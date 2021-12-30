Lutheran High sweeps holiday tournament titles

STANTON — The Lutheran High Northeast Eagles walked out of the Stanton holiday invitational with first place in both the boys and girls tournaments on Wednesday night. The girls defeated Atkinson West Holt 47-46, and the boys defeated the host Mustangs 58-54.
In the girls game, a pair of free throws by Landyn Mlady put the Huskies up by three with 35 seconds left. Twenty seconds later, Mia Furst hit a basket to make it a one-point game.
Following a stop on the ensuing possession, Mia Wiederin found Kendra Petersen for a chance at the go-ahead basket. Her shot was off the mark but was rebounded by Furst. The senior threw the ball back up, it bounced around the rim, then fell through the hoop just before the buzzer.
“I feel like being aggressive and getting that rebound was what we needed to do to win,” Furst said. “And I did everything I could to be aggressive and get it back up.”
Coach Mike Wiederin was confident in whomever took the shot for the Eagles.
“They know basketball. Their basketball IQ is pretty high for these girls,” he said. “Kendra could have taken it, Kealy (Ranslem) could’ve taken it.”
The Eagles held an 18-11 lead after one quarter, but a pair of 3-pointers by EmiLee Walnofer and two field goals by Ainsley Galyen in the second helped West Holt take a one-point lead with 40 seconds left in the second.
Ranslem would answer just before the halftime buzzer with a drive to the hoop that put the Eagles up one.
The blue and white took that momentum into the third with baskets by Ranslem and Wiederin. The Huskies kept it a one-possession game up until the last second, when Furst’s desperation heave as time expired went through the hoop.
Lutheran High would score the first five points of the fourth in less than a minute, but West Holt answered with a 10-0 run — capped off by a field goal from Lana Hoovey — to take a 44-40 lead.
Despite a tough loss, West Holt coach Riley Bonifas was impressed with his team's resilience and how it battled back from such a big deficit to take a lead late.
“We lost a lot of games last year that were really close, so these girls have been battle-tested,” he said. “We haven’t been on the right side of them a lot of times, so they’ve always come back and battled, and I’m just really proud of them for having that type of character.”
Lutheran High Northeast improves to 4-4 on the season and hosts Wakefield on Tuesday, Jan. 4. West Holt falls to 3-6 and hosts Summerland on Friday, Jan. 7.
THE LUTHERAN HIGH BOYS didn’t have to sweat it out quite as much but needed to fight for their win until very late.
A 3-point play by Parker Krusemark put the Mustangs up 46-44 with five minutes, four seconds left. Not long after, Mason Petersen hit a field goal to tie it and Trystan Scott hit a 3-pointer to give the Eagles the lead for good.
Stanton made nine 3-pointers as a team — six of which came from Joe Butterfield — but the interior play of Lutheran High ended up making the difference. The Eagles had 18 2-point field goals, including seven by Keaton Ranslem, who led the charge with 17 points.
“He’s a big, strong kid. Mason and Cort (McKeown) get the other team’s best player, so he usually has kind of a mismatch,” Lutheran High coach Kenny Blank said. “He did a really good job of posting up tonight and, also when he got it, was able to finish inside using his strength and body control.”
Ranslem said he felt his scoring came from a simple yet important improvement.
“I definitely got a lot better on my finishing,” Ranslem said. “I’ve been on a little drought with my free throws. I hit a few tonight, and that helps.”
The Mustangs and Eagles were tied at 19 after one quarter, but 3-pointers by McKeown and Josh Rojas in the second quarter helped the Eagles expand their lead to 31-27 at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Mustangs got hot from beyond the arc. Larson and Butterfield’s scores from 3 were one of four field goals and three free throws that made it a 42-40 game after three quarters.
Making it all the way to the finals in the holiday tournament they hosted has the Stanton Mustangs feeling good about where they are.
“We’re coming off with some pretty good confidence,” coach Cole Beebe said. “We were smiling and laughing over here. The kids believed they played their best game, and it definitely shows.
“We still take this to heart as a loss, but I think we’ve built off it mentally, pretty well.”
Lutheran High Northeast improves to 7-1 on the year and will host Wakefield on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Stanton falls to 4-4 and will travel to face Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Tuesday.
Girls game
Lutheran High Northeast 18 7 13 9 — 47
West Holt 11 13 10 12 — 46
Lutheran High Northeast (4-4); Emmerson Scott 1 0-0 3; Kealy Ranslem 4 0-0 10; Kendra Petersen 1 0-0 2; Mia Furst 5 5-6 16; Mia Wiederin, 6 0-0 16. Total 17 5-8 47.
West Holt (3-6): EmiLee Walnofer 3 0-0 9; Landyn Mlady 1 3-4 5; Lainey Smith 1 0-0 3; Ainsley Galyen 6 1-2 13; Maci Nemetz 5 2-2 12; Lana Hooey 2 0-0 4. Total 18 8-10 46.
Boys game
Lutheran High Northeast 19 12 11 16 — 58
Stanton 19 8 13 14 — 54
Lutheran High Northeast (7-1): Trystan Scott 4 3-4 12; Cort McKeown 3 2-4 9; Tate Collison 0 1-2 1; Josh Rojas 4 1-2 10; Micah Baumgartel 1 0-0 2; Mason Petersen 3 0-1 7; Keaton Ranslem 7 3-4 17. Total 21 10-17 58.
Stanton (4-4): Parker Krusemark 3 5-10 11; Kamden Dusatko 1 0-0 2; Abraham Larson 2 0-1 6; Adam Arens 1 0-0 2; Ben Butterfield 1 0-0 3; Joe Butterfield 8 0-0 22; Owen Vogel 2 4-5 8. Total 18 9-15 54.