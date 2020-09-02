Lutheran High sweeps Cedar Catholic

HARTINGTON - Class C No. 1 Lutheran High Northeast passed its first big test of the year on Tuesday with a sweep of Class D No. 5 Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-13, 25-23, 25-22 at the Msgr. Cyril Werner Activity Center here.
“I told the girls, ‘It’s been a long time since we’ve come in here and won in three sets,’ ” Lutheran High coach Kathy Gebhardt said. “Hartington CC is always a great team and our girls rose to the challenge.”
Lutheran High took control of the first set early. With it tied at 3, the Eagles began a 9-1 run that included two Becca Gebhardt kills and a string of Cedar Catholic errors.
“At the beginning, we dug ourselves a hole,” Cedar coach Denae Buss said.
The Trojans never got closer than a five-point margin the rest of the way as the Eagles cruised to a 25-13 opening-set triumph.
Buss said she knew it was going to be a difficult challenge for her young team. “They’re so veteran and have played for so long together,” she said.
The second and third sets were much more competitive.
Lutheran High jumped out to an 11-5 lead in set No. 2, but Cedar answered with an 8-2 run. An Eagle attack error tied the score at 13.
“It’s kind of been the way we’ve been,” Becca Gebhardt said. “We come out strong in the first set, then we kind of lose our focus in the second set, so that’s what we’ve been trying to work on, staying strong throughout the whole game.”
The Eagles used an Aubrey Herbolsheimer short set kill to move into a 17-15 advantage, but the Trojans fought back to take the a 22-21 lead on Laney Kathol’s kill.
Then with Cedar’s Cady Uttecht set to serve, the referee blew her whistle and made an unusual ‘delay of game’ call.
During the previous point, one of the Trojan players had dived for the ball, leaving perspiration on the court. During the dead ball, someone form the Cedar bench threw a towel to one of the players on the court in order to dry the floor. But according to Buss, the referee called ‘delay of game’ because, “I guess we have to ask to wipe the floor first.”
That was huge, because Lutheran High was awarded a point which tied the set at 22, along with the serve.
The two sides traded points to tie it at 23, then Herbolsheimer and Gebhardt finished off the set with back-to-back kills to give the Eagles a commanding two sets to none lead.
Lutheran High looked well on its way to a sweep in the third set as Chloe Spence’s service ace had the visitors on top 16-10.
But Cedar Catholic fought back and pulled to within two points on four different occasions.
Then, with Lutheran High leading 24-22, Spence launched a rocket from the right side that ended the set and match in favor of the Eagles.
“There were a few times, we let down and had that string of errors, and gave them life in the match, but I thought overall, we played pretty well,” Kathy Gebhardt said.
“I think we’re doing a solid job of passing. Out setters are setting the ball around well. Defensively, I think we’re finding our niche and improving there.”
Becca Gebhardt filled the stat for the Eagles with 15 kills, four blocks and 14 digs. Spence dished out 13 assists while Maddie Becker added 12.
On the other side of the net, Kathol’s 10 kills and Olivia Hamilton’s 10 set assists were tops for the Trojans.
Despite the loss, Buss said the match taught her young squad a valuable lesson. “In the second and third sets, we were much more aggressive,” she said. “We were hitting the ball at them instead of playing defense.
“We talked about, ‘Hey, we’ll see them again in two weeks (at the Wakefield invitational), so let’s see how much we can improve by then and get a set or two.”
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST DEF. HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC 25-13, 25=23, 25-22
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (2-0): Chloe Spence 3k, 13s, 2a, 10d; Maddie Becker 12s, 4d; Kendra Peterson 1k; Amber Bockelman 1s, 8d; Chloe Bitney 1d; Grace Bitney 4k, 1s, 2d; Mia Furst 1k, 5d; Lauren Buhrman 3k, 3d; Becca Gebhardt 15k, 3a, 4b, 14d; Aubrey Herbolsheimer 5k, 2b, 2d; Halle Berner 4s, 13d.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (2-1): Laney Kathol 10k, 2b; Brynn Wortmann 4k, 1s; Cady Uttecht 1k, 10s; Olivia Hamilton 10s; Makenna Noecker 6k, 2s, 3a; Meredith McGregor 1k; Brooklyn Kuehn 6k, 1b; Megan Heimes 1s.
UP NEXT:
Lutheran High Northeast (2-0), Jean Groth Northeast Nebraska Classic, vs. Wisner-Pilger and Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, at Wisner, Thursday.
Hartington Cedar Catholic (2-1), at Columbus Scotus invitational, Saturday.