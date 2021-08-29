Lutheran High Northeast volleyball fans will have a lifetime to recall the memories of the magical 2020 season.
The Eagles finished 36-1 en route to the Class C2 state championship, a five-set, come-from-behind victory over Norfolk Catholic.
What makes the Eagles’ accomplishment even more impressive is that 26 of the 36 wins came against teams with winning records.
Lutheran High finished ranked No. 1 among the top eight Class C1 and C2 teams in Northeast and North Central Nebraska and, incredibly, defeated all seven teams ranked Nos. 2 through 8 — including runner-up Norfolk Catholic four times and Clarkson/Leigh twice — and three teams in the final Class D rankings.
“There are lots of good memories when you think back to last year,” Lutheran High coach Kathy Gebhardt said. “We feel so blessed that we were able to get that whole season in and do those things. It was just a very fun ride, but we’re ready for new challenges now.”
Those include replacing seven outstanding seniors: Outsides Becca Gebhardt and Chloe Bitney; setter/right side Chloe Spence; defensive specialist Maddie Becker; middles Aubrey Herbolsheimer and Grace Bitney; and libero Halle Berner.
Most members of that group saw significant playing time since their freshman and sophomore years.
But coach Gebhardt is looking forward to the new challenge. “It’s fun to get to rebuild and see what you can put together with new people,” she said.
She’ll start with three seniors who played important roles for the 2020 squad: Right side Mia Furst, outside Lauren Buhrman and defensive specialist Amber Bockelman.
“A lot of them are playing different roles than they did last year,” Gebhardt said.
That includes Bockelman, who will take over for Berner as libero.
Meanwhile Furst has moved from right side to middle.
“Mia is doing a really good job for us,” Gebhardt said. “She played some middle last year as part of her rotation, but she wasn’t there all the time.”
Meanwhile, Buhrman has added setting to her outside hitting responsibilities.
Sophomore Kendra Petersen saw extensive varsity action in only one match last year. But it was the most important one.
Herbolsheimer injured her ankle in the state semifinal contest against Clarkson/Leigh and could not play in the championship match with Norfolk Catholic.
Enter Petersen, who did an exceptional job in helping the Eagles to the state title. She’ll start as an outside for the 2021 Eagles.
Both setters on the 2020 squad — Spence and Becker — graduated, so Gebhardt has handed those roles to Buhrman and either sophomore Kealy Ranslem or junior Kinsley Carr.
“They both played JV last year, and they’re kind of vying for the other setting spot opposite Lauren,” Gebhardt said.
The coach also is looking for big things out of junior Avery Koeppe. “She’s really playing a nice middle back row for us and we’re doing some hitting in the front row and seeing how much she can contribute.”
Two other girls Gebhardt expects to step up are senior Alyssa Marotz and junior Mia Wiederin.
“Alyssa is contributing in the front row with some hitting, and Mia is playing some right side,” Gebhardt said. “She’s our lefty.”
Lutheran High completed the summer-league and camp season earlier this month and Gebhardt said she thought the team surprised some people.
“I think everybody thought, ‘Oh, they graduated seven seniors; don’t need to worry about them this year,’ which was kind of fun.”
Gebhardt said her squad competed well. “I think the last thing we went to was the Top 10 tournament in Kearney, where we saw good competition all the way through, and that was a little tougher.
“We didn’t quite play as well then, so that was good for us. We learned a lot from that.”
Just like last year, the Eagles’ schedule promises to be a grind and Gebhardt expects the usual suspects to provide plenty of top-flight competition.
“Howells-Dodge competed really well at the Top 10. Norfolk Catholic is right there again. Clarkson/Leigh is right there. GACC competed really well in summer league. They were missing Sophia (Hass), otherwise I think they would have won our summer league.
At the end of the day, Gebhardt expects her team to be competitive in every match.
“We want to go out and win tournaments again,” she said.
“These older girls definitely have the hunger to get back to state. They’ve been there and they’ve experienced it, and it’s ‘Can they push the people around them and get us back there?’ ”
Lutheran High Varsity
Seniors: Mia Furst, Lauren Buhrman, Alyssa Marotz and Amber Bockelman
Juniors: Kinsley Carr, Avery Koeppe, Mia Wiederin and Hannah Fouts
Sophomores: Kealy Ranslem and Kendra Petersen
Freshman: Faith Baumgartel