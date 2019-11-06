HOWELLS — Lutheran High Northeast’s season-ending second-round loss to Howells-Dodge was a reminder of what might have been.
In a battle between the pre-season No. 1-ranked Eagles and the Jaguars, currently top-ranked in Class D1, Lutheran High got off to a good start defensively by forcing a three-and-out, then took the ball away on Chantz Ames’ recovery of a Howells-Dodge fumble.
But on its first play from scrimmage, a Lutheran High option pitch ended up on the ground and was covered by the Jaguars’ Carter Throener. Four plays later, Levi Belina scored the first of his four touchdowns.
Four Howells-Dodge possessions later--which included two more Lutheran High turnovers--and with four minutes remaining in the first half, the Jaguars led 36-0 en route to a 56-22 win.
“You’ve got to give a lot of credit to Howells-Dodge,” Eagles coach Darin Suckstorf said. “They’re a very good football team; you have to play very well against them. I thought they gave us some opportunities with some turnovers, but we gave it right back to them.”
A disastrous series of events following Belina’s second touchdown--a four-yard run that was set up by Luke Rocheford’s 34-yard punt return to the Lutheran High six--had the Eagles facing a 22-point deficit within a matter of seconds.
An accidental squib kick by the Howells-Dodge kicker became the equivalent of an onside kick that was recovered by the Jaguars’ Aandy Dominguez. On the first play of the possession Belina romped 33 yards for another touchdown and a 22-0 lead. But there was more damage to come.
Quarterback Jaxson Kant’s completion to Trystan Scott four plays into the Eagles’ ensuing possession gained more than 20 yards into Howells-Dodge territory, but the ball was jarred loose and Rocheford returned the fumble to the Lutheran High 35-yard line. Six plays later, quarterback Jacob Tomcak increased the Jaguars’ lead to 30-0 with a seven-yard run.
“It was one mistake piled on another with a dropped snap when we had a receiver open, a dropped snap which threw the timing off on a running play, an interception,” Suckstorf said. “Whatever it was, it was something almost every drive.”
Howells-Dodge’s ability to capitalize and turn the Eagles’ mistakes into points was an obvious advantage, according to Jaguars’ coach Mike Spiers.
“We were able to capitalize on some mistakes and play with a lead,” Spiers said. “That really made a big difference.”
Belina finished a nine-play 48-yard drive that increased the Howells-Dodge lead to 36-0 before Lutheran High answered with a 54-yard touchdown pass from Jaxson Kant to Ben Gebhardt. The two added the two-point PAT, and the Eagles trailed 36-8 with three-and-a-half minutes left in the half and were hoping to get back into the game.
Belina, however, took a handoff to the right, then cut back against the grain and darted 48 yards for a touchdown and added the PAT run that promptly returned the Howells-Dodge advantage to 36 points, at 44-8.
“It was probably one of our worst halves all year,” Suckstorf said. “We were hoping we could put together one of our best halves in the second half, but that didn’t happen.”
The Jaguars’ defense finished off the half by stopping the Eagles’ last possession with a tackle-for-loss by Throener, a pass break-up by Rocheford, and a sack by multiple defenders on three-consecutive plays.
The third quarter started poorly for Lutheran High as Charlie Dvorak picked off a Kant pass attempt on the Eagles third play from scrimmage. Once again Howells-Dodge wasted no time turning the miscue into points as Belina scored from 16-yards out to put the Jaguars ahead 50-8.
The Kant-to-Gebhardt combination clicked for a 14-yard touchdown with five minutes left in the third period to reduce the deficit to 50-14, but the Jaguars were not allowing the Lutheran High offense any quick-strike chances.
Most importantly, from Spiers’ perspective, the Howells-Dodge defense was not letting Kant’s success running the ball.
“He is such a quality football player; he’s fun to watch if you don’t have to coach against him,” Spiers said. “He ran so hard, but our kids were able to get to him before he could get started. The first time we played them he broke a couple long runs against us, but we didn’t give him any long runs this time, and that helped us as the game wore on.”
Each team scored once more in the final quarter--Dvorak on a 14-yard run for the Jaguars and Keaton Ranslem with a 30-yard run for the Eagles--to establish the 56-22 final score.
Belina finished the game with 117 yards rushing on 19 carries, while Tomcak completed 5-of-10 pass attempts, with four of those going to Rocheford for 75 yards--including the 25-yard touchdown catch. Rocheford, a running back whose role has changed since his return, has provided the Jaguars with a boost in multiple roles, but the team will have another key contributor available next week.
“Luke got injured (earlier in the season), and we were forced to give Levi the ball a lot, and he has really responded,” Spiers said. “Coming into tonight he had three-straight 200-yard games, started finding a rhythm and playing really well and really physical as a running back.”
“We’ve also been playing without quarterback Darrin Pokorny, but he got cleared to play today,” he said. “We were going to use him, but when we got the lead we decided we’d give him another week to heal. So next week we’re going to have a nice problem to have with two experienced quarterbacks to choose from.”
Suckstorf understands the impact of injuries, a factor that interfered with the Eagles’ season.
“We had two season-ending injuries right away--Logan Nitz and Harrison Holdorf--one in the first scrimmage of the year and another in about our third game,” he said. “Then we had five or six starters out with injuries in the middle of the season. This is a good quality group of character guys; I love this team, and I know that this game does not reflect how they played all year.
Kant managed 51 yards rushing on 20 carries, but completed 9-of-17 passes for 110 yards--92 of those to Gebhardt, with touchdowns of 54 and 14 yards.
“Jaxson and Ben are two special players in this program; they’ll have about all the records we have for passing and running,” Suckstorf said. “They’ll be very hard to replace, not just as football players but as high-character guys, too.”
The Eagles finish the season with a 6-4 record.
“I told the guys that every team but one is going to end the season with a loss,” Suckstorf said. “If we’re only doing this for wins and losses, we’re doing it the wrong way.
For Howells-Dodge, now 10-0, Spiers is hoping that his team can continue to play physical football as the Jaguars’ playoff run continues.
“We’ve been fairly physical up front, and we hope we can continue that,” he said. “These are just a good, hard-working group of kids and are a lot of fun to coach.”
The Jaguars next-round opponent will be Osceola-High Plains, a 46-32 winner over defending champion Creighton.
Class D1 second round
Lutheran High Northeast (6-4) 0 8 6 8 — 22
Howells-Dodge (10-0) 22 22 6 6 — 56
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
HD: Luke Rocheford 25 pass from Jacob Tomcak (Levi Belina run), 7:01.
HD: Belina 4 run (run failed), 4:36.
HD: Belina 33 run (R.J. Bayer pass from Tomcak), 4:22.
SECOND QUARTER
HD: Tomcak 7 run (Belina run), 11:53.
HD: Belina 5 run (run failed), 3:57.
LH: Ben Gebhardt 54 pass from Jaxson Kant (Gebhardt pass from Kant), 3:32.
HD: Belina 48 run (Belina run), 1:58.
THIRD QUARTER
HD: Belina 16 run (run failed), 9:44.
LH: Gebhardt 14 pass from Kant (run failed), 5:20.
FOURTH QUARTER
HD: Charlie Dvorak 14 run (run failed), 4:39.
LH: Keaton Ranslem 30 run (Trystan Scott run), 1:47.