TILDEN — For the second straight year, Class D No. 7 Lutheran High Northeast came here facing what could have been a turning point for its season.
And the Eagles left with another big win over Elkhorn Valley.
In a matchup of teams that were both preseason ranked, Lutheran High left no doubt when it exploded for 34 points in the final 5 minutes, 31 seconds in the first half of a 78-22 demolition at Richie Ashburn Field.
Needless to say, it was the kind of rebound Lutheran High was looking for coming off a 40-8 loss Saturday against Wakefield.
“We knew we had to bounce back,” senior running back Eli Knapp said. “We didn't play as physical as we could have. We got pushed around. This week, we really focused on coming physical.”
It was fitting considering that the team's motto coming into the season was “hammer the rock.” And hammer away they did, battering the host Falcons for 260 rushing yards. Six different Eagles carried the football, and four of them crossed the goal line for touchdowns.
Eli Knapp led the way, toting the rock 12 times for exactly 100 yards and three first-half touchdowns. Garrett Boelter added 59 yards and a pair touchdowns, and Keaton Ranslem broke free for a 40-yard score. Haydyn Beaudette tacked on two short rushing scores.
“Our game plan was to run,” Knapp said. “Our goal was to run it down their throats.”
But it was a pair of plays on special teams that turned the tide of Friday afternoon's matinee matchup.
A punt shank off the foot of Lutheran High's punter, leading to a minus-5 yard punt that gave Elkhorn Valley possession at the 10. Two plays later, Braedyn Ollendick and Zack Hartl connected for the first of three first-half scoring strikes to put the Falcons within two points with less than five minutes left in the second quarter.
“We were able to come away with some plays like we thought we would,” Elkhorn Valley coach Brandon Black said. “We had a couple of defensive stops in there, too, but then we started making some mistakes and not getting it done.”
But the ensuing kickoff was bobbled and then grabbed by Cort McKeown, and he dashed down the Lutheran High sideline for a 55-yard return touchdown, and the following two-point conversion run by Haydyn Beaudette put the Eagles in front by 10. Elkhorn Valley wouldn't score again until there was 4½ minutes left in the half, and Lutheran High had built a 38-6 advantage by that point.
“Coach (Von) Portwood is our kickoff return coach. He does a great job with it,” Lutheran High coach Darin Suckstorf said. “He's not satisfied with just recovering some of those onside kicks. He wants to make sure we try to take it to the house, and I thought our kids did a great job of that tonight.”
It was a head-spinning final stretch of the first half with 50 combined points in the final 5:31 that included back-to-back one-play scoring drives for the Eagles that totaled just seven yards — a 3-yard run by Beaudette after a big kickoff return from McKeown and a 4-yard run by Eli Knapp after a fumble recovery.
Lutheran High used all of the 5:31 left for its big lead, calling a timeout with 0:01 on the clock after Beaudette was stuffed, and Beaudette powered in for the 36-point halftime lead that ensured a running clock.
“We're going to play hard no matter what the scoreboard says,” Suckstorf said. “In the first half, we challenged them to play hard to the whistle, and the coaches were going to coach to the whistle, too.”
McKeown then started the second half with his second kickoff return to the house as Lutheran High held Elkhorn Valley to 26 yards and no points the rest of the way.
“I'm just very happy with how our guys responded,” Suckstorf said.
Game notes
* For the second straight game, Elkhorn Valley struggled to run the ball. The Falcons gained 219 yards of offense, but just 30 of that came on the ground. Ollendick was limited to 10 of 26 passing for 163 yards, while Hartl caught five passes for 113 yards and three touchdowns.
* A year ago, Lutheran High entered its game against Elkhorn Valley coming off back-to-back losses to Wakefield and Howells-Dodge, respectively, and left Tilden with a 40-12 victory that propelled them to a 5-3 regular season. The Eagles dropped two meetings with Howells-Dodge, the second one coming in the second round of the state playoffs.
* It was a matchup of teams that had been ranked virtually all season. Lutheran High started the season seventh in Class D, but moved up to sixth and fifth in consecutive weeks before last week's loss to Wakefield bumped the Eagles back to seventh.
Elkhorn Valley opened at No. 8 and stayed there until last week's loss to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge was enough to push the Falcons out of the ratings.
LHNE 16 42 14 6 — 78
EV 6 16 0 0 — 22
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
LHNE: Eli Knapp 1 run (Knapp run), 8:38.
EV: Zack Hartl 11 pass from Braedyn Ollendick (PAT failed), 4:51.
LHNE: Cort McKeown 55 kickoff return (Haydyn Beaudette run), 4:40.
SECOND QUARTER
LHNE: Knapp 7 run (Keaton Ranslem run), 10:32.
LHNE: Ranslem 40 run (PAT failed), 5:31.
LHNE: Garrett Boelter 25 run (Beaudette run), 4:55.
EV: Hartl 68 pass from Ollendick (Ollendick run), 4:27.
LHNE: Beaudette 3 run (PAT failed), 4:12.
LHNE: Knapp 4 run (Boelter run), 2:22.
EV: Hartl 32 pass from Ollendick (Ollendick run), 0:25.
LHNE: Beaudette 1 run (PAT failed), 0:00.
THIRD QUARTER
LHNE: McKeown 50 kickoff return (PAT failed), 11:51.
LHNE: Boelter 2 run (Quinn Pape pass from Beaudette), 5:38.
FOURTH QUARTER
LHNE: McKeown 28 pass from Grant Colligan (PAT failed), 10:42.