Both the Lutheran High Northeast boys and girls basketball teams flew to big-time leads during contests against Twin River on Tuesday evening.
While the girls parlayed their big lead into their first win of the season 64-38, the boys needed a late rally to fend off the Titans 53-47 for their second win of the young year.
"It wasn't the ideal position, but we got it done, I guess," Lutheran High boys coach Kenny Blank said. "It was a good learning experience for them."
Suffice to say, it was a comeback that few would have expected after Lutheran High's boys led 44-12 midway through the third quarter.
Twin River led 7-4 early in the first quarter, but the Eagles scored 40 of the game's next 45 points, including a 25-2 run in the first half and the first nine points of the second half.
"We were able to settle down offensively, and then our defense helped us get some offense going as well," Blank said. "We were able to get some turnovers and then get out and transition, get some easy buckets, and once you get some confidence, it was able to snowball for us."
Anden Schold's layup more than three minutes into the third quarter capped the opening stretch of the second half with the Eagles up 44-12. With a 48-22 lead heading into the fourth, Blank opted to pull his starters in an attempt to have the reserves finish.
"We tried to get some guys some more experience, and apparently we've got to get them a little more ready," Blank said. "We don't want to have a drop-off. We want to try and be as deep as we can."
Instead, the visiting Titans scored 20 of the first 23 fourth-quarter points, part of a 30-8 stretch for Twin River.
"We really emphasized the concept of 'win the next possession' in our program, focus on the things we can control, and be in the here and now," Twin River coach Gabe Stalder said. "You go oiut there, you try to keep chipping away at that lead. You don't look at the scoreboard, you look at the next possession."
Paydon Rinkol hit a 3-pointer with 3:10 left to put the Titans within 51-39 to force Blank to reinsert the starters. Trey Quick hit a putback in the lane, and Kirk Hebda — who had a team-best 15 points — capped the stretch with the second of two free throws with 43.9 seconds left that cut the deficit to 51-42.
"You had a feeling there about 3:30 left when it got down to about 14 points at that point," Stalder said. "They were just a little bit out of sync, and our level of aggression had gone up quite a bit. You could feel it, I think, everyone in the gym woke up a little bit at that point."
Schold and Rojas each hit 1 of 2 free throws in the final 37.5 seconds, but Twin River got two free throws and a last-second 3-pointer for the ending five-point margin.
Lutheran High's big run started with 10 straight points by the Eagles, including a Tate Collison
putback on a fast break and a Josh Rojas 3-pointer for a 14-7 lead with 3 minutes to play in the first quarter. The Eagles scored nine points in the first three minutes of the second quarter, including a Braden Feddern transition layup, for a 25-9 lead.
Landon Johnson and Rojas scored on the next two possessions to cap the 25-2 run, and later Feddern, who had a team-high 15 points, hit back-to-back 3s for a 35-12 halftime lead.
"We've got a lot of young guys so we're trying to figure out those roles and where we all fit. It's good to do that when you win," Blank said.
THERE WAS NO such drama in the girls game. Lutheran High scored the first seven points, and the Eagles never looked back in defeating the Twin River girls 64-38.
That early burst led to a 17-5 advantage with more than 90 seconds to play in the first quarter, and Kealy Ranslem hit 2 of 3 free throws at the buzzer for a 25-7 lead.
"Confidence is everything in basketball," Lutheran High coach Mike Wiederin said. "We were very confident coming out, and then we trapped them a couple times, got a couple of steals, and then turned them into points."
Foul trouble caught up with the Eagles in the second quarter as senior guard Mia Wiederin missed much of the period. Lutheran High was able to hold serve, though, and then exploded in the third quarter.
After managing just six points in the entire second quarter, the Eagles needed less than three minutes of the third quarter to score eight points and eventually lead 41-19. The lead grew to 49-22 early in the fourth quarter and it was 57-34 with 1:59 to play when Lutheran High cleared its bench.
"We didn't handle their pressure very well in the first quarter," Twin River coach Bryan Pilakowski said. "I thought we kept fighting hard and played them really even after that, honestly. But the first quarter, we got too far behind. Hopefully, we figured some things out."
The younger Wiederin and Ranslem each scored 18 points to share the team lead for the Eagles.
"Everybody contributed," coach Wiederin said. "We're not known to be a one- or two-person team. Everybody's contributing to the success of this."
Girls game
Twin River 7 10 5 16 — 38
LHNE 25 6 16 17 — 64
TWIN RIVER (0-3): Hannah Yrkoski 4 1-2 9, Tori Cornwell 1 1-3 3, Delaney Reeg 2 1-3 7, Chloe Pilakowski 3 1-2 9, Jalynn Baumann 0 0-0 0, Parker Zabka 0 0-0 0, Clara Preister 2 1-2 5, Haylee Finn 1 0-0 2, Tricia Kunkee 1 0-0 2, Emma Yrkoski 0 0-3 0, Lauryn Melcher 0 1-2 1, Lili Trejo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 6-17 38.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (1-2): Kealy Ranslem 7 3-7 18, Reagan Lewis 1 0-0 2, Avery Koeppe 3 2-4 8, Faith Baumgartel 2 0-0 5, Josie Spence 2 0-0 6, Delaney Rose-Hancock 2 0-0 4, McKenna Wasson 0 0-2 0, Sophia Wolff 1 1-4 3, Mia Wiederin 7 3-4 18, Abbie Kollbaum 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 9-21 64.
Boys game
Twin River 9 3 10 25 — 47
LHNE 16 19 13 5 — 53
TWIN RIVER (1-2): Tim Jarecki 1 2-3 4, Kadin Buhl 1 1-3 3, Braden Ternus 0 0-0 0, Caden Jenkinson 1 3-4 6, Trey Quick 4 0-0 9, Paydon Rinkol 2 5-6 10, Garrett Alexander 0 0-0 0, Kirk Hebda 5 4-7 15, Ryder Kleckner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 15-23 47.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (2-1): Anden Schold 3 1-7 8, Emerson Meyer 0 0-0 0, Tate Collison 2 0-1 4, Josh Rojas 5 1-2 12, Braden Feddern 5 2-2 15, Ian McDonald 0 0-0 0, Landon Johnson 3 0-0 7, Gavin Feddern 2 0-0 4, Zachary Baumann 0 0-0 0, Logan Stromquist 0 0-0 0, Gavin Kinter 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Wolff 1 0-0 3. Totals: 21 4-12 53.