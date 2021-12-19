A 30-point second quarter output provided a youthful Homer girls squad with a 48-40 halftime lead, but the Knights had more work to do before securing a 78-70 win over Lutheran High Northeast.
Meanwhile, in the boys game the Eagles led from start to finish while cruising to a 61-25 win over Homer to improve to 5-1 on the season.
Lutheran High girls coach Mike Wiederin put his team’s loss in perspective, saying, “Not many games (in girls basketball) you’re going to score 70 points and lose.”
The Eagles came out of a closely-contested first quarter with a 23-18 lead, benefiting from seven-straight points from senior post player Mia Furst, but Homer, which made 12 of 27 3-point attempts in the game, made six of those in the second quarter–along with two three-point plays–to total 30 points in the period and forge a 48-40 lead at halftime.
“I don’t remember ever scoring 48 points in a half before,” Knights coach Merlyn Tremayne said. “Luckily we did because they were scoring right with us, and we couldn’t stop them, so luckily we were hitting some shots to still have the lead at halftime.”
A run by Homer that included a Rylie Harris offensive rebound-putback and a Tori Walker 3 to end the half, continued into the third quarter with three points by Bradie Johnson and a 3 from Ali Albrecht giving the Knights their largest lead of the game at 54-40.
However, Lutheran High cut that deficit in half by the end of the period despite Furst–who had already scored 10 points for the Eagles–heading to the bench with four fouls midway through the quarter.
“We’ve had that problem all year with our post players getting in foul trouble,” Wiederin said. “We foul probably 10 to 12 times with those girls every game. We talk to them about it, but it’s something we’ve got to improve on.”
Furst marked her return to the floor in the fourth quarter by scoring a basket from each block before a rebound and bucket by Mia Wiederin brought the Eagles to within a single point, at 61-60, with six minutes remaining in the game.
Homer’s response came in the form of a 12-2 run sparked by Jocelyn Hightree’s 3 from the wing. Johnson, a junior postplayer, contributed a three-point play and a pair of free throws, while Harris and Hightree each added field goals to return the Knights’ lead to double-figures at 73-62.
Homer, which improves to 3-3 on the season, then made 7 of 11 free throws in the final minutes to negate the impact of 3s by Lutheran High’s Kendra Petersen and Faith Baumgartel and close out the 78-70 win.
“In games that we haven’t won, we’ve shot poorly,” Tremayne said. “If we shoot well we can score points, but we hadn’t been shooting well early in the year.”
Johnson finished the game with 14 points for Homer, while Hightree–a sophomore–led the way for the Knights with 22. Albrecht and Harris, both freshmen, totaled 15 and 12, respectively, for Homer.
“Johnson is a really good player–very solid,” Wiederin said. “Last year she scored 24 on us, so we were well-aware of her.”
“I thought defensively, part of the game was fine, but for part of it, it was not–like closing out on their shooters,” Wiederin said. “We knew they could shoot, but very few teams have a really super-good post and have good 3-point shooters also.”
Four players finished in double figures for the Eagles, led by Mia Wiederin’s 18 points. Furst totaled 16, with Petersen and Kealy Ranslem finishing with 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Nine first-quarter points by Keaton Ranslem got the Lutheran High boys, now 5-1, off to a good start–outscoring the Knights 12-2 as they made 6 of 9 field goal tries on the way to a 15-6 first quarter lead.
The Eagles’ defense then limited Homer to a single field goal in the second period to expand the advantage to 32-9 at intermission and continued to be stingy in the second half as the Knights added just 16 points–making three field goals in each of the final two periods as Lutheran High wrapped up its 61-25 win.
“There were moments where we took some unnecessary risks that I don’t want us to get in the habit of doing,” Lutheran High coach Kenny Blank said. “But I thought we did a good job of jump stopping and passing–which has been an emphasis for us in practice–plus being strong with the ball, and our defense was solid for the most part.”
Blank, who turned the game over to reserves midway through the fourth quarter, said it was good because “getting those young guys minutes in games is going to go a long ways for us into the future.”
“Our young guys have good skills,” Blank said. “They’ve got a lot of moxie.”
Nine of the 12 players who saw action scored points for the Eagles, with Cort McKeown and Ranslem leading the way with 12 points each.
Timmy Harris finished with nine points, while Grant Lander and Austin Baker scored six points apiece for Homer, which slips to 2-4.
Girls game
Homer 18 30 13 17 – 78
Lutheran High Northeast 23 17 14 16 – 70
Homer (3-3): Rylie Harris 5-11 1-3 12, Hannah Elsea 2-4 3-4 8, Jocelyn Hightree 8-12 1-1 22, Tori Walker 2-6 1-2 7, Ali Albrecht 8-15 2-3 15, Bradie Johnson 4-6 6-11 14, Samantha Overgaard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 26-55 14-24 78.
Lutheran High Northeast (2-4): Kealy Ranslem 3-13 2-2 10. Kendra Petersen 5-10 1-2 14, Avery Koeppe 2-10 0-0 4, Mia Furst 6-12 4-5 16, Delaney Rose-Hancock 1-2 0-0 2, Sophia Wolff 1-4 1-2 3, Mia Wiederin 7-18 2-2 18 Faith Baumgartel 1-3 0-0 3. Totals: 26-73 10-13 70.
Boys game
Homer 6 3 7 9 – 25
Lutheran High Northeast 15 17 16 13 – 61
Homer (2-4): Avery Overfelt 0-2 0-2 0, Jon Munoz 1-4 1-2 3, Grant Lander 3-6 0-0 6, Austin Baker 3-9 0-1 6, Timmy Harris 3-9 3-6 9, Hayden Overgaard 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 10-31 5-13 25.
Lutheran High Northeast (5-1): Trystan Scott 2-7 2-3 8, Cort McKeown 6-7 0-0 12, Tate Collison 2-6 0-0 6, Braden Feddern 0-2 0-0 0, Josh Rojas 1-2 1-2 3, Micah Baumgartel 0-1 0-0 0, Champion White 1-3 2-3 5, Mason Petersen 2-4 2-4 8, Anden Schold 2-2 0-0 5, Keaton Ranslem 5-7 1-6 12, Landon Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Emerson Meyer 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 22-44 8-18 61.