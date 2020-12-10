Lutheran High Northeast teams split games with Pender

For most of three quarters, the Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball team did almost everything right against undefeated Pender, but the Pendragons--now 4-0--got a fourth quarter boost from a defensive change and a freshman substitute that produced a 48-43 come-from-behind victory.
In the boys game, however, a ‘better’ second half offensively and defensively allowed the Eagles to turn an 18-16 lead into a 57-35 win.
“I told the girls those were three of the best quarters that we’ve played all year long, and then all of a sudden they had a go-to player step up and we didn’t,” Lutheran High girls coach Mike Wiederin said. “They went to that 1-3-1, and we still had our diagonal passes and dribbling lanes but we weren’t taking advantage of those. We stopped attacking.”
Lutheran High did plenty of attacking during the second period, when a 16-2 run--behind three 3s by Chloe Spence--created a 21-8 lead midway through the quarter and a 25-14 advantage at halftime.
“They played some good defense right away at the beginning of the game,” Pender coach Luke Hoffman said. “We never finished at the hoop very well, we weren’t taking it to them, and we were taking a lot of outside shots early. This is a team that can shoot from the perimeter, but we were 1 for 20 from the 3-point line. Give credit to Lutheran High; they did a good job.”
Spence, who paced the Eagles with 15 points, added another 3 in the third quarter and Mia Wiederin contributed two, the second at the buzzer, which countered the Pendragons only field goal and 4 of 10 free throw success for a 38-24 lead heading into the game’s final 8 minutes.
That’s when Hoffman ordered up a half court zone trap--and that defensive adjustment changed everything for both teams.
“We started that fourth quarter and switched it up to a zone, to see if we could get some momentum somehow,” he said. “We tried to get them out of their comfort zone; it worked and we were able to get ourselves back in it.”
The Eagles managed only 4 points on two field goals by Kendra Petersen until Becca Gebhardt concluded scoring for Lutheran High with a free throw with 3½ minutes left in the game.
Meanwhile, the Pendragons unleashed a 24-point barrage that included two baskets by Avery Wegner, a freshman listed only on the junior varsity roster, whose first basket from inside the lane reduced Lutheran High’s lead to 43-42 was followed immediately by another when Wegner stole a pass and galloped the length of the floor for a layup that provided the go-ahead points.
“Avery got a lot of minutes and got some things done; we’ve seen her coming on as the year started,” Hoffman said. “We saw that she could play, could score, and could handle the ball for us. She’s been making an impact, but she got a lot more minutes tonight.”
Seniors Zoey Lehmkuhl and Ashley Ostrand took over from there, making 4 of 6 free throws between them to ice the 48-43 win.
After scoring just six first-half points, Ostrand’s 10 of 12 success at the free throw line helped bring her game-high scoring total to 21 points.
“For three quarters and a little bit in the fourth quarter we had her out of her rhythm, and she’s not used to that,” Wiederin said. “She’s one of the better players in northeast Nebraska, so credit to her--she really stepped it up late in the game.”
“For us, scoring 5 points in the fourth quarter was a killer,” he said. “We needed somebody to step up and take over the team.”
In the boys game, Lutheran High started slowly and, even after finishing the first quarter with an 8-0 run that allowed the Eagles to turn a 7-2 deficit into an 12-7 lead, Pender’s consistently tenacious defensive effort helped the Pendragons overcome their shooting struggles from the field--6 of 21 in the first half and 6 of 23 in the second.
By halftime, Lutheran High’s willingness to “settle” for 3-point attempts--where the Eagles made just 2 of 8--also had a detrimental effect on their defensive movement.
But Lutheran High had a much more productive second half, making 12 of 22 shots--including 6 of 10 3-point tries--and also held the Pendragons to 19 total points on 6 of 23 shooting.
“Even at halftime, we felt we weren’t doing a lot of bad things, but in the second half we took a lot better shots,” Lutheran High boys coach Kenny Blank said. “We were penetrating and kicking the ball out, getting it inside. We always want to get a ‘paint touch’ before we shoot the ball, especially a 3.”
With a better offensive and defensive effort, the Eagles pulled away to a 33-27 lead after three quarters and gradually extended that advantage throughout the fourth quarter en route to the 57-35 victory.
Lutheran High had three players finish the game in double-figures, led by Grant Colligan with 13. Trystan Scott totaled 12 and Cort Mckeown added 10, while Caleb Trimble paced the Pendragons with 13 points.
Girls game
Pender 6 8 10 24 -- 48
Lutheran High Northeast 5 20 13 5 -- 43
Pender (4-0): Reese Kneifl 0-7 0-0 0, Caitlyn Heise 2-12 2-2 6, Zoey Lehmkuhl 4-10 1-4 9, Ashley Ostrand 5-16 10-12 21, Skyler Prokop 0-1 0-0 0, Claire Felber 1-6 0-2 2, Dawson Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, Avery Wegner 3-7 0-0 6, Anna Krusemark 0-0 2-4 2. Totals: 16-61 15-24 48.
Lutheran High Northeast (2-2): Kendra Petersen 2-9 0-0 4, Mia Furst 1-6 1-2 3, Kinsley Carr 0-0 0-2 0, Chloe Spence 5-9 1-2 15, Becca Gebhardt 3-5 3-7 9, Mia Wiederin 4-14 2-8 12, Shayla Raeside 0-1 0-0 0, Leah Sugita 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-44 7-21 43.
Boys game
Pender 7 9 11 8 -- 35
Lutheran High Northeast 12 6 15 24 -- 57
Pender (0-4): Caleb Trimble 5-16 2-5 13, Nathan Breitbarth 1-8 1-2 3, Spencer Rabbass 0-4 3-6 3, Dylan Vogt 2-8 1-5 6, Aiden Beckman 1-1 0-0 3, Evan English 0-1 0-0 0, Lucas Timm 1-1 0-0 2, Jaxon Maise 2-5 0-0 4. Totals: 12-44 7-18 35.
Lutheran High Northeast (3-1: Trystan Scott 3-7 4-4 12, Cort Mckeown 4-7 2-2 10, Champion White 0-1 0-0 0, Eli Knapp 3-6 0-0 8, Grant Colligan 4-8 2-2 13, Mason Petersen 1-3 0-0 2, Haydyn Beaudette 3-4 0-0 7, Keaton Ranslem 1-3 0-2 2, Adam Echtenkamp 1-5 1-3 3. Totals: 20-42 9-12 57.