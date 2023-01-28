Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...In Iowa, Monona County. In Nebraska, Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Burt Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&