The Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball team will be long on experience and short. Just short.
The Eagles return three starters from last season’s 11-10 team, but the tallest player on the team will be 5-foot-9-inch senior forward Mia Furst.
“We don’t have any 6-footers,” Lutheran High coach Mike Wiederin said, “but we’re very athletic and I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do.”
One of the things Wiederin hopes his team will be able to do is play fast.
“I think we need to try to get out in transition and try to get some easy baskets and try not to rely so much on the 3-pointer,” he said.
“We’ve got probably one of the deeper teams in as far as shooting and ball handling and all of the fundamentals it takes to play basketball that we’ve ever had.”
Lutheran High averaged 50 points a game last season, and nearly 30 of those belonged to the three returning starters: Furst, 5-7 junior Mia Wiederin and 5-7 sophomore Kendra Petersen.
Furst averaged 11 points and six rebounds per game last season and coach Wiederin hopes the only senior on the roster can be an inside presence.
“But she can also shoot the ball from the outside,” he said. “She’s a well-rounded player. She’s done a lot of great things for us over her career, so we’re really looking forward for her to do some really good things for us.”
Mia Wiederin, Mike’s daughter, led the Eagles in scoring last year with 12 points per game. Her coach and dad said she’s got a good basketball IQ.
“Her ball-handling skills are really good,” coach Wiederin said. “She’ll lead the team in as far as she’ll be trying to get some assists when they try to shut her down. She’s a pretty decent shooter, also.”
Wiederin said Petersen is one of the fastest girls with the ball that he’s ever coached. “She’s a great shooter, also,” Wiederin said. “So, it’s really going to be fun to watch her develop.”
The coach said he and his staff asked a lot of Petersen when they threw her into the starting lineup as a freshman.
“She was the best we had at the time,” Wiederin said. “But now this year, she’s really showing that she deserves to be out there, and she should do some good things for us.”
The Eagles will have big shoes to fill and might find it difficult to replace a pair of talented graduated seniors in guard Chloe Spence, who averaged nine points, seven rebounds and three assists per game, and Becca Gebhardt and her seven points and eight rebounds.
But 5-7 sophomore Kealey Ranslem and junior Avery Koeppe played a lot of junior varsity minutes and some varsity, and Wiederin expects both to step up.
“Kealey should be a pretty solid player for us,” Wiederin said. “She’d be the other guard that we’d put out there, and Avery had a really great summer. She’s very physical. When we get the mismatch inside, we’re just going to take her inside and see what she can do.”
Other girls expected to see varsity action include 5-6 sophomore Delaney Rose-Hancock, 5-5 sophomore Emerson Scott and freshman Sophia Wolff.
Wiederin said all three had good summers.
“We’re optimistic, because in the past, we were playing with really good athletes that didn’t so much care to play basketball and now we’ve got some basketball players, actually, on our team,” Wiederin said.
“Those first eight players are all basketball players. They enjoy the game and are good at it. We also have a good group of freshmen coming in, also, so that C team and JV team are going to be pretty well-rounded also.”
Lutheran High opens the season on Thursday at Wisner-Pilger before hosting Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Saturday.
Lutheran High Northeast projected varsity
Senior: Mia Furst, 5-10.
Juniors: Mia Wiederin, 5-7; Avery Koeppe, 5-7; Kylie Herbolsheimer, 5-4; and Tristan Buss, 5-4.
Sophomores: Kendra Petersen, 5-7; Kealey Ranslem, 5-7; and Delaney Rose-Hancock, 5-6.
Freshman: Sophia Wolff, 5-9.