Lutheran High Northeast avenged an earlier defeat by shocking previously-unbeaten Wayne in straight sets on Thursday, 25-19, 25-21, 25-16, at the Andrews Activity Center in Norfolk.
Lutheran High coach Kathy Gebhardt called it a total team effort. “I thought our girls served tough, I thought we passed well and I thought we're getting some of that offensive power that we're looking for.”
Becca Gebhardt led the Eagle attack with 23 kills, while teammate Chloe Spence was credited with nine kills and 22 set assists.
The Class C No. 1 Blue Devils came into the match riding high at 10-0, with one of those victories coming at the expense of Class C No. 6 Lutheran High, 27-25, 27-25, at the Northeast Nebraska Volleyball Classic in Wisner on Sept. 7.
“We wanted to win so badly that we all went out there and we got it,” Becca Gebhardt said “We all played together and we all played with so much energy and just got out there and we got it.”
Wayne had leads in all three sets, but the Eagles answered each time with big scoring runs that ignited the home crowd.
“We just couldn't find a rhythm,” Wayne coach Traci Krusemark said. “I just told (the players), the two things that we have been priding ourselves on in the last 10 wins was passing the ball and playing defense, and I think it's disappointing that those are probably two areas where we didn't do well tonight.”
Wayne led the first set 9-7 before an Aubrey Herbolsheimer block ignited a 9-1 run to put the Eagles up 16-10. Lutheran High never led by fewer than four points the rest of the way. Gebhardt's kill off a Spence assist ended it at 25-19.
The Eagles then jumped out to a 13-7 lead in the second set, but the Blue Devils went on a 10-2 run that included three Lauren Pick kills. Wayne led 17-15 at that point and later, Emily Armstrong's kill had the Blue Devils in front 21-18.
Spence then went to work with back-to-back kills. A Wayne attack error tied it. Herbolsheimer's solo block gave the Eagles the lead 22-21, and three points later, Mia Furst made an impressive dig that found its way to near the net, where the 5-foot-11 Herbolsheimer was waiting to put it away and give the Eagles a commanding 2-0 advantage.
“Defensively, wow, we got off some blocks that we haven't had in the past and we were digging up things,” Kathy Gebhardt said. “I thought our libero (Halle Berner) really did an excellent job of reading where to be and making plays.”
Wayne needed to seize the momentum in the third set and was in the driver's seat leading 15-12 after another Pick kill.
But it was short-lived as Lutheran High outscored the Blue Devils 13-1 the rest of the way. Kendra Rosberg had two solo blocks during that stretch and Gebhardt put away five more kills including the match-winner.
“I just told them, 'This game doesn't define us,' ” Krusemark said. “Lutheran High played a great game tonight, probably one their best games I've seen them play and I've seen them play a lot. They were hitting the ball from lots of positions. We weren't always double-blocking. They kept the ball in play and we made errors.”
The 10-1 Blue Devils will have to bounce back in a hurry. They'll play in Saturday's Seward invitational against defending Class C1 state runner-up, Lincoln Lutheran, Class A South Sioux City, host Seward and possibly, defending Class C1 state champ Wahoo.
“Yeah, we wanted to win this game and go into this weekend undefeated, but coming back tomorrow for practice, we'll see what we can do,” Krusemark said. “We've got a lot of games in front of us and a whole lot of season left.”
Lutheran High improved to 10-5 with the win and and will take a well-deserved weekend off. The Eagles have played 13 matches in a 15-day window.
“We need a break big time,” Kathy Gebhardt said; “We're tired, we're worn out, we're a little battered and this will be good. We need a little break over the weekend.”
But starting Monday, it's back to work. The Eagles host 10-2 Howells-Dodge on Tuesday.
LHNE defeats Wayne 2-19, 25-21, 25-16.
LHNE (10-5): Chloe Spence, 9k, 1b, 22s; Maddie Becker, 1k, 15s; Kendra Rosberg, 2k, 2b; Morgan Holdorf, 7k, 1s; Grace Bitney, 1s; Mia Furst, 5k, 2b, 1a, 3s; Becca Gebhardt, 23k, 2s; Aubrey Herbolsheimer, 3k, 2b; Halle Berner, 1a, 4s.
WAY (10-1): Kiara Krusemark, 18s; Mikaela McMaigal, 5k, 1b; Erin O'Reilly, 1a; Emily Longe, 1s; Emily Armstrong, 5k, 2s; Frankie Klausen 4k; Lauren Pick, 10k, 1b, 2s.
Key: k = kills, b = solo blocks, a = ace serves, s = set assists