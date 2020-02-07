The Lutheran High basketball teams split a pair of games with Omaha Nation Friday night.
The Lutheran High boys squad watched a 10-point third-quarter lead disappear and eventually dropped a back-and-forth contest to Omaha Nation by the score of 66-61, while the Lutheran High girls cruised to a 63-42 win over the Chiefs.
The Lutheran High coaches were left to wonder what went wrong after the Chiefs’ comeback win.
“Even after the game we’re still trying to figure it out; we were up 10 late in the third, then they made some good adjustments in the second half--switching everything--and scoring was a little more of a grind, although nothing we hadn’t seen before,” Eagles coach Kenny Blank said. “We missed a layup to go up by 12, and they got a layup and free throw at the other end to give them back their momentum.”
“You can’t let a team like that get confident,” he said. “We had them on the ropes, then let them hit a couple shots. Credit goes to them that they didn’t stop playing their game, they didn’t get down.”
The Eagles led 40-30 midway through the third period, but Omaha Nation finished out the period with an 11-3 run, then tied the game at 43-all after two David Romo free throws to open the fourth quarter.
Five lead changes later, four points by the Chiefs’ Thomas Parker and two by Sakoy Webster helped Omaha Nation to a 56-50 advantage that the Chiefs refused to relinquish--picking off multiple Lutheran High passes and benefiting from back-to-back baskets by Kaden Sheridan before finishing out the win by making 6 of 8 free throws in the game’s final minute-and-a-half for the win.
“It was a grinder; Lutheran High Northeast is always a tough team, always good competition, and always in the games they play, “ Omaha Nation coach Creighton Saunsoci said. “They’ve had our number the last couple years; this is always a big game for us.”
Sheridan finished with 21 points, while Sam Hundley contributed 18. On an off-night, according to Saunsoci, Webster totaled just six, but Parker picked up the slack by making both of his field goals and all six free throw chances to contribute 11 points.
The Chiefs (13-7) made 22 of 38 field goal attempts and 18 of 28 free throws, including 12 of 17 in the second half.
“Hundley and Sheridan are two of the leaders on our team and our second- and third-leading scorers. Webster has been the leading scorer--but not tonight--and Romo is averaging in double-figures,” Saunsoci said. “So we’ve got options; we like to get up and down the court, so on any given night anybody can lead us in scoring.”
The Chiefs had made it clear right from the start of the first period that they were ‘in it to win it’ by establishing a lead that began with David Romo’s 3 and lasted until Lutheran High’s Ben Gebhardt’s 3 from the point put the Eagles up 15-14.
Gebhardt scored 13 first-quarter points on 6 of 7 shooting and added 14 in the second half to lead 12-7 Lutheran High with 27 points. Jaxson Kant contributed 10 points--all in the first half.
Sheridan answered with a 3, but a basket by Cort McKeown, a transition layup by Gebhardt, and a floater in the lane by Tanner Koss provided Lutheran High with a 21-17 first-quarter advantage that became a 33-28 edge at halftime.
Trystan Scott’s 3 to open the third, along with two free throws by Gebhardt and an offensive rebound-putback by Brady Jackson then built the Eagles 40-30 lead with just over four minutes remaining before Omaha Nation’s offensive and defensive effort closed out the 66-61 win.
“We try to emphasize defense; we average 70 points a game, but we give up around 60,” Saunsoci said. “But that’s because of how we get up and down the court.”
IN THE GIRLS GAME, Lutheran High Northeast blew the game open early, scoring 17 first-quarter points and adding 15 more in the second to lead 32-11 at halftime.
The Eagles maintained a solid offensive attack, benefiting from Becca Gebhardt’s 18-point output, but Lutheran High also used a defensive effort that limited the Chiefs’ offense through most of three quarters--until Omaha Nation’s Sylvia Valentino began to hit shots.
“Becca is such a force at the low block and is a mismatch nightmare for most teams,” Eagles coach Mike Wiederin said. “We said we were just going to keep (going there) until they stop it.”
Valentino--a freshman--made 4 of 6 3-point tries in the second half and finished the game with 15 points for the 10-12 Chiefs.
Lutheran High improves to 9-11 with the win and will host Creighton on Tuesday to finish the regular season.
“We probably only had around 12 turnovers, and that’s huge for us,” Wiederin said. “We got the ball out and down the floor, and then got into our offense (quickly). Working the ball into the low post is something that will probably work against some other teams going forward.”
Boys game
Omaha Nation 17 11 13 25 -- 66
Lutheran High Northeast 21 12 10 18 -- 61
Omaha Nation (13-7): Sakoy Webster 2-6 1-3 6, Kaden Sheridan 8-14 4-6 21, David Romo 2-4 3-3 8, Lathaniel Armstrong 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas Parker 2-2 6-6 11, Keithin Miller 0-0 0-2 0, Sam Hundley 7-10 4-8 18. Totals: 22-38 18-28 66.
Lutheran High Northeast (12-7): Cort McKeown 3-4 0-0 6, Brady Jackson 3-6 0-0 6, Ben Gebhardt 9-14 8-11 27, Mason Petersen 0-0 2-2 2, Tanner Koss 2-9 0-0 5, Jaxson Kant 4-13 1-2 10, Trystan Scott 1-7 2-2 5. Totals: 18-53 13-17 61.
Girls game
Omaha Nation 5 6 11 20 -- 42
Lutheran High Northeast 17 15 17 14 -- 63
Omaha Nation (10-12): Leila Aldrich 0-7 1-2 1, Kaelynne Wolfe 1-5 0-0 2, Marteses Sargeant 0-5 0-0 0, Rubie Oftedal 0-2 0-0 0, Shelly Herrera 3-6 0-3 6, Elliana Bertucci 0-0 2-2 2, Sylvia Valentino 5-15 1-2 15, Deondra Blackbird 3-10 2-4 8, Janissa Whitewater 0-1 1-2 1, Kyleigh Merrick 1-5 0-2 2, Karleigh Miller 2-7 1-2 5. Totals: 15-63 42.
Lutheran High Northeast (9-11): Lauren Buhrman 0-4 0-1 0, Morgan Holdorf 2-3 0-1 5, Mia Furst 4-7 0-0 8, Kinsley Carr 2-3 0-1 4, Chloe Spence 2-11 0-0 5, Becca Gebhardt 8-15 2-3 18, Mia Wiederin 3-9 4-7 11, Avery Koeepe 0-2 0-0 0, Leigh Sugita 2-8 0-0 4, Hannah Fouts 2-7 4-4 8. Totals: 25-69 10-17 63.