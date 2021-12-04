Lutheran High splits against Guardian Angels

The Eagles continued to improve on defense and Cort McKeown got hot from the field as the Lutheran High Northeast boys toppled the Guardian Angels Central Catholic Bluejays 58-31 on Saturday night in the Andrews Activities Center.
McKeown led the Eagles with 21 points, making six shots from the field and all eight of his free throws. Keaton Ranslem wasn’t far behind with 11.
Branden Duhsman led the Bluejays with 11 points.
“We ran our set plays really well, made our shots in the paint,” coach Kenny Blank said about the win. “We had some good kick-outs and 3(-pointer) opportunities and took advantage.”
Trystan Scott hit a 3 to get the Eagles going while Duhsman had a pair of two-pointers for the Bluejays to give them a 4-3 lead. Scott answered with another 3, then McKeown hit a pair of field goals to give the lead to the Eagles. McKeown would hit two more to put Lutheran High up 18-8 after a quarter.
In the next period, the Eagles began to open things up. Josh Rojas and Mason Peterson hit buckets, then Ranslem drew a foul and hit both free throws. Duhsman kept the Bluejays afloat with some two-pointers
As the quarter went on, Ranslem began to make big plays of his own. It started with a 3-pointer with 1 minute, 23 seconds left, one that kickstarted a 7-0 run to give his Eagles a 41-16 lead going into halftime.
Blank was quick to commend Ranslem’s play on defense, seeing it as a turning point in the contest.
“He gets a lot of deflections defensively. He’s always guarding the other team’s best player,” he said. “I thought he took them out of what they wanted to do.”
Try as the Bluejays did, there was no overcoming the deficit they found themselves in once things started to get blown open in the second quarter. Because of that, coach Jason Folkers said his team tried to do too much.
“I think we tried to do too much with the dribble,” he said. “They were able to get in our heads real quick, and I think we just tried to make plays that weren’t there.”
The senior McKeown was happy to win the home opener. However, he wants to prove that this young team — which includes six sophomores — has a lot more to give than people think.
“It feels really nice, especially with a team that’s pretty young,” he said. “I feel like we’re not going to get a lot of attention just because we’re a young team, but it feels really good.”
The Bluejays travel to face Columbus Scotus on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Eagles play an away game against Genoa Twin River.
IN THE GIRLS GAME, a strong day by Isabel Hass and a late surge by Guardian Angels Central Catholic resulted in a dominant win for the Bluejays, as they defeated Lutheran High Northeast 75-31 on Saturday night in the Andrews Activities Center.
Hass led the team with 19 points and four 3-pointers. Kelsy Steffen had 11 of her own.
Mia Furst led the Eagles with 20 points.
“I thought as the game went along, we got a little bit better,” coach Jerry Stracke said. “We struggled with shooting this game, but we were finally able to knock down some shots at the end.”
The teams were largely even in the first quarter, but 3s by Brynn Baumert and Livia Hunke kept Guardian Angels ahead going into the second quarter.
It was in the second quarter where things went off, as both teams combined to score 49 points.
With the Bluejays clinging to a five-point lead with under three minutes left, Hass scored three straight 3-pointers, sparking a 12-0 run and giving her team a 42-23 lead at halftime.
Hass was able to use her team’s energy and support to put up big numbers. She also noticed that Lutheran High was playing deep on defense, which essentially forced Guardian Angels to start shooting from the field.
“They were playing really deep in,” Hass said. “So we had to score.”
The Bluejays continued their dominance in the third quarter, with Reese Throener adding three midrange shots to help them expand their lead, one they would not relinquish.
It was hard for the Eagles to crack a defense that put on a full-court press against them for much of the game. As a result, it was difficult for coach Mike Wiederin’s squad to control the tempo.
“We were trying to slew the game down, and they don’t let you,” he said. “They’re a really good program, and they’re really well-coached.”
Guardian Angels coach Jerry Stracke, meanwhile, was pleased with the improvement of his team’s ball distribution, especially against a defense like Lutheran High’s.
“I thought at times we had some good ball movement,” he said. “I thought we moved the ball around pretty good. Their 3-2 is tough, so it was kind of nice to face a defense like that.”
Guardian Angels Central Catholic will head south on Highway 81 on Tuesday to face Columbus Scotus while Lutheran High Northeast travels to face Genoa Twin River.
Boys game
Guardian Angels 8 8 9 4 — 31
Lutheran High 18 23 13 4 — 58
Guardian Angels Central Catholic (1-1): Nate Niewohner, 3 2-4 9; Reese Schlect 1 0-0 2; Tanner Erishman, 2 1-2 5; Mike Cohee 2 0-0 4; Branden Duhsman 5 1-2 11.
Lutheran High Northeast (1-1): Trystan Scott, 4 0-0 10; Cort McKeown, 6 8-8 21; Braden Feddern, 0 2-2 2; Josh Rojas, 1 2-2 4; Champion White, 0 4-6 4; Mason Peterson, 3 0-0 6; Keaton Ranslem 4 2-2 11.
Girls game
Guardian Angels 11 31 18 15 —75
Lutheran High 5 18 3 5 — 31
Guardian Angels Central Catholic (2-0): Sophia Hass, 2 5-6 9; Livia Hunke, 3 0-0 8; Isabel Hass, 6 3-3 19; Addison Luebbert, 1 0-0 3; Greta Wooldrik 1 0-0 2; Reese Throener 4 0-0 9; Jocelyn Skoda, 3 0-0 6; Brynn Baumert 2 0-0 6; Taylor Timmerman, 1 0-0 2; Kelsy Steffen 5 0-0 11.
Lutheran High Northeast (1-1): Mia Furst, 5 10-10 19; Mia Wiederin, 1 3-4 6; Kendra Petersen, 1 1-2 3; Delaney Rosertt, 1 1-2 3.