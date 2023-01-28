The Lutheran High Northeast boys and the Humphrey St. Francis girls left the Andrews Activities Center with convincing wins on Saturday evening.
The Eagles topped the Class D No. 5 Flyer boys 54-37 to end the day. Meanwhile the Class D No. 2 Lady Flyers beat Lutheran High 56-37.
“We made shots when we needed to,” Lutheran High boys coach Kenny Blank said. “In the fourth quarter, I really thought we kind of clamped down defensively, got some stops and made some shots on offense to pull away at the end.”
After being down double digits for most of the game. St. Francis used a 10-2 run to make it 35-30 with one minute, 27 seconds left in the third quarter, forcing Lutheran High to call a timeout. Not long after, Braden Feddern hit a three to give the Eagles some more cushion.
On his team’s next possession, Feddern found himself with the ball at the top of the key with less than ten seconds left. He passed it to Anden Schold on his right, who passed it back to Feddern, who dribbled to his left, pulled up for a three at the buzzer and hit it as time expired.
“Josh Rojas would drive in and kick it out and I was just open every single time,” Feddern said of the first three. “The buzzer-beater I had was a good play.”
The junior scored 12 points while going 5-for-9 from the field and 3-for-7 on three-pointers. Rojas led the Eagles with 19 points.
A three by Landon Johnson and a free throw from Tate Collison got Lutheran High off to a hot start in the fourth quarter, leading 45-30 with 5:55 to go. Kegan Hackerott made a two for the Flyers to answer, but the Eagles answered back with a 7-0 run capped off by a Rojas three, effectively putting the game out of reach.
St. Francis coach Eric Kessler felt that the two threes at the end of the third gave the Eagles life again.
“They just kind of stole the momentum,” he said. “It was kind of downhill after that.”
Lutheran High scored 10 points in the game’s first three minutes while holding the Flyers to just two field goals in the first period.
The Eagles kept the scoring going into the second quarter, where they had a 26-11 lead with three minutes left. St. Francis got back in with a 6-0 run capped off by a Hackerott two with 10 seconds left.
On the Eagles’ final possession, Schold hit a three from the near side to put them up 29-17 at halftime.
Much of Lutheran High’s success started on the defensive end, where the Eagles forced 12 turnovers in the first half.
Those came from being in the right positions in their 1-3-1 and creating contested shots and passes, many of which tipped the Eagles’ way and led to great numbers.
“That kind of fuels our offense, when we can get some transition points off our defense,” Blank said. “Our offense picks up and we see a couple layups go in and a couple of outside shots look a little better and we were able to knock them down.”
On top of shooting 22-for-43 from the field, Lutheran High also shot 33% from three-point range.
Rojas hit a three to get the Eagles started in the third quarter with Collison adding a free throw. Mason Geilenkirchen hit one of his own for St. Francis, followed by twos from Carson Wessel and Gage Braun before the Flyers’ 10-2 run.
In a span of 24 hours, Humphrey St. Francis faced not only the 12-4 Eagles, but also Class C’s No. 3 team in Norfolk Catholic. They lost that game 76-40.
Though it wasn’t the results the Flyers wanted, it was a chance to play two teams who, like them, have dreams of playing in Lincoln or — at the very least — getting close.
It was also a chance to realize what they still need to improve on, things like rebounding, turnovers and being able to start off strong.
“We were way down to Norfolk Catholic last night. We were way down to Lutheran High and you just can’t beat teams like this playing from behind,” Kessler said. “That’s not a good formula for us, which will be a good lesson as we go into a very different end of the season into subdistricts.”
THE LADY FLYERS used a three from Emma Baumgart and another from Kylee Wessel as part of an 8-0 run to start their game.
Lutheran High answered back with four points from Delaney Rose-Hancick and two from Sophia Wolff to make it 10-6 with 4:06 left in the quarter. That’s when St. Francis went on a 9-0 run to end the period, capped off by a three a piece from MaKenna Wietfeld and Leah Kosch.
Flyers coach Bryan Reichmuth felt that the team’s hot start was key.
“We had a lot of energy,” he said. “I took our press off fairly early, but we were shooting good enough that our man defense kept an eye on Mia (Wiederin) and I thought we had a great start.”
Wiederin, who came in averaging 17.1 points per game for the Eagles, scored 11 on 5-for-12 shooting from the field.
The teams traded twos early in the second, then Delaney Rose-Hancock hit a three for Lutheran high with 1:21 to go. Almost 50 seconds later, Isabel Preister had a layup to put the Flyers up 27-13 at halftime.
Preister — a 6 foot, 1 inch sophomore — led St. Francis with 17 points and went 7-for-14 from the field. As a team, Preister felt the Flyers made a couple of notable improvements.
“I feel like we were more precise with ball movement,” she said. “We had better defense and we were really hounding the ball with our press. We really were just making our shots today.”
Preister, meanwhile, scored four of St. Francis’s first six points of the third quarter while the Eagles used a three by Kealy Ranslem to get them going. Kosch helped to expand the Flyers’ lead with a three pointer, making it 36-23 with 4:13 left in the third quarter.
Rose-Hancock hit a three 25 seconds into the fourth quarter, but St. Francis answered with a 10-0 run, effectively putting the game on ice. Rose-Hancock led Lutheran High with 12 points.
In the eyes of Lutheran High coach Mike Wiederin, Preister’s physical mismatch was apparent from tip off.
“We knew that we would have to try and get to (Preister) and we knew they would try to get to her,” he said. “We didn’t really have anybody to guard her with just one person so we had to get two people to her and we weren’t getting to her very good.”
Lutheran High hosts Riverside on Monday while Humphrey St. Francis heads to Greeley to face Central Valley.
GIRLS
Humphrey St. Francis 19 8 15 14 — 56
Lutheran High NE 6 7 14 10 — 37
HUMPHREY ST FRANCIS (15-4): Emma Baumgart, 4-11 2-2 11; Hannah Baumgart, 2-9 0-1 5; Kylee Wessel, 2-6 1-2 6; Karly Kessler, 2-4 1-1 6; Leah Kosch, 2-6 0-0 6; MaKenna Wietfeld, 1-4 2-2 5; Isabel Preister, 7-14 3-5 17; Totals, 20-54 9-13 55.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (4-14): Kealy Ranslem, 1-7 0-0 3; Regan Lewis, 0-2 0-0 0; Avery Koeppe, 2-7 1-2 5; Faith Baumgartel, 0-1 0-0 0; Delaney Rose-Hancock, 5-8 0-0 12; Sophia Wolff, 3-10 0-0 6; Mia Wiederin, 5-14 0-0 11; 16-49 1-2 37.
BOYS
Humphrey St. Francis 6 11 13 7 — 37
Lutheran High NE 14 15 12 13 — 54
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (11-6): Carson Wessel, 2-8 0-0 4; Kagan Hackerott, 5-10 0-0 11; Devon Baumgart, 0-2 1-2 1; Mason Geilenkirchen, 2-6 5-9 9; Jaden Kosch, 1-13 3-3 5; Isaac Classen, 0-1 0-0 0; Tucker Czarnik, 1-1 0-0 3; Gage Braun, 2-6 0-0 4, 13-47 9-14 37.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (13-4): Anden Schold, 3-5 0-0 7; Emerson Meyer, 0-2 0-0 0; Tate Collison, 1-3 2-7 4; Josh Rojas, 8-13 0-0 19; Braden Feddern, 5-9 0-1 12; Landon Johnson, 3-8 0-0 7; Gavin Feddern, 1-2 1-1 3; Charlie Sullivan, 1-1 0-0 2; Totals, 22-43, 3-9 54.