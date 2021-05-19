When Rod Handley of Kansas City spoke earlier this month at the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast in Norfolk, he talked about keeping a prayer journal.
Among Handley’s suggestions was to write at least three things down each day that went well and then go back to see all the prayers that were answered. Handley has done that for decades and said he can look book and find many times where God not only answered prayers, but worked miracles in his life.
Karen Petersen recently agreed to be the chairwoman for the first ever blood drive at Lutheran High Northeast, which took place on Monday.
Serving in that capacity, she was reminded of the prayer breakfast, she said. Before the event, she wasn’t sure how it would turn out, but she said she prayed about it.
In the end, it turned out to be quite successful, with an email from the American Red Cross in Omaha alerting her that the drive registered 65 donors and collected a total of 55 units of whole blood and three units from Power Red donations for a total of 61 units collected. The goal was 60.
In addition, prayers were answered as the drive included several first-time donors and Karen Drahota of Norfolk donating her 204th unit, which translates into 25½ gallons over her lifetime.
And then there were three generations of blood donors in Bud Lingenfelter, his son, Kory, and his grandson, Kamren, who all donated Monday.
Petersen said she was pleased with how God answers prayers. The Red Cross notified her that the drive and donors potentially saved 180 lives.
To schedule a time to donate blood, go to www.redcrossblood.org and click on find a drive.