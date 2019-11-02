ALBION -- With contributions of all kinds from various players, the Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team earned a district C2-4 championship and a berth in next week’s state tournament Saturday afternoon.
Those contributions included kills, serves, blocks, and defensive plays, and all helped the Eagles overcome some early-match jitters en route to a three-sets-to-one win over a quality Centura squad that boasted a 22-11 record and was the No. 13-seed among district qualifiers. The Centurions made Lutheran High earn every point during the 25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 25-14 victory.
“They were great, way better in person than they looked on film,” Lutheran High coach Kathy Gebhardt said. “We didn’t think they could play a whole lot of defense, but they played great defense and did some really good things. We really had to earn this.”
The Eagles, who haven’t competed at state since this year’s two seniors were freshmen, have fulfilled their goal of qualifying--now it’s a matter of “taking care of business on the first day,” according to Gebhardt.
Gebhardt knows the competition will be tough at state, and her team--which is No. 4-ranked in Class C2--is young with 12 underclassmen, along with seniors Kendra Rosberg and Morgan Holdorf, but said the main thing is to be ready to play on Thursday, the first day of the tournament.
“There are three really tough teams ahead of us--the top three seeds are tough ball clubs, and we haven’t seen them during the season,” she said. “But we’d really like to get that first win on Thursday, and then we’ll just go out there and play with whoever we get. We have to take care of business on day one, though.”
In the first set against Centura, Lutheran High withstood a 4-0 run by the Centurians--who opened play with three kills by senior Elayna Holcomb and an ace serve by senior Amber Baldwin--then battled back behind two kills each by Becca Gebhardt and Mia Furst before tying the score at 8-all on a Chloe Spence kill.
Meanwhile, Gebhardt’s effectiveness at the service line during that time kept Centura’s offense away from the net, forcing two errors by the Centurians, and included an ace serve, then ended with two Holdorf kills for an 11-9 Eagles lead.
Another component of the first-set success was a series of points where Lutheran High outscored Centura 6-2, with two blocks and two kills by Aubrey Herbolsheimer keeping the Centurians’ hitters at bay--especially in the middle of the floor.
“We had really practiced how we were going to go against their block and how we would put up our block for them,” Herbolsheimer said. “I think we were really nervous at the beginning, but we overcame it with a lot of teamwork.”
Later, with the Lutheran High advantage aided by two blocks and a kill by Herbolsheimer, a Kendra Rosberg kill put the Eagles up 17-12.
Centura’s next kill, by Taya Christensen, was its last until Lutheran High was at set-point, leading 24-17. The Centurians’ final kill, by Holcomb, and an attack error finished Lutheran High’s 27-15 first-set win.
Lutheran High was responsible for all the points late in the set--with Gebhardt accounting for two kills, a block, and two more ace serves. Spence and Furst both added kills, while three errors by the Eagles allowed the only Centura points.
“We knew their middle was going to be tough, but their second middle actually swung better than we thought she would,” Coach Gebhardt said. “We knew (Holcomb and Sydney Davis) were both tall and both aggressive, but Davis did more damage to us than we expected.”
The Lutheran High blockers, she said, although prepared for the match, had to be reminded of an important technique detail when confronted by the power of the Centura hitters.
“They were swinging so hard that our hands weren’t sealing across,” Coach Gebhardt said. “We had to remind the girls--you don’t need to be up high, but you need to be pushing across that net. I thought Chloe Spence did a great job with her block in the last set--that was huge.”
Two of Gebhardt’s five first-set kills came from the back row, and the junior would add five more of those among her 24 total kills during the match.
“It wasn’t really part of the game plan; we just wanted to keep them off their game,” Becca Gebhardt said. “We were out of system, so we did whatever we could.”
“It feels great; we’ve been wanting this since third grade,” she said. “This is what we’ve been playing for our whole lives, really. We’re really deep on our bench, and we got everyone prepared this week, so everyone was ready to go in and play well.”
A highly-motivated Centura team took the lead again to begin the second set and, after the Eagles tied the score at 7-7, the Centurians were determined not to let Lutheran High pull away--limiting the Eagles to no more than two-point leads.
After three-straight tie scores from 16- to 18-all, Centura outscored Lutheran High 7-2 to take the second set 25-21 on a block by Elly Keilig on a Gebhardt kill attempt.
“We did not start well in the first set, dug ourselves a big hole, and I think the way we came back and dug ourselves out of that caused us to be a little over-confident in the second set,” Coach Gebhardt said. “We kind of let up a little bit, weren’t quite as aggressive, and those types of things.”
There was no let-up by Lutheran High in the third set as the Eagles maintained their composure even after Centura negated an 8-4 deficit on back-to-back kills by Davis for an 8-all tie. Then, after back-and-forth action saw the teams tied four more times, the last at 14, the Eagles crept ahead on five key plays by Herbolsheimer--including three blocks and two kills--for a 22-19 lead. Two Gebhardt kills then closed out the 25-19 win.
Three separate runs in the final set by Lutheran High led to the championship.
The Eagles opened play by outscoring Centura 9-3--keyed by four Gebhardt kills and a block along with two kills and a block by Furst, who placed a tip just inside of the right sideline.
“I always tip to the right; everyone’s always pulled back,” Furst said. “Last year I didn’t play until I the end of the season, so this year I had this opportunity. I’m very happy because we haven’t been at state for a while, and our team has really come together as a family.”
Another 5-2 run increased Lutheran High’s advantage to 14-8 and included an ace by Spence--one of the Eagles’ seven ace serves, with four by Gebhardt.
“We said one of our keys was that we had to serve aggressively, to try to keep them out of system so they couldn’t get the ball to the middle where they wanted it,” Coach Gebhardt said.
The final run of points began with a Gebhardt kill for an 18-12 lead and continued with kills by Lauren Buhrman and Spence, followed by a block and long tip to the back corner from Furst, then ended with--appropriately--a kill by Gebhardt from the back row for the 25-14 set and match win.
“This is awesome; this has been the goal all-along,” Coach Gebhardt said. “I’m extremely proud of these girls for working every day, every week. We grind it out--it’s a fast season, but we play a lot of matches. So I’m proud of them for what they’ve accomplished and for getting there.”
Class C2-4 district final
Lutheran High Northeast (29-6) defeats Centura (22-11)
25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 25-14