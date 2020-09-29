For the second time this season, Norfolk's two parochial schools squared off on the volleyball court and for the second time, Class C No. 1 Lutheran High Northeast hung on to defeat No. 3 Norfolk Catholic, 28-26, 20-25, 25-21, on Tuesday at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
"It was a good match to coach and watch," Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar said. "I thought we did a lot of good things throughout the match and it was a tough battle, but we didn't do the little things down the stretch that ended up costing us the game."
Both teams received big contributions from players who hadn't had much opportunity to bask spotlight during previous matches. Norfolk Catholic sophomore Addison Corr finished with seven kills while Lutheran High's Mia Furst recorded 11 kills and a service ace.
"We finally united and my coach pushed me to my best," Furst said.
The night was full of long rallies and close sores. Especially in the first set.
Lutheran High jumped out to an early 6-2 lead, but Norfolk Catholic answered with a 7-1 run. Avery Yosten's kill off the block gave the Knights their first advantage of the night, 8-7.
Except for a 9-all tie, Norfolk Catholic retained the lead and had a set point, leading 24-22, before kills by the Eagles' Chloe Spence and Furst knotted it at 24.
Mary Fennessy's kill off the block put the Knights back up 25-24, before another Spence kill and Norfolk Catholic attack error gave Lutheran High a one-point advantage.
The Knights' Channatee Robles tied it again with a kill before back-to-back kills by Furst and Becca Gebhart provided the winning 28-26 margin for the Eagles.
"Catholic was all over the floor and it was impossible to get the ball down," Lutheran High coach Kathy Gebhardt said. "They have a great block. We tried to roll it, tip it, but they're blocking all that stuff. They played great."
Norfolk Catholic played especially great in the second set, scoring the first four points and never trailing.
With the Eagles behind 22-19, the team's all-state outside hitter, Becca Gebhardt, had to leave the court in order to take asthma medication.
"It's really been under control well, but it's just so hot in here and we have those long rallies," her coach and mother, Kathy Gebhardt said. "She was jumping, and it would just get to here. She couldn't breathe. She needed her inhaler and a little down time."
Norfolk Catholic outscored the Eagles 3-1 the rest of the way. Yosten's service ace ended the set 25-20 and tied the match at one apiece.
It was only the second set Lutheran High had lost all year. The other came against the same Norfolk Catholic side on Sept. 8.
The third and final set began with Becca Gebhardt on the bench, but her teammates stepped it up. The Eagles opened with a 6-1 run that included four Furst kills.
"We lost a player but we didn't lose our unity." Furst said. "We're always like one person, always together."
Gebhardt re-entered the match with her team leading 6-2.
The Eagles held the upper hand until Norfolk Catholic's Carly Marshall fired an ace serve to tie it at 11 and a Robles kill gave the Knights their first lead of the set.
Norfolk Catholic maintained the advantage until a Chloe Spence kill tied it at 18 and a Norfolk Catholic attack error put Lutheran High back on top 19-18.
A Robles back-row scorcher tied it again at 19 before Lutheran High answered with a 4-0 run to gain a 23-19 advantage.
Two more Spence kills sealed the deal and Lutheran High Northeast won its 23rd match of the season without a loss.
"That wasn't one of our goals to get to this point undefeated," coach Gebhardt said. "I just think our girls have played pretty calm, steady ball for the most part. I think they're getting better; they're learning to play together."
Bellar complimented the victorious Eagles. "Lutheran does a really good job in general of making you earn everything," she said. "They're a very scrappy team and very well-disciplined on defense, but I think we did a good job of making them earn their shots, too, and in the end, you can't get down 6-1 in the third set and expect to win the game."
The match was the final contest of a triangular that also involved Crofton. Earlier in the evening, Norfolk Catholic defeated the Warriors, 22-25, 25-13, 25-13, before Lutheran High blasted the visitors from Knox County, 25-15, 25-10.
Bellar said losing the first set to Crofton served as a wakeup call.
"They can't just show up and play," she said. "Our sense of urgency wasn't what I wanted and the girls responded well and came out and played the second and third sets and did what they were supposed to do."
Norfolk Catholic is 10-3 and is slated to play in a tournament on Saturday in Columbus.
Lutheran High has earned some time off and won't play again until Tuesday when it hosts a triangular with Shelby/Rising City and Class C No. 5 Clarkson/Leigh.
"There's definitely some tiredness overall," Kathy Gebhardt said. "Fortunately, we don't have any major injuries, just some little things; that will be really good to rest."
- NORFOLK CATHOLIC DEFEATS CROFTON 22-25, 25-13, 25-13
CROFTON (7-10): Alexis Folkers 4k, 12s; Allie Dahl 2k, 3a, 1b; Kaley Einrem 6k, 9s; Jayden Jordan 8k, 1a; Ella Wragge 2k, 1s, 1a; Brittany Tramp 1a; Caitlin Guenther 3k, 1b.
- NORFOLK CATHOLIC (10-2): Anna Neuhalfen 2s; Carly Marshall 1k, 32s, 2a; Mary Fennessy 10k, 1s, 6a, 3b; Addison Corr 6k; Allison Brungardt 2k, 1s; Avery Yosten 9k; Channatee Robles 11k, 1b.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST DEFEATS CROFTON 25-15, 25-10
- CROFTON (7-11): Alexis Folkers 3k, 3s; Allie Dahl 1k, 1b; Kaley Einrem 2k, 7s; Jayden Jordan 3k, 1b; Ella Wragge 2k; Caitlin Guenther 1k.
- LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (22-0): Chloe Spence 2k, 9s; Maddie Becker 8s, 1a; Amber Bockelman 1s, 2a; Grace Bitney 1k; Mia Furst 2k, 2a; Lauren Buhrman 2k, 1b; Becca Gebhardt 11k, 1s, 1b; Avery Herbolsheimer 2k, 3b.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST DEFEATS NORFOLK CATHOLIC 28-26, 20-25, 25-21
- LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (23-0): Chloe Spence 10k, 17s, 1a; Maddie Becker 15s; Kendra Petersen 1k; Amber Bockelman 2s, 2a; Grace Bitney 2k, 2b; Mia Furst 11k, 1a; Lauren Buhrman 4k, 2b; Becca Gebhardt 13k, 2s, 1a; Aubrey Herbolsheimer 1k, 1s, 2b; Halle Berner 3s, 1a.
- NORFOLK CATHOLIC (10-3): Anna Neuhalfen 2s; Calry Marshall 4k, 35s, 2a; Mary Fenessy 11k, 2b; Addison Corr 7k, 1s; Allison Brungardt 1k; Avery Yosten 5k, 2s; Channatee Robles 15k, 1s, 1a, 1b.