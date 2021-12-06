The Lutheran High Northeast wrestling team enters the winter season with a young group of wrestlers with plenty of potential, along with one veteran.
In 2021-22, the Eagles are working hard, dedicated and ready to grow.
“I want to see them mature and break some takedown records this year,” Lutheran High Northeast coach Collier Miller said. “We’re definitely going to grow as the season goes on.”
The Eagles have one returning letter winner, Chantz Ames, who is aiming to qualify for state for the first time.
“He didn't make qualify for state last year, but he will be the rock of our team,” Miller said.
Alongside Ames are junior Justus Searight and sophomore Brayden Thoms.
The Eagles welcome three freshmen in Arian Hernandez, Valen Searight and Levi Uecker, who all will have a chance to make an impact as the season goes along.
“I’ve seen some good things out of all of them so far,” Miller said.
In his second year as head coach, Miller said he wants to see progress and success.
“I want them to go compete, learn and get better as the year goes on,” Miller said. “I do want to see someone go to state. I don’t know who it will be, but I’m hoping someone can squeeze in there.”
Lutheran High wrestling roster
Senior: Chantz Ames.
Junior: Justus Searight.
Sophomore: Brayden Thoms.
Freshmen: Arian Hernandez, Valen Searight and Levi Uecker.