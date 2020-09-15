Lutheran High crushes O'Neill in battle of unbeatens

A much-anticipated battle of unbeatens failed to live up to its billing on Tuesday as Class C No. 1 Lutheran High Northeast cruised past Class C No. 7 O’Neill 25-8, 25-8, 25-17 at the Andrews Activity Center on the Lutheran High campus.
“Everyone was hitting well tonight,” Lutheran High outside hitter Becca Gebhardt said. “No one was shining above the others. Everyone on defense was digging the balls, setters were mixing it up, getting it to different hitters and we all just took care of the ball tonight.”
Gebhardt led a balanced attack with 13 kills while five of her teammates each had four or more.
O’Neill struggled to get into rhythm in the first two sets as it was playing for the first time this year without injured 6-foot-1-inch sophomore outside hitter Wreece Liewer.
Coach Angie Robertson said she did some tweaking with the lineup. “We split up our two seniors (Blair Gutschall and Meg Schluns); they’re usually next to each other on the front court,” she said. “Otherwise I had two freshmen in there at one time. So, it’s just changing up the lineup, changing up the chemistry and at the end they just started to play volleyball.”
Lutheran High was coming off a Wakefield invitational championship in which the Eagles won two matches on Thursday and four more on Saturday, but they didn’t appear fatigued on Tuesday.
“We were kind of quiet initially,” coach Kathy Gebhardt said, “so I kind of wondered if we were tired, but it was just getting going initially and we hadn’t played at home for a while. I thought there was some good energy.”
Lutheran High was hitting on all cylinders in the first two sets. The Eagles had an 8-0 run in the first, during which four different players – Chloe Spence, Becca Gebhardt, Lauren Buhrman and Grace Bitney – recorded kills on four consecutive points.
The Eagles from Norfolk then opened the second set on a 10-0 run with Amber Bockelman serving all but the first point.
The Lutheran High serve game was extremely effective, constantly taking the Eagles from Holt County out of system and unable to mount an effective attack.
“I had both freshmen passing at that time and just seeing different serves at varsity level, they haven’t seen much of that in the back row, so we’re just learning on the fly here,” coach Robertson said.
Becca Gebhart said Lutheran High’s tough service game can be attributed to its defense. “We want to work on our serve-receive a lot, so we have to have tough servers against that,” she said.
The Shamrock City battled back in the third set. Preslie Robertson’s ace serve had her side up 9-5.
“They were extremely scrappy,” coach Gebhardt said. “I think we pounded the ball at them like five times in a row and they dug up every one of them and sent it back to our side, so credit them for doing that on defense.”
But, Lutheran High answered with a 6-0 run, which included three Chloe Spence kills, to take an 11-9 lead and the team never trailed again.
Despite the loss, coach Robertson chose to look at the night positively, “We’re playing the No. 1 in Class C. We adjusted and we got better. By third set we figured it out, and our goal is, come Thursday, we go into Guardian Angels and go 4-0 in our conference.”
Lutheran High improved to 15-0 and has a tough match on Thursday at Wayne. Add to that, it’s also homecoming week.
“We want them to have fun and enjoy the experience, especially this year, with all the things that have been different,” coach Gebhardt said. “But, when it’s volleyball time, we really try to get them to focus and do their jobs on the court and they did tonight, they did a great job.”
O’NEILL (6-1): Blair Gutschall 1k, 2s; Alyssa Eichelberger 1k, 13s; Meg Schluns 5k, 1a; Autumn Hilker 3k, 1s, 1a; Preslie Robertson 7k, 1a; Madisyn Hilker 1s, 1a, 1b.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (15-0): Chloe Spence 8k, 16s, 1a, 13d; Maddie Becker 16s, 2d; Amber Bockelman 2s, 6d; Grace Bitney 4k, 2d; Mia Furst 6k, 1s, 1a, 1b, 5d; Lauren Buhrman 4k, 1s, 1b, 3d; Becca Gebhardt 13k, 2s, 3a,21d; Aubrey Herbolsheimer 8k, 1s, 3b, 2d.