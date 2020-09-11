Lutheran High Northeast edges GACC, 44-36

BEEMER — On a cloudy, drizzly and crisp September evening at Beemer City Park, the Lutheran High Northeast Eagles lost the lead for the first time all season in the beginning of the fourth quarter, but they were able to grab the lead back and hold on in the 44-36 win over Guardian Angles Central Catholic.
It is only the third game of the season but for now, the Eagles continue to head in the right direction after two dominating victories over Madison and West Holt, then with a one score victory overGuardian Angels Central Catholic on Friday.
“You’ve got to give credit to (GACC head coach) Dave Ridder’s group, those guys played extremely physical. When you play a team like that you never have the game at hand and it showed tonight,” Lutheran High Northeast coach Darin Suckstorf said.
It was a game in that had turnovers, lead changes and even a safety.
But there was plenty of offense from both the Eagles and Bluejays.
“We didn’t tackle very well and it came down to big plays,” Guardian Angels Central Catholiccoach Dave Ridder said. “We came out slow in the first quarter and they came out making big plays.”
The Eagles jumped out to an early 16-0 lead with a touchdown pass on fourth down from Haydyn Beaudette to Quinn Pape for a 35-yard touchdown and a one-yard rushing touchdown by Beaudette.
Later in the half, Beaudette would find Cort McKeown in the back of the end zone for a touchdown as they held a 22-14 lead going into halftime.
“My receivers ran amazing routes this game,” Beaudette said.
Beaudette found connections with his receivers in the air as he would throw three touchdowns for 94 total yards but he also carried the load in the ground game.
Beaudette would finish the game with 26 carries for 122 yards as he had three rushing touchdowns.
“We put a lot on our quarterback and he did a great job of coming through today in some clutch situations. He hit a couple passes to give us the lead and he hit a couple passes to get the win,” Suckstorf said. “We had to put it on the quarterback this game.”
In the second half, the Eagles had control of the game until Guardian Angels Central Catholic’s Cale Schwer would punt the ball down to the Eagles three-yard line. Two plays later Noah Kreikemeier was able to sack Beaudette in the end zone for a safety.
“Defensively we just wanted to make a stop,” Ridder said.
Two plays later after they received the ball on the ensuing kickoff, the Bluejays Coy Kreikemeier found Jaryn Smeal for a 54-yard touchdown pass.
In the start of the fourth quarter, the Bluejays would then take a 30-28 lead on a 43-yard touchdown from Cody Steffen.
In the air, Coy Kreikemeier threw for 134 yards and two touchdowns while Steffen ran the ball 13 times for 124 as he had two touchdowns.
Guardian Angles Central Catholic held a two-point lead until the Eagles were driving down the field, which ended with a 27-yard touchdown run by Beaudette.
“We just had to rally and keep everyone in the game,” Beaudette said.
Three minutes later, the Eagles got the ball back and on fourth down and three, Beaudette faked a handoff and found Cort McKeown over the top of the defense for the game-sealing touchdown.
The Bluejays scored one more time on a 16-yard touchdown pass to Smeal but it just wasn’t enough as the Eagles held on for the 44-36 victory.
The Knights look to continue its winning ways next Saturday as they play Wakefield at home while Guardian Angels Central Catholic will travel to play at Madison on Friday.
“We had some adversity tonight and they responded. We have a great group and they are going to fight until the end. It was very good win against a great football team,” Suckstorf said. “It should be another very physical game — we’ll have a challenge again but we will have a plan and we’ll just need to execute the game plan.”
Lutheran HighNortheast (3-0) 16 6 6 16 – 44
Guardian Angels Central Catholic (1-2) 8 6 10 12 – 36
FIRST QUARTER
LHN: Quinn Pape 35 pass from Haydyn Beaudette, two-point conversion good, 7:48.
LHN: Beaudette 1 run, two-point conversion good, 3:56.
GACC: Cody Steffen 54 run, two-point conversion good, 2:29.
SECOND QUARTER
GACC: Coy Kreikemeier 2 run, two-point conversion no good, 7:40.
LHN: Cort McKeown 22 pass from Beaudette, two-point conversion no good, 2:27.
THIRD QUARTER
LHN: Beaudette 1 run, two-point conversion no good, 9:35.
GACC: Safety, sack by Noah Kreikemeier, .56.
GACC: Jaryn Smeal 54 pass from Coy Kreikemeier, two-point conversion good, .38.
FOURTH QUARTER
GACC: Steffen 43 run, two-point conversion no good, 10:08.
LHN: Beaudette 27 run, two-point conversion good, 5:21.
LHN: McKeown 24 from Beaudette, two-point conversion good, 1:47.
GACC: Smeal 16 pass from Coy Kreikemeier, two-point conversion no good, 1.20.