NORFOLK — The Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic girls were in a drought offensively, having not scored a goal in a match in over a month. That changed Thursday night when the Eagles outscored the Schuyler Warriors 4-1 for a regular season finale victory.
Coach Justin Miller of the Eagles said, “I thought we played pretty well, both offensively and defensively. Our defense allowed us to play combinations which allowed us to get our forwards active. We had a lot of opportunities, and we need to keep focusing on those opportunities.”
The Eagles took the ball away from Schuyler all match long and Eagle goalkeeper Mia Furst recorded eight saves. The defense did their part, and the offense did too as they shared the ball and assisted on three of the four goals.
Senior Chloe Spence started things off when she nailed a kick past the Schuyler goalkeeper with 21:13 to go in the first period. Coach Miller counts on her as one of the five seniors to help lead the team.
“She provides skill and her ability to think on the go. She has a very competitive nature that allows her to attack and think about ‘if my attack is wrong, what could I do differently to improve the team and not just the player’.”
The Eagle’s second goal may not have been aesthetically appealing as Shayla Raeside and Keala Fischer found themselves in Schuyler’s goal. Nonetheless, a goal is a goal, and Coach Miller said they practice the concept constantly.
“We attacked up the wing like we try to preach every day. Every drill we do, someone has to be back post and try to clean up the goal. I wouldn’t call it a skill play, but it was a smart play to their disadvantage.”
The third goal for Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic was drilled in from deep by senior Maddie Becker at the beginning of the second period. Junior Kaela Fischer led a break to score their fourth goal of the evening at the 26:50 mark. The Eagle’s only lapse on defense was with 6:42 to go in the final period when freshman Warrior Maribel Gomez shot and scored.
One of the best things about this year’s Eagle’s team according to Miller is the number of the girls they had go out. With 20 girls on the roster, they can scrimmage during practice, something they haven’t been able to do in the past.
“It helps tremendously,” Coach Miller said. “I think the most we’ve ever had is 15. Just having extra bodies and people that get in the way, it’s so much more than just putting a stationary mannequin out there. Now, we can have players move, we can see movement offensively and defensively.”
The Eagles finish the regular season at 2-7 and now head into sub districts where they will face the same Schuyler team on Saturday afternoon.
Coach Miller said, “We’re going to use it as a confidence booster. We know we’ve been able to dominate and defensively for the whole 80 minutes, so I think that will be a big boost going into Saturday.”
With possibly only one match left to go in the season, Miller also said they will continue to work on one area specifically.
“Communication. We are a very quiet team, whether we’re winning or losing. We still haven’t understood the more we talk, the easier the game goes.”
Schuyler 0 1— 1
Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 2 2— 4
Goals: (LH/NC) Chloe Spence; (LH/NC) Shayla Raeside; (LH/NC) Maddie Becker; (LH/NC) Kalea Fischer; (SCH) Maribel Gonzalez.