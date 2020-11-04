The Lutheran High Northeast athletic department put together its usual difficult schedule for the volleyball team, designed to prepare the Eagles for a deep postseason run.
But not even Columbus Lakeview, Norfolk Catholic or Clarkson/Leigh proved to be as difficult of an opponent as one every team across the state battled in 2020: COVID-19.
“We’re just very thankful we’re at this point and very thankful that we’ve been able to have this season,” Lutheran High coach Kathy Gebhardt said. “When we started back in August, there were plenty of people who were saying we were never going to make it to November.”
But make it to November the Eagles did, to the tune of 33 wins and 1 loss.
“I would not have guessed that our record would be that strong at this point,” Gebhardt said.
“We did think that we would be a good team, and we thought we would compete hard and have the potential to do some good things, but there’s a lot of good competition here in Northeast Nebraska. So many of those teams we’ve played during the regular season are down there at state.”
Nearly half of Lutheran High’s matches (16 of 34) came against teams that played in district finals matches on Saturday and the Eagles have a record of 8-1 against state tournament teams.
Lutheran High lost just two seniors off last year’s team that finished third in Class C2.
“This is what the girls have worked for after being there and finishing third and knowing how it felt to get that far,” Gebhardt said.
Lutheran High will be going after the school’s third state championship but first since back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011.
“Several of the seniors have older sisters who played on the championship teams from 10 years ago,” Gebhardt said, “so, they’ve kind of always had the volleyball bug and a lot of them have been playing together since they were young.
“We always knew they could compete and wanted to compete hard and wanted to do good things. It’s always been a special group.”
Gebhardt said the Eagles’ opening-round opponent, Centennial, is not a typical No. 8 seed.
“They have a really good outside hitter, and their two middles are also good hitters,” she said. “They do a lot of good things offensively. I think they’re a very solid team.
“They seem like they’re playing very well at the end of the season. It’s going to be a tough matchup but, at this point in the season, everybody that we play is going to be very good and very talented. We’re just going to have to go out there and play our best and hope for good things to happen.”
The Eagles and Broncos are set to square off Thursday night at 7 on Pinnacle Bank Arena’s north court.
Becca Gebhardt leads the Eagle offense with 403 kills and 35 service aces. Chloe Spence also had 35 aces along with 542 set assists. Defensively, Aubrey Herbolsheimer is tops for the Eagles in solo blocks with 70, and Halle Berner has recorded 542 digs.
Should Lutheran High win its quarterfinal, the Eagles would face a rematch in the semifinals. Four neighboring Highway 91 communities will be represented immediately after the Lutheran High-Centennial match when fourth-seeded Clarkson/Leigh takes on No. 5 seed Howells-Dodge. The teams have played just once this year with Clarkson/Leigh winning 3-1 on Sept. 1.
Lutheran High swept both the Patriots and Jaguars in matches earlier this season.
Clarkson/Leigh lost to Norfolk Catholic in the semifinals of the loaded C2-6 subdistrict but still had enough power points to garner a No. 4 seed statewide.
The Patriots took four sets to eliminate fellow East Husker Conference foe Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur in the district final on Saturday.
“We have had a fantastic season,” Clarkson/Leigh coach Becky Schneider said. “These girls have put in the hours and the hard work to make all their success happen. It’s exciting knowing what they’re capable of and, when you get to this point in the season, anything’s possible.”
Chloe Hanel leads the Patriots with 243 kills and 13 solo blocks. Kayden Schumacher has 254 digs and 40 service aces, while Makenna Held has dished up 683 set assists.
Howells-Dodge welcomed a pair of transfers — 6-1 sophomore Grace Baumert and 6-2 junior Ellie Baumert — before the season, and the pair have boosted the Jaguar fortunes both offensively and defensively.
Before even playing a match in her junior year, Ellie had been offered and accepted a scholarship offer from Texas Tech.
Jaguar coach Taryn Janke said her team’s trademark revolves around aggressive serves and passes.
“Our defense has improved with every game,” she said. “Our goal at the beginning of the year was that we wanted to earn our points and earn our wins, which is what we have been doing throughout the season. They earned their ticket to state.”
Ellie Baumert leads the Jaguars with 21 solo blocks and 675 assists. Grace Baumert has recorded 418 kills and 56 service aces, while Riley Pokorney has 180 digs.