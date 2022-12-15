Going into Thursday's games, the retooling yet defending state champion Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family basketball teams were on opposite streaks. The Bulldogs' boys team had won four-straight to begin its season, while the girls had dropped four-straight.
Both of those streaks ended against Lutheran High Northeast in a doubleheader played at the Clayton & Vivian Andrews Activity Center.
The Eagles scored 10 points over the final 1 minute, 20 seconds to break a 39-39 tie and defeat the Bulldogs 49-43 in boys basketball action, while the Humphrey/LHF girls used a 17-3 run over the final 3:42 of the first half to defeat the Eagles 72-54.
"Anytime you can beat a great program ... it's just a credit to our boys and we were able to finally be on top," Lutheran High boys coach Kenny Blank said.
It was the first regular season, non-tournament loss for the Humphrey/LHF boys since Dec. 19, 2020, when the Bulldogs fell 67-48 to Boone Central. Since then, it had won 51 of 55 games overall, including 32 of its last 33.
Last year, the Bulldogs finished 28-1 with its lone loss coming in subdistrict action. In 2020-21, after the Boone Central loss, the Bulldogs' only losses came in subdistrict play, in East Husker Conference tournament play, and in the North Bend Central holiday tournament.
Given the number of standouts from those teams who have since graduated, though, Humphrey/LHF coach Joe Hesse was pleased that his team was 4-1 through five games.
"I don't know if I would have guessed that we would be in this position after the guys we lost," he said. "The summer basketball that we had, the wins didn't really come as easy as they had."
The boys game was a defensive slugfest that resulted in neither team reaching 30 points before the fourth quarter, and neither team scored for 95 seconds following two Owen Kurtenbach free throws that had tied the game at 39 with 2:55 remaining in regulation.
Lutheran High got a crucial step-back jumper from Braden Feddern in the paint with 1:20 on the clock to finally break the tie. Tate Collison nabbed a steal shortly after the ensuing inbound, which led to an Anden Schold layup less than 20 seconds later. Feddern then grabbed another steal, and Schold made 1 of 2 free throws after was fouled on the putback with 51.6 seconds left.
"Obviously, the offense wasn't pretty at times," Blank said. "We made the bucket to go up two, then we got a couple of turnovers off them and were able to convert on those, which helped solidify things."
Humphrey/LHF missed on the other end, Feddern was fouled moments later, and he hit both ends of a 1-and-1 with 38.2 seconds left for a 46-39 lead — seven-straight Lutheran High points in 42 seconds.
Randal Gronenthal ended the run with a layup moments later for Humphrey/LHF, but Josh Rojas converted both ends of a 1-and-1 with 27.4 seconds left. Gronenthal added another layup, but Rojas added 1 of 2 free throws with 10.4 seconds remaining for the final margin.
Rojas ended with game highs 16 points and six steals, while Feddern finished with 15 points and four assists. Collison had nine rebounds, including four offensive.
"It was a grinder," Hesse said. "Neither team was pulling away with that one."
Lutheran High had control early on with Feddern notching three assists en route to a 9-2 lead just 3:15 into the game. Humphrey/LHF rallied thanks to its defense, holding the hosts without a field goal over 8:04 of the first half. But the visitors could only stretch their lead to 19-13.
Lutheran High clawed back with two Feddern buckets in a minute to get within 20-17 at halftime. Outside of back-to-back 3s in 27 seconds, Humphrey/LHF scored just two points until the fourth quarter, when Gronenthal found Baumgart for a 3 from the top of the key for a 33-27 lead with 6:42 remaining. Baumgart and Gronenthal each had 12 points to lead Humphrey/LHF.
Feddern hit a short jumper in the lane, Rojas hit two free throws, and Feddern's defensive rebound plus assist to Collison tied it at 33 with 5:09 to play. The teams then traded points until Lutheran High's final run.
"We're going to walk away feeling like we didn't play our best game, and that happens in basketball," Hesse said.
