Lutheran High grad returns as Eagles coach

Kenny Blank, Lutheran High Northeast’s first-year boys basketball coach, lists several of his former coaches as influences — his high school coach at Lutheran High, Greg Rathke; Concordia University men’s coach Ben Limback; previous Eagles coach Darin Suckstorf, former University of Nebraska women’s coach Connie Yori and her successor, Amy Williams.
The last two names deserve clarification. Blank was a two-year member of the “men’s practice squad” that practiced against both coaches’ Huskers squads.
“I was on the practice squad for the women’s program for two years, so I got the last year of coach Yori and the first year of coach Williams,” Blank said. “My sister’s friend had a brother that was on the team, so I got the contact information, tried out and ended up making (the team).”
So now, with the benefit of those experiences, and after serving the past two years as an assistant under Suckstorf, Blank is taking over as head coach of the Eagles. Suckstorf, the school’s football coach and athletic director, has confidence in Blank’s ability.
“I’m stepping down from head coach and helping Kenny with the transition with whatever he needs,” Suckstorf said. “Kenny has a great passion for basketball and bleeds Lutheran High blue. He’ll do a great job with the basketball program.”
Blank, who grew up on a farm west of Madison, attended Lutheran High and played for the Eagles under Rathke.
“We were the C2 state runner-up in 2012, when we lost to Ravenna in the finals, and then senior year we lost in the first round to Southern Valley,” Blank said. “My desire to coach has always been there. When I was a high school player, I was the ‘coach on the floor,’ and it was a role that I liked. I’ve been blessed with a good understanding of the game and the ability to teach it.”
Following his career at Lutheran High, Blank played basketball for Limback at Concordia University for two seasons.
“It was a lot of fun, and I’m glad I did it, but college basketball is a full-year grind, and I needed to do internships to decide what else I was going to do with my life besides just basketball,” he said. “I learned a number of things from coach Limback.”
The two seasons that followed at the University of Nebraska allowed Blank to have the best of both worlds — a chance to play basketball at a high level and a chance to continue to learn more about coaching.
“That was cool because at that time I not only loved to play the game, but I knew I wanted to coach, so I wanted to learn how are these college coaches doing it, what are their practices like,” Blank said. “So what I intend to do as a high school coach is kind of a blend of everything I’ve learned. I wouldn’t trade those experiences for the world. I’ve tried to gather as much of that information as I can.”
But Blank said it is not his intention to make drastic changes to the Lutheran High boys program at this time.
“The foundation has been established by coach Suckstorf. The defense and the offense he used are pretty similar to what we will do,” Blank said. “I’m making a few minor changes defensively and offensively that I believe in as aspects of my coaching philosophy.”
“These kids, especially the seniors, have been under coach Suckstorf their whole careers and are comfortable with those things,” he said. “I don’t want to inundate them with too much new. They’re good basketball players, and I don’t want them to be thinking about what they’re supposed to do. I just want them to play.”