With a trip to fourth-rated Wakefield on tap next week, it could have been easy for No. 2 Lutheran High Northeast to look past Omaha Nation on Friday.
Instead, the Eagles took care of business and improved to 2-0 with an 87-28 win at Veterans Memorial Field on Friday.
"I thought we got off to a great start," Lutheran High coach Darin Suckstorf said. "The first quarter was good."
Especially good for the Eagles was a three-minute span in the first quarter that saw them take advantage of three turnovers and put the game out of reach by scoring 37 points.
A 4-yard touchdown run by junior Haydyn Beaudette started the spurt with 7:14 left and was followed by a safety, a 17-yard TD pass from senior quarterback Jaxson Kant to Tanner Koss and a 14-yard interception return for a touchdown by Ben Gebhardt before the clock had reached the 5-minute mark.
Sophomore Trystan Scott followed that with a 27-yard touchdown run before Kant extended the Eagles' lead to 45-6 with a 9-yard touchdown run with 4:45 left. Garrett Boelter, who scored the Eagles' initial touchdown of the game, capped the flurry with a 7-yard touchdown run to make the score 52-6 with 4:29 left.
"We got great field position every time," Suckstorf said.
Lutheran High built a 59-6 lead by the end of the quarter thanks to a 26-yard touchdown by Beaudette, with both coaches agreeing to a running clock after Keaton Ranslem's seven-yard touchdown run put the Eagles ahead 73-6 with 7:10 left in the second quarter.
In all, nine Eagles scored touchdowns with Boelter, Beaudette and Ranslem scoring two rushing touchdowns apiece. Beaudette was Lutheran High's first-half rushing leader with 92 yards on nine carries, with Brix Kossmann rushing for 89 of his team-leading 104 yards after halftime.
"We got a lot of guys playing time, and that's always a positive," Suckstorf said. "All these younger kids got some Friday action."
Kant ran for a score and threw for another while finishing with 82 rushing yards on seven carries.
Kaden Sheridan completed 7 of 11 passes for 219 yards and four touchdowns for Omaha Nation. David Romo, Jr. caught five of Sheridan's passes for 190 yards and three scores.
"We (the first team) gave up another touchdown on man coverage," Suckstorf said. "It's happened two games in a row now, so we've got to try and get that fixed."
Omaha Nation (0-3) gets next week off and will host Wakefield on Sept. 27. The Eagles will visit Trojans - which beat them 70-66 for their only regular-season loss a year ago - next Friday.
"I think we'll be ready. Looking back at what happened last year, I don't think we were quite ready and Wakefield definitely was," Suckstorf said. "I think we'll have a great week of preparation because we're definitely going to need it."
Omaha Nation 6 6 0 16 - 28
Lutheran High NE 59 14 8 6 - 87
Scoring summary
First quarter
LHNE: Garrett Boelter 2 run (Ben Gebhardt pass from Jaxson Kant), 9:14
LHNE: Haydyn Beaudette 4 run (Cael Wiederin kick), 7:14
LHNE: Team safety, 6:20
LHNE: Tanner Koss 17 pass from Kant (Wiederin kick), 5:27
LHNE: Ben Gebhardt 14 interception return (Wiederin kick), 5:21
ON: David Romo, Jr. 65 pass from Kaden Sheridan (Pass failed), 5:10
LHNE: Trystan Scott 27 run (Wiederin kick), 4:55
LHNE: Kant 9 run (Wiederin kick), 4:45
LHNE: Boelter 7 run (Wiederin kick), 4:29
LHNE: Beaudette 26 run (Wiederin kick), 1:31
Second quarter
LHNE: Sam Jagels 2 run (Wiederin kick), 9:33
LHNE: Keaton Ranslem 1 run (Wiederin kick), 7:10
ON: Romo 38 pass from Sheridan (Pass failed), 5:38
Third quarter
LHNE: Brix Kossmann 38 run (Beaudette run), 7:57
Fourth quarter
ON: Romo 35 pass from Sheridan (Sheridan run) 5:05
LHNE: Ranslem 4 run (Run failed), 1:50
ON: Tyre McCauley 20 pass from Sheridan (Romo pass from Sheridan), :42