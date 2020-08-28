MADISON — The Lutheran High Northeast Eagles came out of the gates fast in the opening game of the season as they led from start to finish in a 66-14 landslide.
There was a positive vibe in the air on Friday night with kids running around the grandstands, parents catching up with each other and a football game being played on the gridiron.
“It’s awesome that we were able to play tonight — there were so many questions if we were able to play this year and how everything was going to be handled,” Lutheran High Northeast coach Darin Suckstorf said. “We have 12 seniors that prepared very hard in the offseason, expecting to have a season and they did a good job of leading the underclassmen.”
In the game, the Eagles dominated on both sides of the ball and in every aspect of the game in the complete team victory.
“It was a good team win and we were able to play a lot of guys tonight,” Suckstorf said.
Before you knew it, the Eagles had jumped out to an early 22-0 lead in the first quarter. At the end of the quarter, Madison put together a strong drive, which ended with a 21-yard rushing touchdown by senior Allen Beery, right before the quarter ended.
“It was a little spark we had going into the second quarter — we just hurt ourselves early and we just need to clean up our mistakes,” Madison coach Joe Crilly said. “We’re still learning and we’re building.”
The big lead allowed Lutheran High Northeast to empty their bench and get guys plenty of much needed playing time.
Three different quarterbacks got under center including Grant Colligan Haydyn Beaudette and Champion White. They had eight different Eagles who carried or caught the ball on offense and they nearly had 25 different Eagles record tackles on the defensive side of the ball.
“It was nice to see everyone get some playing time today, which was one of our goals,” Suckstorf said. “They were able to get some live reps and it was great to get everyone a game in.”
The Eagles took the 44-6 lead into halftime and were able to cruise to the finish line.
The Eagles hope they get a chance to continue to play in 2020 and showcase the potential of what they have as a team.
“We have the capability of being a really good football team and our seniors know that. They are doing a great job of keeping everyone in line with COVID and the protocols that we have to follow,” Suckstorf said. “We’re hoping the season will keep going so we look to continue to get better. We will look at film and see where we can get better.”
Next Friday Lutheran High Northeast will see some more action as they host West Holt while Madison will travel to face Brady.
“West Holt is a very good team so it should be a good battle,” Suckstorf said.
Lutheran High Northeast(1-0) 22 22 14 8 – 66
Madison (0-1) 6 0 0 8 – 14