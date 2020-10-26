The top two Class C2 teams in the state according to the Omaha World-Herald - Lutheran High Northeast and Norfolk Catholic - both struggled early but both swept their semifinal opponents to set up an all-Norfolk C2-6 subdistrict final at Lutheran High's Andrews Activity Center.
Norfolk Catholic never led Clarkson/Leigh in the first set until 24-23, then turned it around to defeat the Patriots 25-23, 25-21, 25-19. Later on, Lutheran High Northeast had to come from behind in both the first and second sets before finally overpowering Stanton 25-19, 25-20, 25-11.
Clarkson/Leigh jumped out to a 10-3 first-set lead over the Knights before Norfolk Catholic methodically worked its way back.
"We came out and played great," Clarkson/Leigh coach Becky Schneider said. "Everything was running smoothly. We had a lot of great team chemistry. Attacking, passing was on-point so we could run our offense."
But Norfolk Catholic battled back. A 5-0 run that included kills from Mary Fennessy and Channatee Robles had the Knights within 13-12.
Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar said it took a while for her team to find its hitting groove. "We tipped a lot from the start and credit to them, they took advantage of it and swung right back at us," she said.
Norfolk Catholic was able to pull to within one on three more occasions, until a Fennessy kill finally tied it at 23-all. Addison Corr's kill gave the Knights their first lead and a Fennessy block brought the set to an end.
"I told our team, 'We can't get give Norfolk Catholic an inch, because they will take more than that,' and they did," Schneider said.
Norfolk Catholic never trailed in the second set, then broke an 8-all deadlock in the third with a three straight Robles kills. The Knights closed the match with an 8-2 run that included six more kills from Robles who finished with 21 for the match.
"The second and third sets, I thought we started and played a lot better throughout the game, because they're a good team," Bellar said.
One other Knight who had double-figure kills was Corr with 15. The sophomore outside played very little varsity early in the year and played on the C team rather than the junior varsity last year.
"Addie's getting better each game," Bellar said. "She's very coachable, which helps a ton. She stepped up big-time this year for us and hopefully she continues to get better and better as the season goes on."
As we visited with Bellar, the second semifinal had not started, but it was clear Lutheran High was the heavy favorite.
"We're excited," Bellar said. "I haven't done too much scouting yet, because we had to get through the first one, but it's going to be a battle. And it's going to be a fun one. Hopefully, we can show up and play some of our best volleyball tomorrow."
On the other side of the net, there was good news for Clarkson/Leigh. The Patriots will almost certainly earn one of four wild cards and qualify for one of eight district finals to be played on Saturday. Going into Monday night, Clarkson/Leigh had the fourth-most power points among all Class C2 teams in the state - Lutheran High Northeast and Norfolk Catholic had the most and second-most respectively.
Schneider said the Patriots would spend the remainder of the week working on the little things: "getting our pass where it needs to be, working on our out-of-system and getting back into system, our blocking. We struggled with our block tonight. We had a lot of good touches but a lot of them didn't fall our way."
WHILE NORFOLK CATHOLIC took most of its first set to get out of its post-season funk, it took Lutheran High two sets.
"I don't know what our deal was, but we could not get it going those first two sets," Eagle coach Kathy Gebhardt said. "They said they weren't nervous, I don't know, but we struggled."
Gebhardt was impressed with Stanton's effort. "They knew this was it and they might as well bring it all, and to their credit, they did," she said. "They did a good job of taking it to us."
With the first set tied at 15, the Eagles reeled off the next five points including a Becca Gebhardt kill and Aubrey Herbolsheimer block for a 20-15 advantage.
Grace Bitney put away an overdig on set point to give Lutheran High the 25-19 win.
Lutheran High didn't take its first lead in the second set until a Chloe Spence kill gave the Eagles a 16-15 advantage. The Eagles outscored the Mustangs 9-5 the rest of the way for a two sets to love lead.
Lutheran High then put away the final set early. Trailing 4-2, libero Halle Berner served nine straight points that included three service aces. That made the score 12-4 and the Eagles were never threatened the rest of the way en route to closing out the match and a 25-11 set victory.
Tuesday night's final will be the third meeting this year between Norfolk's parochial schools. Lutheran High won the first two. Norfolk Catholic did win a set in each of the matches - the only two Lutheran High surrendered all year until a five-set loss to Class C1 Columbus Lakeview late in the season.
"Hopefully, we'll battle a lot better than we did tonight," Gebhardt said. "Hopefully, we rise to the occasion. It should be a great battle."
Meanwhile, as Stanton caoch Sonya Locke reflected on her team's final match of the season, she expressed her heartfelt gratification to the Nebraska School Activities Associaiton.
"Thank you to the NSAA for allowing us to play this year," she said. "I'm proud of all the teams that came together and did everything they needed to keep people safe and we showed we were able to play."
NORFOLK CATHOLIC DEFEATS CLARKSON/LEIGH 25-23, 25-21, 25-19
CLARKSON/LEIGH (20-7): Makenna Held 37s, 3a; Chloe Hanel 9k, 1b; Kennedy Settje 8k, 1b; Kayden Schumacher 13k, 1b; Alissa Kasik 1k, 1s, 2a; Cassidy Hoffman 6k, 1s; Korbee Wendt 2k, 1s, b.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (22-6): Anna Neuhalfen 1s; Carly Marshall 3k, 41s, Mary Fennessy 8k, 1a, 2b; Addison Corr 15k; Allison Brungardt 1k, 2s; Avery Yosten 3k, 1a, 1b; Taylor Kautz 2s; Channatee Robles 21k, 2b.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST DEFEATS STANTON 25-19, 25-20, 25-11
STANTON (8-21): Mollie Spotanski 1s; Olivia Cunningham 5k, 1s, 2a; Bridget Jensen 24s, 1b; Arynn Spence 8k; Kinley Pohlman 6k, 1a, 1b; Sylvia Cunningham 7k, 1s, 1b; Ellie Locke 2k, 1a.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (32-1): Chloe Spence 7k, 19s; Maddie Becker 1k, 14s; Amber Bockeelman 1a; Grace Bitney 4k, 1b; Mia Furst 4k; Lauren Buhrman 6k; Becca Gebhardt 13k, 2b; Aubrey Herbolsheimer 7k, 2s, 1b; Halle Berner 1k, 4s, 3a.