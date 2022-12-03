The Lutheran High Northeast girls varsity basketball team will feature three returning starters, along with three additional letter winners, three seniors and a trio of sophomores, according to sixth-year coach Mike Wiederin.
Those starters include Mia Wiederin — who averaged 14.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 steals per game and has verbally committed to play at Concordia University in Seward — as well as Kealy Ranslem (7 points, 3 rebounds per game) and Avery Koeppe (3 points, 3 rebounds per game).
“We’ve got three starters back,” coach Wiederin said. “Those three girls, along with three additional letter winners, will join three seniors and three sophomores to make up our varsity roster.”
Sophia Wolff, Faith Baumgartel and Delaney Rose-Hancock all earned varsity letters a year ago for the Eagles, while seniors Kylie Herbolsheimer, Tristan Buss and Abby Kollbaum join sophomores McKenna Wasson, Josie Spence and Reagan Lewis as players competing for floor time.
“Kealy and Avery both had an outstanding summer, and we implemented all of these girls in one way or another during the summer,” Wiederin said. “We don’t know how deep we’re going to be until we get started. We’ll try to play 10 or 11 girls early and see where we end up.”
Last season the Eagles went 10-13 and won their first subdistrict game in 10 years, and this year, Wiederin said, the team’s goal is “to win five more games than last year — I just thought we left five games on the court last year — and once again compete strong in our subdistrict.”
“We’ve got experienced players coming back. We’ve always had athletes here, but we didn’t always have basketball players,” Wiederin said. “This year our shooting will be a strong point. There’s probably six to eight of these girls that can shoot the ball, but that’s just shooting, so if we can get them to play a little bit of defense, I think they can be assets to us.”
A lack of height will mean that Lutheran High will have to rely on “a couple strong girls who can go inside and use their bodies to get better shots,” but the Eagles also have adjusted their offensive strategy accordingly.
“We’re going to be five-out offensively, and we’re really working hard on transition and getting a shot up early,” Wiederin said. “But it’s hard to tell in practice where we’re going against ourselves and it always looks pretty decent, but they’re moving the ball really good and making the extra pass to get somebody open, and they’re making shots.”
Lutheran High’s main focus right now, Wiederin said, is on the defensive end of the floor.
“Defensively, we’re going to be a work in progress for the first few games,” Wiederin said. “We’re trying to play man defense along with our matchup zone, which we’ve tweaked a little bit. We have a tendency to foul too much on defense.”
The Eagles’ schedule — which opens with games against Wisner-Pilger and Guardian Angels Central Catholic — has become even more difficult, Wiederin said, with the addition of Plainview, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Pierce.
Assistant coaches for Lutheran High this season are Shannon Spence and Calvin Kapels.
Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball roster
Seniors: Mia Wiederin, Avery Koeppe, Kylie Herbolsheimer, Abby Kollbaum and Tristan Buss.
Juniors: Delaney Rose-Hancock, Kealy Ranslem and Kennedy Suckstorf.
Sophomores: Faith Baumgartel, Sophia Wolff, Josie Spence, Reagan Lewis, McKenna Wasson and Juliana Rojas.
Freshmen: Leah Meyer, Morgen Buss, Yatziri Martinez and Elizabeth Robertsen.