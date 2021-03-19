Jordan Miller and assistant coach Lauren Hirsch have five seniors — Maddie Becker, Chloe Spence, Carly Thramer, Eva Searight and Lydia Deichmann — all ready to lead the Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic girls soccer team into the 2020 season.
“All of them have started as freshmen and sophomores and would have been four-year starters,” Miller said. “Some other noticeable players include sophomores Mia Wiederin and Addison Corr, as well as junior Kalea Fischer — who started as a freshman — and our new goalkeeper, Mia Furst, who is also a junior. With our seniors, I think that will be the core of our team.”
“Mia has never played soccer before, but she’s athletic and she’s picked up on everything we need her to do,” he said. “We didn’t have a goalie, and she was interested in doing it.”
Miller said the Eagles should be much improved from two seasons ago, but without summer club soccer being played last year, there are a number of questions — not only about the players on this year’s LHNE/NC team, but also the opposing players.
“I referee summer ball, tournaments and stuff like that, so I see even the eighth-graders coming up,” Miller said. “But without summer club soccer, I know the girls who are seniors and that’s about it.”
“Our schedule will continue to be difficult, because we play a number of Class A teams among other tough teams,” he said. “But we’ve got 20 girls out, which is the most we’ve ever had, so that’s a positive.”
Miller described the Eagles’ practices as involving more fundamental work, with most practices being indoors so far.
“We’re doing footwork stuff and getting lots of touches on the ball, and with our numbers, when we have gotten outside, we’ve been able to have a more realistic feel to our practice,” Miller said. “Because of that, our first few games will still be part of the evaluation and development stage.”
“I do know what we’ve got for players that would be best for the team in certain positions,” he said. “I know that we’ve got some girls who are better midfielders, but I have to put them either at forward or defender because that’s what works best for us as a team.”
Miller said the team has typically emphasized defense in the past, although he had decided to shift the Eagles’ focus heading into last season to more of an offensive approach — which he intends to install this time around.
“In the past we emphasized defense, which I think took a toll mentally on the girls,” Miller said. “So this season we’re going to think ‘attack first, defense second.’ We can’t win if we don’t score more goals than the other team.”
“I think we averaged maybe just under a goal per game,” he said. “So it’s difficult to have that defense-first mentality for 80 minutes.”
The Eagles will be counting on their seniors to produce offense, starting with Spence, who has been in the starting lineup every year as a center-forward.
“Chloe understands the game; she was the point guard in basketball, and when you move that to soccer, you just open the game up with more room,” Miler said. “She sees all the angle to make her runs; if we can get her the ball, she’ll do fine.”
The team will be changing from the 4-4-2 it used in the past to a 4-3-3 alignment that utilizes the concept of attacking wide and bringing the ball up the sidelines until opportunities arise to send the ball to the middle of the field.
“Our outside defenders will be moving in with the attack, so that leaves our two center defenders to defend everything until those outside defenders are able to get back,” Miller said. “If we turn the ball over, we already have the people there to pressure it right away, and the next line is just there to intercept balls. We just have to stay in position to make it work.”
Seniors Deichmann and Thramer will be expected to team with Spence offensively, while fellow senior Becker, according to Miller, will be the “captain on the field” as she patrols the midfield. Searight, he said, is “a very aggressive outside defender who makes up for a lack of fundamentals with hustle and physicality.”
The Eagles are scheduled to face Fremont at Omaha Bryan on Thursday.
LHNE/NC girls soccer roster
Seniors: Maddie Becker, Chloe Spence, Carly Thramer, Eva Searight and Lydia Deichmann.
Juniors: Mia Furst, Madeline Elworth, Kalea Fischer, Haylee Seres, Shayla Raeside, Madeline Hernandez and Ivy Vu.
Sophomores: Addison Corr, Mia Wiederin, Avery Koeppe,and Blanca Sanchez.
Freshmen: Jacey Wolf, Hanna Brummer, Paige Kossmann and Kealey Ranslem.