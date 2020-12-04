There were noticeable similarities in the wins by the Lutheran High Northeast boys and girls basketball teams over Wisner-Pilger on Thursday evening.
Both Lutheran High squads rolled out new-look 1-3-1 zone defenses, and both also used a big third quarter to pull away to victory.
The primary difference, however, was in the margin of victory — the Lutheran High boys eased to a 61-50 win, while the girls blasted the Gators 68-31.
“Our defense kind of got better as the game went and did enough in that third quarter to put us over the top,” Eagles boys coach Kenny Blank said. “I thought in the first half we didn’t quite pressure on the wing, whereas in the second half when we were pressuring, the ball got stuck for them a little more. We were able to get where we were supposed to be to protect the basket.”
Blank said Wisner-Pilger’s patient ball movement provided his team with game-long learning situations, which hopefully will result in more efficient defensive movement in the future.
Ideally, that movement and constructive effort will help the Eagles turn takeaways into point as the season progresses.
“It seems like several times we got the steal, had a guy open and didn’t get it to him, or we missed a couple layups in transition,” he said. “So, credit that to the first game.”
After the lead changed hands four times in the first half, the Eagles — who led 25-24 at halftime — pulled away in the second half.
In the third quarter — especially the final 3½ minutes — finishing those types of defensive plays allowed Lutheran High to hold the Gators scoreless while pulling away from a tenuous 34-32 lead to a commanding 47-32.
Keaton Ranslem’s three-point play during a driving bank shot started the run, but three plays in a row by Cort McKeown were instrumental in providing the spark the Eagles needed.
First, McKeown drew a charge that gained possession of the ball for Lutheran High — which ended with Mason Petersen’s driving layup — and he then picked off a Wisner-Pilger pass at midcourt and scored. After Petersen drew another charge on the Gators, McKeown scored inside to put the Eagles up 44-32.
After Trystan Scott contributed a free throw, Petersen provided a hustle play, grabbing a loose ball and driving for a layup just before time ran out in the period to increase Lutheran High’s lead to 47-32.
“What we talked about at the half was that I didn’t think we were anticipating very well; we were always about a second late getting where we were supposed to be,” Blank said. “There was a group of five that played a lot in the third quarter, and they really played well together. Cort McKeown really got us going; he’s a good player.”
Petersen and McKeown scored 15 points apiece for the Eagles in the 61-50 win, while Grant Colligan chipped in 13 points and Ranslem added 10.
The Gators were led in scoring by Spencer Batenhorst’s 13 points. Regan Bellar and Jackson Knust were also in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
In the Lutheran High girls’ blowout win, the Eagles’ 1-3-1 zone kept the Wisner-Pilger offense in disarray for much of the game.
“We covered well, we rotated very well and we got into the passing lanes,” Eagles coach Mike Wiederin said. “We did well in the first half, but we fouled too much. We had Chloe Spence, Mia Furst and Becca Gebhardt in foul trouble, and we can’t have that. They’ve got to play better defense with their feet, and they did that in the second half.”
While Lutheran High opened the game with a 12-0 run, the Gators didn’t manage a field goal until under two minutes remained in the first period. In the second quarter, Wisner-Pilger added just one more basket during the first 3½ minutes and trailed 37-20 at the half.
However, in the decisive third period, the Eagles outscored the Gators 27-2, racing to a 64-22 lead entering the fourth quarter before establishing the 68-31 final score.
“We really got into the passing lanes; there was probably a 15-point run in about a minute and a half,” Wiederin said. “We turned their turnovers into points, which was the difference tonight.”
Mia Wiederin’s first 3 of the game started a run that included a 3 by Spence before four consecutive steals by the Eagles resulted in back-to-back layups by Wiederin and another by Furst before Wiederin added her other 3-point basket for a 54-20 lead.
After Tymarie Ott’s field goal interrupted the Lutheran High string of points, the Eagles scored 10 more points —with the final six coming on 3s by Spence and Furst — to build the Eagles’ advantage to 64-22 entering the fourth period before Lutheran High finished off its 68-31 victory.
Three players scored in double figures for the Eagles, led by Furst’s 17 points. Wiederin contributed 14 points, while Spence added 10.
Meanwhile, Adison Meyer’s 10 points paced Wisner-Pilger.
Boys game
Wisner-Pilger 10 14 8 18 — 50
Lutheran High Northeast 10 15 22 14 — 61
Wisner-Pilger (0-1): Regan Bellar 4-11 0-0 12, Beau Ruskamp 1-8 0-0 2, Jackson Knust 4-6 1-2 10, Hunter Palmer 2-8 0-0 5, Klay Koehlmoos 4-7 0-0 8, Spencer Batenhorst 5-12 2-4 13. Totals: 20-52 3-6 50.
Lutheran High Northeast (1-0): Trystan Scott 1-4 1-2 4, Cort McKeown 5-8 4-5 15, Eli Knapp 1-2 0-0 2, Grant Colligan 5-13 1-2 13, Mason Petersen 5-10 5-6 15, Keaton Ranslem 2-6 4-6 10, Adam Echtenkamp 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 21-46 15-21 61.
Girls game
Wisner-Pilger 8 12 2 9 — 31
Lutheran High Northeast 21 16 27 4 — 68
Wisner-Pilger (0-1): Macy Stuhr 0-3 0-0 0, Tymarie Ott 2-7 1-2 6, Kennedie Ott, 1-8 0-0 2, Adison Meyer 4-10 0-0 10, Lindsey Kneifl 3-13 2-6 9, Cameryn Bellar 0-1 0-0 0, Kayla Svoboda 0-2 0-0 0, Maggie Schweers 0-1 0-0 0, Emma Heller 2-6 0-2 4. Totals: 12-55 4-10 31.
Lutheran High Northeast (1-0): Kendra Petersen 2-5 2-2 6, Mia Furst 6-10 2-4 17, Kinsley Carr 2-6 0-0 4, Chloe Spence 4-7 0-0 10, Kealy Ranslem 0-1 0-0 0, Becca Gebhardt 3-9 2-2 9, Mia Wiederin 5-16 2-3 14, Shayla Raeside 2-4 0-0 4, Avery Koeppe 0-1 0-0 0, Leah Sugita 0-1 0-0 0, Hannah Fouts 2-4 0-0 4. Totals: 26-64 8-11 68.