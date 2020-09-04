In the second game of the season, the Lutheran High Northeast Eagles dominated in every aspect of the game as they went on to beat West Holt 66-12 on Friday night.
Early on in the season, we are in the first weekend of September but the Eagles were able to put on a great showing for their fans on Senior Night at the Veterans Memorial Football Field.
“We’ve got a big group of seniors and we wanted to make sure we had senior night, to honor the seniors and their parents for all of the hard work that they’ve done,” Lutheran High Northeast coach Darin Suckstorf said. “They had a great offseason going back to the spring. These seniors led the way and it is showing right now. These guys are doing a great job of leading this team.”
On the field, West Holt without their starting quarterback and running back, played right with the Eagles early on and trailed 8-6 at the end of the first quarter.
West Holt did everything they could after the first quarter, but the Eagles kicked it into a different gear.
“We can learn from this but we’ve been through it before,” West Holt coach Steve Neptune said.
Lutheran High started off slow on offense but they started to run the ball, letting senior Eli Knapp run wild.
“The guys in front of me were able to pin them down and I was able to make a few plays,” Eli Knapp said.
Knapp ran for three touchdowns in the second quarter including a 38-yard burst. For the entire game Knapp would finish with four touchdowns including 136 yards on 13 rushing attempts.
After taking a commanding 40-6 lead into halftime, the Eagles came out throwing the ball as senior Hayden Beaudette led the offense by connecting with various wide receivers.
Beaudette found Cort McKeown for a 52-yard touchdown with 10 minutes left in the third quarter, then four minutes later on the 24-yard line, Beaudette stepped back to pass, got flushed outside of the pocket and threw the ball in the back of the corner of the end zone to a diving Grant Colligan, for an exclamation point touchdown of the night.
“He made an amazing catch,” Hayden Beaudette said. “It’s probably the best catch I ever seen.”
For the game, Beaudette had three touchdown passes as he threw for 75 yards. On the ground, he also ran for a 43-yard touchdown in the first half while he totaled 90 yards for the game.
The entire Eagles offense didn’t miss a beat all night as they had 363 yards of total offense with 11 first downs.
“We wanted to try to wear them out, so we ran a lot of heavy packages and our guys did a good job of buying in to what we wanted to do,” Suckstorf said.
For the second consecutive game in a row, the Eagles defense held their opponent to just 12 points as they forced three turnovers and held West Holt to 160 yards of total offense.
“We changed the defensive scheme a little bit but we are a little more aggressive this year,” Suckstorf said. “We’re attacking more and I think you are seeing that.”
This was the first time the Eagles played at home this year and for the 13 seniors, they hope this isn’t their last.
“It was great — I’m glad we are taking the steps to play on the field,” Beaudette said. “We have a very special group — this summer we took the necessary steps we needed to make sure we could have a season. We put it on us to make sure everyone was accountable and made sure we did the things that we needed to do.”
Lutheran High Northeast looks to stay undefeated next Friday as they travel to take on Guardian Angels Central Catholic while West Holt will host Hartington-Newcastle.
“Guardian Angels is a very physical team — it will be another physical battle, so we have to have a great week of practice to get ready for them,” Suckstorf said.
West Holt (0-2) 6 0 0 6 – 12
Lutheran High Northeast(2-0) 8 32 12 14 – 66
FIRST QUARTER
LHNE: Cort McKeown 25 pass from Hayden Beaudette, 2-point conversion good, 9:23.
WH: Jakeem Brown 34 run, 2-point conversion no good, 6:59.
SECOND QUARTER
LHNE: Eli Knapp 12 run, 2-point conversion good, 10:14.
LHNE: Beaudette 43 run, 2-point conversion good, 7:13.
LHNE: Knapp 38 run, 2-point conversion good, 4:19.
LHNE: Knapp 5 run, 2-point conversion good, 1:08.
THIRD QUARTER
LHNE: McKeown 52 pass from Beaudette, 2-point conversion no good, 10:25.
LHNE: Grant Colligan 24 pass from Beaudette, 2-point conversion good, 6:16.
FOURTH QUARTER
WH: Brown 31 run, 2-point conversion no good, 10:59.
LHNE: Collin Schroeder 44 run, 2-point conversion good, 8:28.
LHNE: Braden Feddern pass from Landon Johnson, 2-point conversion no good, 1:33.