THE VISITORS ended an early-season four-game losing skid with a 72-54 win in the girls game, a decision that was largely fueled by a 17-3 run over the final 3:42 of the first half that gave full control to the Bulldogs.
Earlier in the season, Humphrey/LHF practices had been more focused on offense. But prior to Thursday's game, coach Kandee Hanzel said they stressed their defense.
"I concentrated more on offense before, so this time, I said, 'let's work on defense and try to get some transition to get our offense going,'" she said. "I think that helped."
It resulted in the Bulldogs forcing 26 turnovers, including 16 steals. Halle Beller was a big-time beneficiary, finsihing with 16 points, 11 steals, seven rebounds, and seven assists.
"That is awesome because she needed it confidence-wise," Hanzel said.
In addition to Beller, Claire Korth and Faith Korth had 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Lutheran High bounced back from a 19-11 deficit late in the first quarter to pull within 27-25 after two free throws by Mia Wiederin, who finished with a game-high 24 points. She jump-started Lutheran High with a conventional 3-point play at the 5:44 mark, and after a Kealy Ranslem bucket, Wiederin added a fast-break layup off a defensive rebound and turned a steal into a layup before those free throws put the Eagles within striking distance.
"We were able to make some runs at them, but we couldn't sustain it on the defensive end," Lutheran High coach Mike Wiederin said.
Abilyn Schneider started the Humphrey/LHF run with a pair of free throws before Beller hit a layup. Ellee Hanzel then found Beller for a 3-pointer to make it 35-26 with 1:47 left in the half. Lutheran High got to within seven after a Ranslem basket, but Humphrey/LHF followed with nine points in the final 50 seconds. Seven of those were by Faith Korth alone, including a fast-break layup off a Beller assist just before the buzzer.
Lutheran High kept pace for most of the second half, but the damage had already been done.
"We battled in the second half, but you can't give yourself a 16-point deficit in that first half and then expect to just wipe it out in a short amount of time," coach Wiederin said.
Girls game
HLHF 19 25 12 16 — 72
LHNE 13 15 13 13 — 54
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (2-4): Claire Korth 6-12 0-0 12, Alexis Grotelueschen 3-6 3-4 9, Halle Beller 6-16 2-2 16, Anna Bialas 0-1 0-0 0, Faith Korth 5-9 1-4 11, Ali Brandl 2-3 0-0 4, Jenaya Wemhoff 1-1 0-0 2, Makenzie Petersen 0-0 2-2 2, Mollie Grotelueschen 4-5 1-2 9, Ellee Hanzel 0-3 3-4 3, Abilyn Schneider 1-3 2-2 4. Totals: 28-59 14-20 72.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (2-3): Kealy Ranslem 4-6 0-1 9, Avery Koeppe 3-4 0-2 6, Faith Baumgartel 0-1 0-0 0, Josie Spence 0-2 1-2 1, Delaney Rose-Hancock 4-12 1-2 8, Sophia Wolff 2-10 0-2 4, Mia Wiederin 9-17 5-6 24. Totals: 22-52 7-15 54.
Boys game
HLHF 10 10 8 15 — 43
LHNE 12 5 9 23 — 49
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (4-1): Easton Baumgart 4-5 2-6 12, Randal Gronenthal 5-8 2-7 12, Tyson Herchenbach 0-5 0-0 0, Owen Kurtenbach 2-6 2-2 7, Cole Preister 1-1 0-0 2, Sage Frauendorfer 3-5 2-2 9, Jacob Preister 0-1 1-2 1. Totals: 15-31 9-19 43.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (4-1): Anden Schold 3-10 2-3 9, Emerson Meyer 1-1 0-0 2, Tate Collison 3-5 1-2 7, Josh Rojas 4-7 7-8 16, Braden Feddern 6-17 3-4 15, Landon Johnson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 17-42 13-17 49.