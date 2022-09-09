BEEMER — Lutheran High Northeast outlasted Guardian Angels Central Catholic with a relentless rushing attack to come away with a 32-26 win on Friday.
The Eagles’ interior line wore down GACC in the second half as they posted their second win of the young season.
"Our line was blocking the best," LHNE running back Josh Rojas said. "They were making holes, and I just had to run through them."
Rojas ran through, over and around a lot of Bluejays on his way to 238 yards in a yeoman's 42 carries and a couple of touchdowns.
"I knew I had to just keep running hard," Rojas said. "I didn't want to let my teammates down and I just wanted to make sure we came away with the win."
The teams played to a 14-14 deadlock after the first two quarters when the Eagles started winning the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.
"Against Wisner-Pilger we felt like we weren't very physical, " Lutheran High coach Darin Suckstorf said. "We challenged our guys this week to be more aggressive at the line and more physical all over the field."
His team responded and eventually started wearing down GACC in the final 12 minutes.
Landon Johnson hit Braden Feddern for 34 yards in the final stanza to set the Eagles up at the 4-yard line then Johnson took it in from there on his own to put Lutheran High up 26-20 with 6:34 left in the game.
Guardian Angels started the ensuing drive on its own 38 and gained a couple of yards on a first down play.
A couple of incomplete passes put the Bluejays behind the eight-ball then a huge sack turned the ball over to Lutheran High on downs at its own 33.
Rojas rumbled for 31 yards and after no gain on a first-and-goal from the 2-yard line, Rojas blasted in from the wildcat formation to put the Eagles up two scores, 32-20.
The Bluejays were far from done as quarterback Bryce Bailey hit the airways to get his team back in it.
Bailey hit Tanner Ehrisman for 30 yards then found Dylan Schinstock for five. He hit Trey Smith from 13 yards out to answer the Lutheran High score in a little over a minute and with 2:36 left in the game the score was 32-26.
Guardian Angels tried an onside kick, but the Eagles covered the ball at their own 39.
The Bluejays called a couple of timeouts, but Rojas took it from there with three carries for a first down then a 22-yard carry down to the five, allowing Lutheran High to run out the clock.
"All we had to do is take care of the ball in the fourth," Suckstorf said. "I really felt like we had them on their heels. Our line had won the battle up front."
The Eagles took a knee at the one, and the game was complete.
Earlier in the game, Johnson hit Collison from six yards out for the first score. Guardian Angels tied it up early in the second with a 3-yard run from Dylan Schinstock then Lutheran High answered with Rojas' first score from a couple of yards out.
The Rojas run was with just a little over a minute left in the opening half, but the Bluejays responded with a short run by Bailey with just over 16 seconds left in the second quarter.
Rojas earned his second touchdown late in the third, but Guardian Angels responded with a Bailey to Jesse Steffen hookup with 8:37 left in the game to tie the score again.
LHNE (2-1) 8 6 6 12 — 32
GACC (0-3) 0 14 6 6 — 26
FIRST QUARTER
LHNE: Tate Collison 6 pass from Landon Johnson, Josh Rojas pass from Collison, 6:51.
SECOND QUARTER
GACC: Dylan Schinstock 3 run, Trey Smith pass from Bryce Bailey, 7:34.
LHNE: Rojas 2 run, pass failed, 1:07.
GACC: Bailey 1 run, run failed, :16.3.
THIRD QUARTER
LHNE: Rojas 11 run, run failed, 2:13.
FOURTH QUARTER
GACC: Jesse Steffen 17 pass from Bailey, kick failed, 8:37.
LHNE: Johnson 4 run, run failed, 6:28.
LHNE: Rojas 1 run, pass failed, 3:46.
GACC: Smith 13 pass from Bailey, pass failed 2:36.