantage to 34-22.
“We were focused on trying to stop (Trent) Carraher; we didn’t do a great job when he penetrated,” Blank said. “We turned our heads a couple times, and they did a good job of cutting off that and made us pay for falling asleep.”
A basket by Lutheran High’s Keaton Ranslem helped negate the impact of two more Trent Carraher 3s to end the half with the Eagles up 36-28. When the left-handed Carraher added another trey to open the third period, Lutheran High put together a 7-0 run on buckets from Mckeown and Eli Knapp and a 3 from Beaudette to go ahead 45-31. The Chargers got no closer than 11 points the rest of the game as the Eagles secured the 68-53 win, their 11th of the season.
“We wanted to keep expanding that lead, but they did a good job of coming back at us,” Blank said. “We kind of weathered that storm and kept them at bay. That’s a decent basketball team; they’ve got some skill.”
Lutheran High, which played without Grant Colligan, got 19 points from Petersen who made 9 of 11 field goal attempts, but Mckeown also contributed 17 big points on 7 of 11 success from the field.
“Grant’s out with illness, so we missed his 3-point shooting and the depth of our rotation was a player short,” Blank said. “Mason does a good job of cutting off the ball. He finally finished in the paint tonight and made those baskets; he’s been struggling a little bit with that. Cort also worked well inside; that was our emphasis with our best 3-point shooter out was to find other ways to score.”
“Some of our guys played more minutes tonight than they’ve played all year,” he said. “But it’s good for me to have some more confidence after seeing them in game action. That allowed us to fight through some foul trouble, which is one thing that could hurt us without as much depth.”
Trystan Scott was also in double-figures for 11-5 Lutheran High with 13 points.
In the girls game, the Eagles’ press took a toll on the young Riverside squad--a group of eight freshmen and sophomores, along with three juniors, but with no seniors on the squad--producing and capitalizing on 12 Chargers’ turnovers in each of the first two quarters.
Those miscues allowed Lutheran High to accumulate 23 field goal attempts in the first period and 26 more in the second as the Eagles hustled to a 56-13 halftime advantage.
“These types of games are hard to play; you try to work on some of the things you’re not real good at,” Lutheran High coach Mike Wiederin said. “We played a zone in the second half, and we played everybody the whole entire game.”
With the game in hand, along with a running clock, and the Eagles’ bench playing the majority of the second half, Lutheran High still outscored the Chargers 25-2 after intermission while closing out the 81-15 victory.
“It’s hard to know what to work on when you’re up by 40 at halftime,” Wiederin said. “We tried our best to really be good sports about it, too.”
Nine players scored for the 9-9 Eagles, with six girls scoring 9 or more points. Mia Furst’s 15 points led all scorers, while Chloe Spence and Mia Wiederin each scored 11. Leah Sugita, Kealy Ranslem, and Hannah Fouts all finished with nine.
Boys game
Riverside 12 16 7 18 -- te
Lutheran High Northeast 20 16 11 21 -- 68
Riverside (7-9): Connor Carraher 2-7 3-4 7, Carson Bloom 1-2 0-0 2, Tristan Nolan-Ray 1-2 0-0 2, Trent Carraher 8-16 0-0 20, Tony Berger 1-2 2-2 4, Paul VanDeWalle 8-10 0-1 16, Charlie Keehn 1-4 0-1 2. Totals: 22-43 5-8 53.
Lutheran High Northeast (11-5): Trystan Scott 3-11 5-7 13, Cort Mckeown 7-11 2-5 17, Eli Knapp 3-6 0-0 7, Mason Petersen 9-11 0-0 20, Haydyn Beaudette 1-7 2-2 5, Keaton Ranslem 1-3 2-2 4, Adam Echtenkamp 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 25-50 11-16 68.
Girls game
Riverside 6 7 2 0 -- 15
Lutheran High Northeast 23 33 14 11 -- 81
Riverside (1-10): Kaimyn Rutten 0-1 0-0 0, Averi Fulton 1-7 0-0 2, Emma Rankin 1-5 0-2 2, Haley Munn 0-6 2-3 2, Maddie Thober 0-2 0-0 0, Astyn Heikes 2-5 2-2 7, Shelby Naughtin 1-5 0-2 2. Totals: 5-31 4-9 15.
Lutheran High Northeast (9-9): Kendra Petersen 2-2 0-0 4, Mia Furst 6-13 2-2 15, Kinsley Carr 0-2 0-0 0, Chloe Spence 4-8 2-2 11, Delaney Rose-Hancock 3-4 0-2 6, Kealy Ranslem 4-8 1-1 9, Becca Gebhardt 3-8 1-2 7, Mia Wiederin 4-10 3-6 11, Shayla Raeside 0-6 0-0 0, Avery Koeppe 0-2 0-0 0, Leah Sugita 4-8 0-2 9, Tristen Buss 0-2 0-0 0, Hannah Fouts 4-8 1-2 9, Kiley Herbolsheimer 0-4 0-0 0. Totals: 34-79 10-19 81.