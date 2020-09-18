WAYNE — Lutheran High Northeast stayed true to a quest to continue playing together for this season.
The Eagles fell a match short of where they wanted to be in the third-place match at last year’s state championships and the team is set on getting back to state and trying to finish the deal.
The group did nothing to go back on that goal in defeating a talented Wayne team 25-17, 25-20 and 25-12 in the best-of-five match in Wayne.
“They are the real deal,” Wayne coach Traci Krusemark said. “Kathy (Gebhardt) does a great job, and now we know where we are at.”
After the teams played fairly even, Lutheran High got busy.
It was 15-14 in favor of the Blue Devils in set one before the Eagles went on a 5-1 run.
“We didn’t finish a set tonight,” Krusemark said. “Part of that was them finishing the set, part was us not finishing the set.”
A kill by Lauren Buhrman and an error by Wayne made it 19-15 and then a kill by Lutheran High’s Halle Berner brought it to 20-15 and the Eagles were rolling.
“We are so happy to just be together,” Gebhardt said. “Add the fact we want to react to last year’s finish and we are really looking forward to this year.”
After last year’s finish, Lutheran High is looking to take the next step this year.
“When you get to state, you have to be just a little better,” Gebhardt said. “We’ll see how the year plays out — a lot of uncertainties; we’ll try to make it all a good thing.”
On this night, the Eagles did just that at the expense of the Blue Devils.
Lutheran High went on to win the second set 25-20 after Wayne played even the entire set. Wayne even went up early in the second set only to fall behind later in the set and the Eagles closed it out with the 25-20 win.
With the score 19-18 after a hitting error by Lutheran High, a hitting error by the Blue Devils made it 20-18.
The Eagles proved their mettle, closing out the set 25-20.
In set three, Wayne standout Lauren Pick went down with an ankle injury and Lutheran High holding an 8-5 advantage.
Lutheran High took advantage of the Wayne misfortune and finished the match.
From there, the Eagles closed the match and moved to 16-0 on the season.
“Undefeated is nice, but we need to just keep playing our best,” Gebhardt said. “Under the circumstances, we can’t look ahead — we need to worry about tomorrow.”
Wayne, 7-4, is in the same boat.
“We are headed to a tournament this weekend with teams just like we played tonight,” Krusemark said. “We may be short-handed, we’ll have to wait and see. This was a very good team we played tonight.”
WAYNE (7-4): Kiara Krusemark 2k, 1b, 22s, 8d; Katy Jones 4d; Kate Hill 1k, 1d; Emily Longe 2k, 2b, 4d; Sydney Ridden 5a, 1k, 2s, 20d; Lauren Pick 16k, 18d; Mady Sievers 1k, 3d; Raegan Backer 3d; Rubie Klausen 1a, 2k, 4b, 15d.
LHNE (16-0): Amber Bockelman 1s, 7d; Aubrey Herbolsheimer 2k, 2b; Becca Gebhardt 2a, 12k, 25d; Chloe Spence 2a, 11k, 14s, 13d; Chloe Bitney 1d; Grace Bitney 1k, 6b, 3d; Halle Berner 31d; Lauren Buhrman 6k, 1d; Maddie Becker 1k, 19s, 10d; Mia Furst 6k, 6d.