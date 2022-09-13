The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team found itself in the fifth set of a game for the first time this season, and it rose to the challenge.
Kendra Petersen's game-high 19th kill of the night started a game-deciding run that led to Lutheran High rallying for a 25-17, 21-25, 25-18, 20-25, 15-9 triumph over O'Neill in a tussle of matching blue-and-black Eagles.
"We just talked about that, that we think this gives us a little bit of a confidence boost after not a great outing last Saturday (at the Wakefield invite)," Lutheran High coach Kathy Gebhardt said, "Hopefully this helps us turn things into a positive direction again."
The fifth set went back-and-forth until three-straight errors put Lutheran High ahead 8-5. Ashley Sidak landed two kills to keep O'Neill within striking distance, but Hannah Fouts responded with one of her own. Wreece Liewer, who had a team-high 18 kills, put O'Neill within 10-9, but that would be the visitors' final point of the night.
"It builds some mental toughness knowing that they can come back, but there's also that struggle of always having to battle from behind," O'Neill coach Lynae Hilker said. "They have some grit in them, and they just need to learn how to finish, learn how to battle through the tough times and get over that hump."
Kendra Petersen's game-high 19th kill of the contest started the game-deciding run. O'Neill hit the net on back-to-back points, and another hit sailed just wide of the sideline to set up game point, and a service ace ended it.
"I thought the fifth set was good," Gebhardt said. "We came out with a lot of energy and a lot of desire. They were really talking to each other and trying to keep pushing each other that we were just going to take this. I felt like they came out really strong in the fifth set."
Early on, it didn't seem like Tuesday's contest would go the distance. Lutheran High started fast in each of the first three sets, leading 6-1 in the first, 7-1 in the second, and 7-2 in the third. In the first set, Lutheran High led by as many as 20-7.
"In practice yesterday, we really preached on being the first to five (points) every time, and we did that," Gebhardt said. "But something is happening there in the middle where we're obviously running into some road blocks. That's going to be our next area to work on."
O'Neill chipped away at that 7-1 lead in the second, eventually taking a 16-15 lead off a Wreece Liewer kill. Lutheran High tied it at 19 thanks in part to a Sophia Wolff kill, but a kill and a block by Ashley Sidak fueled a 5-0 run for O'Neill that helped the guests finish off the set.
"We just got started too slow," Hilker said. "We always had to battle from behind. We needed to start ahead."
In the third, O'Neill again rallied, this time coming back to within one point on three different occasions. Two kills by Mia Wiederin and another by Wolff down the stretch led to a set-ending 6-0 run.
In addition to Petersen's 19 kills, Wolff had 10 and Wiederin seven. Kinsley Carr and Kealy Ranslem combined for 37 set assists.
"We really stressed passing yesterday and we were really giving the girls a lot of feedback on their passing," Gebhardt said. "We know it all starts there. I think our passers stepped up to that challenge for the most part."
Tied at 17 in the fourth, O'Neill got a service ace from Haley Schluns and a tip by Liewer to make it 22-17, and then an Olivia Young kill and a double hit on set point forced the winner-take-all fifth.
Game notes
* Between the two teams, only in O'Neill's opener did either team play a five-set contest. Unfortunately for them, Tuesday's result made them 0-2 in such games this season.
* O'Neill entered with a 3-2 record, but was just 1-2 against teams with a winning record, while Lutheran High was 6-8 with 12 of its 14 contests versus such foes.
O'Neill (3-3) 17 25 18 25 9
LHNE (7-8) 25 21 25 20 15
O'NEILL (kills-aces-blocks): Olivia Young 9-1-1, Serena Chavez 0-0-0, Haley Schluns 3-2-0, Ashley Sidak 8-0-1, Autumn Hilker 8-0-0, Keeley Chavez 1-0-0, Wreece Liewer 18-0-1, Taylor Dinslage 0-0-0.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (kills-aces-blocks): Josie Spence 1-0-0, Kinsley Carr 0-1-0, Avery Koeppe 0-1-0, Kealy Ranslem 2-4-0, Kendra Petersen 19-0-0, Sophia Wolff 10-0-1, Mia Wiederin 7-0-0, Delaney Rose-Hancock 4-0-0, Hannah Fouts 6-0-0, Faith Baumgartel 0-0-0.
Set assists: O'Neill 42 (K. Chavez 38, Schluns 3, Sidak 1); Lutheran High 43 (Carr 20, Ranslem 17, Baumgartel 4, Petersen 1, Rose-Hancock 1).