NORFOLK—Lutheran High Northeast got off to a strong start in the first quarter. Held strong in the second quarter, and then created separation to begin the third quarter and went on to defeat Guardian Angels Central Catholic 28-7 Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Lutheran High (3-0) got on the scoreboard on its opening drive after forcing a punt on a 59-yard drive that was capped off with a 23-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Landon Johnson to senior running back Josh Rojas.
Rojas had a lot of success running the ball in the game, and he also displayed his versatility and had some big receptions.
“We are able to design a lot of plays around his capabilities,” Lutheran High co-coach Mitch Hyde said. “So, it helps out our offense. It is hard to prepare for when you have players that can run the ball well and go through and catch the ball.”
Later in the first quarter, on the Eagles’ second drive, the hosts capped off a 45-yard drive in fashion on a successful fourth down attempt in the Blue Jays’ redzone on a 2-yard rush from Johnson. Two-point conversion failed to keep the game at 14-0.
After building a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, Lutheran High put up a zero on the scoreboard in the second quarter, and Guardian Angels Central Catholic (0-3) made the game competitive going into the second half, scoring a touchdown with two seconds remaining as tight end Nick Daberkow caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Bryce Bailey.
“(Lutheran High) got out to a fast start,” Guardian Angels Central Catholic coach Matt Schlaebitz said. “Our guys didn’t quit, which was nice to see. We had a good little momentum gain there in the second quarter going into halftime. I was proud. It was very close to getting out of hand really quickly there, but our guys were resilient.
“We just weren’t ready to play in the first (quarter). It took us a while to get ready to play. That’s on me, but we got to make sure we are ready to go next time. We might have changed some personnel. We had some guys get hurt right away, too, which didn’t help. We lost our starting running back in the first series, and he is a starting defensive end. So, part of the reason I think we started a little slow on defense is because we had some guys in there that maybe were not quite ready, so that caught us off guard. I think we just kind of sucked it up and settled down a little bit in the second quarter and figured out what (the Eagles) were going to do. We let Lutheran High set the tone, and we responded to the tone that they set.”
Hyde said penalties slowed down the Eagles offensively in the second quarter.
“We had a first down get taken away because of a penalty we committed,” Hyde said. “It put us behind the sticks 15 yards. It is hard to overcome that, and we had it again late in the second quarter.”
Bailey was able to get into a little bit of a passing rhythm in the second and third quarter, as he was able to complete some deep passing plays. He had two deep pass completions to senior wide receiver Jesse Steffen, and the visitors were able to get a pass interference call on a long pass play on their scoring drive in the second quarter.
“(Bailey) just made some nice throws,” Schlaebitz said. “We saw that the drags were open. We saw that the slants were open. He had some nice passes. We missed a few, but Jesse is a great receiver, and he is the one that Bryce hits the most. We just saw some openings there in the drags, and they were able to complete them. We had some nice plays.”
After a nice kickoff return set up the Eagles at its 35-yard line to begin the third quarter, they marched the rest of the way down the field, set up by a fourth and 4 conversion that got the ball to the Blue Jays’ 2-yard line, for a 2-yard rush from Johnson to extend the lead, and Braden Feddern ran the ball for the 2-point conversion. The hosts led 22-7 with 7:15 remaining in the third quarter.
Hyde said the touchdown drive to open the third quarter was important.
“I think that is what sparked our team last week, was a great start at the beginning of the third quarter,” Hyde said. That appears to be what sparked us in the second half of this game, too.”
The Eagles added another touchdown with 11:55 remaining in the fourth quarter. Junior running back Valen Searight scored on a 5-yard rush. The 2-point conversion failed to keep the score at 28-7.
Lutheran High’s defense forced a turnover on downs after their touchdown drive in the third quarter and was able to control the ball offensively to melt down the clock to control the game through the second half.
“It is a plan when we installed this offense, controlling the clock is a variable to this offense,” Hyde said. “Controlling the clock and wearing people down. I feel like that is what happened in the second half.
“When you can control the ball like that, it is so much pressure off your defense when (the opponent) doesn’t have the ball,” co-coach Justin Jordan said. That is a huge thing when we can just control the clock and manage first downs.”
As the Eagles have a repeat of 8-0 record two years ago on their radar, this win matches the number of wins they had in total of last year.
“(The players) are very excited about it,” Hyde said. “This matches our win total for last year. We wanted to improve that, so we are on pace to do that. That is exciting.”
GACC 0 7 0 0 – 7
LHNE 14 0 8 6 --- 28
FIRST QUARTER
Josh Rojas 23-yard pass from Landon Johnson (Tate Collison pass from Johnson,) 6:39
Landon Johnson 2 rush (Feddern rush fail), 1:31
SECOND QUARTER
Nick Daberkow 2-yard pass from Bryce Bailey (Perez PAT), :4
THIRD QUARTER
Landon Johnson 2 rush (Feddern rush), 7:15.
FOURTH QUARTER
Searight 5 rush (Johnson pass incomplete), 11:55