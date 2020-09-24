Lutheran High Northeast sweeps Pierce

Top-ranked and undefeated Lutheran High Northeast continued to roll with a 25-16, 25-17, 25-12 victory over Pierce on Thursday at the Andrews Activity Center.
"Blocking-wise it was definitely our best match we've had and I thought our defense was getting after everything," Lutheran High coach Kathy Gebhardt said.
The Eagles came into the match with a 17-0 record, having lost just one set all season. But early on, Pierce smelled upset.
The Bluejays jumped out to a 7-1 first-set lead, with five of the seven points coming as the result of Lutheran High attack errors.
"I was thinking, 'I'm pretty sure they haven't attacked the ball at us yet,' " Gebhardt said. "I think we got one ball across that came back as a free ball and then we had another hitting error."
Lutheran High middle Aubrey Herbolsheimer admittted that several of the early errors were hers. "I was like, 'I really need to work it back up,' but my teammates, we really cheer each other on and make sure we get back up together."
Gebhardt added, "We just had to be a little patient, let this team get rolling and get it figured out."
They did.
The Eagles went on a 10-3 run. A Pierce attack error gave Lutheran High its first lead of the night at 11-10.
The Bluejays regained the advantage at 12-11 and 13-12, but a Becca Gebhardt kill put the Eagles on top 14-13 and they never trailed again en route to the 25-16 win.
"We know how good of a team Lutheran High is," Pierce coach Zach Weber said. "I thought we came out with the right attitude. I don't think we were scared. That's something, when we play a team of their caliber, you kind of worry about, especially with the young team we have."
Pierce led the second set early. Abby Meier's block had the Bluejays out front 11-10 but another Pierce attack error tied the score and jump-started a Lutheran High 13-2 run.
Grace Bitney's kill put the home side on top, 23-13.
"The defense was strong like we were Tuesday night (against Howells-Dodge)," Bitney said. "Everybody came together blocking-wise. Aubrey (Herbolsheimer) on the outside was amazing."
Pierce scored the next four points which included a pair of Morgan Moeller service aces, but kills by Becca Gebhardt and Chloe Spence closed it out for the Eagles, 25-17.
"We've got to be able to attack the ball a lot more," Weber said. "I think we were too complaicent. We weren't bettering the ball. We sent over a lot of free balls and against that team, especially with Gebhardt in the front row, it's just not going to work."
The third set was tied at 8-all before Lutheran High started a 7-0 run that included two Lauren Buhrman kills, two Spence aces and a Herbolsheimer block - one of four for the set and eight for the match.
"I thought our blocking was really coming together," Gebhardt said. "We just kind of built a wall up there at the net. That's frustrating to hitters, obviously, when we're getting that many touches on the ball."
Weber thought a big part of his team's problems against the Lutheran High block were the result of poor passing. "Their block was very good, but we didn't execute offensively well enough to keep them on their toes and keep them guessing.
"I think our setter was running around like crazy trying to get after balls, which very much limits where we can go. Most of the time, (Herbolsheimer) just knew we were going outside, or we were going back because we had no other options."
A Moeller kill ended the Lutheran High run, but the Bluejays scored just three more points in the remainder of the set and the Eagles cruised 25-12.
Despite the win, Gebhardt felt her team committed too many hitting errors. "That's something we hadn't been doing so much lately," she said. "But, a lot of other areas stepped up. I thought we served really well.
"I thought the girls were being really aggressive and our defense did a fantastic job. Every time I thought, 'Oh that's down,' and then somebody would step in and be there."
Pierce had been playing well coming into Thursday's match. The Bluejays had a resume that included two wins over a talented Hartington Cedar Catholic team and a pair of five-set losses against against No. 3 Norfolk Catholic and No. 2 Battle Creek.
That feat would not be duplicated against No. 1 Lutheran High. "We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores in the rotation who are still trying to get comfortable," Weber said, "So, you'll see us play a set where we look like a very, very good team and you'll see us play a set, where, I joked, that I don't know if we could beat six chairs."
Lutheran High Northeast is in Cedar Rapids on Saturday for the Riverside Invitational while Pierce will compete in the Wisner-Pilger September Classic.
PIERCE (7-7): Faith Lubischer 5k; Mikala Stone 1a; Jaya Wachholtz 6k; Kennedy Warneke 2k, 1a, 1b; Abby Meier 1k, 2b; Brielle Unseld 18s, 1a; Morgan Moeller 4k, 2a.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (18-0): Chloe Spence 4k, 15s, 2a, 1b; Maddie Becker 1k, 8s; Grace Bitney 5k, 3b; Mia Furst 2k, 1a; Lauren Buhrman 4k, 1b; Becca Gebhardt 11k, 1b; Aubrey Herbolsheimer 3k, 8b; Halle Berner 2s.