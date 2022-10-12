Lutheran High Northeast continued its gauntlet of high-level opponents Tuesday night when the Eagles faced Class C1’s No. 6-ranked Columbus Lakeview.
Although Lutheran High fell to the Vikings in five sets–by scores of 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-11–Eagles’ coach Kathy Gebhardt said she was happy with what she saw from her team on the court.
“We were very pleased with how the girls played tonight,” Gebhardt said. “This is what we were trying to get to all season, and I think they’re finally coming together and playing like we want them to.”
The Eagles, now 9-17, had suffered through a streak of six consecutive losses during the past two weeks before defeating Plainview, then lost two more matches before dropping the match-up with Lakeview.
However, those opponents boasted a combined record of 160-45 heading into Tuesday evening, and several of those teams are state-ranked among the best in their respective classes.
If Lutheran High’s performance against the Vikings is any indication, the difficult schedule may have the Eagles ready to make some noise in Class C2.
“I think our (Class C-2) subdistrict is all fairly equal teams,” Gebhardt said. “I think there’s five good teams in our subdistrict, but anything can happen.”
Despite a significant size disadvantage to the 16-6 Vikings, Lutheran High competed well, using what Gebhardt described as “really good defense” to keep the ball alive against a Lakeview team that featured several weapons.
The Eagles’ ability to dig balls, combined with an effective block–especially against Lakeviews’ hitters on the left side–allowed Lutheran High to force the Vikings into “way more errors than we’re used to seeing,” according to Lakeview coach KC Belitz.
The scoring often reflected either a point earned by the Vikings with a kill or a point for the Eagles based upon a Lakeview error.
“It was not our best night, but having watched a fair amount of film on Lutheran High, and then seeing them tonight, I think they did play well,” Belitz said. “They forced some of those errors on our part because they kept the ball in play and did a good job with their block–frustrating us, so they get a lot of the credit.”
But, aside from the effective play of the Eagles, the Vikings also had some off-the-court concerns to contend with as well, he said.
“We had a senior who was in a serious car accident yesterday, and we had another senior who was sick at home,” Belitz said. “We had a lot of things we had to get over tonight. It shouldn’t matter–we’ve got plenty of people who can play and that kind of stuff, but we didn’t have our typical rhythm.”
“The mental toughness that we had to show–that’s going to matter down the road,” he said. “We knew coming in that it was not going to be an easy match, certainly was not surprised that it was not a sweep–we’ve played so many five-set matches with Lutheran High over the years.”
The Eagles led at the beginning of each of the first four sets, but saw that advantage slip away in each before either team’s score reached double-figures.
In the decisive fifth set, however, Lakeview never trailed. The Vikings steadily built a 9-5 advantage on six kills by five different players and, although, Lutheran High closed to within two points at 13-11, a ‘four touches’ infraction set up match point, and Lakeview’s Ava Tessendorf fired her fourth kill of the set to finalize the 15-11 win and secure the overall 3-2 victory.
Back-to-back attack errors allowed the Vikings to catch Lutheran High in the first set and, although the Eagles tied the set at 16-16, Lakeview regained control and rode three kills by middle-hitter Josie Bentz to the 25-20 win.
The second set featured 12 tie-scores and seven lead changes before Lutheran High–despite just seven kills–overcame 15 kills and three ace serves by the Vikings to win 25-23. Lakeview committed eight attack errors in the set.
The ‘feast or famine’ scoring of the Vikings continued in the third set, where seven attack errors and three service errors slowed Lakeview until the Vikings finally pulled away from a 10-10 tie to win 25-20. In the set Lutheran High recorded 10 kills, but only two before the tie occurred.
The Eagles mounted their best offense in the fourth-set win, matching Lakeview’s firepower by totaling 15 kills to the Vikings 13. Three-straight tip kills by Delaney Rose-Hancock allowed Lutheran High to reach double-set point with a 23-17 lead before Mia Wiederin’s kill ended the 25-21 win.
The Eagles offense reflected parity with Avery Koeppe recording 11 kills, Kendra Petersen adding 17, and Mia Wiederin 13 in the match.
“We like this, our kills are pretty even with Avery (Koeppe), Kendra (Petersen, and Mia (Wiederin) all pretty evenly distributed with kills,” Gebhardt said. “We’ve been relying on Kendra a lot on the outside, so it’s nice to see these other girls step up and have good nights.”
Columbus Lakeview defeats Lutheran High Northeast in five sets:
Columbus Lakeview (16-6) 25 23 25 21 15
Lutheran High Northeast (9-17) 20 25 20 25 11