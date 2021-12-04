The Lutheran High boys basketball team will have “no excuses” this season, according to the Eagles’ team motto.
Third-year coach Kenny Blank has a couple of new assistants in Justin Jordan and Jayshoun Palmer-Foster, but the team returns three senior starters — Trystan Scott (nine points per game), Cort McKeown (11 points per game) and Mason Peterson (8 points per game) — and last year’s sixth man and part-time starter, senior Keaton Ranslem (3 points per game) while another senior, Micah Baumgartel, is also back for after missing last season because of a football injury.
“Pretty much the only points that aren’t back from last year would be from Grant Colligan, who averaged around 14 points per game,” Blank said. “So the bulk of our points are coming back, and we just have to find that fifth guy as a starter and the guys that will fill out our rotation — but we get young in a hurry.”
“Cort is probably our best all-around player in terms of points and rebounds coming back, Trystan has been a three-year starter as a point guard for us and Mason is expanding his role by being more confident in the post and in scoring,” he said. “Keaton does all the little things that don’t always show up on the stat sheet; he’s tough and probably our best defender.”
The rest of the Lutheran High varsity roster is made up of six sophomores — Tate Collison, Josh Rojas, Braden Feddern, Champion White, Anden Schold and Landon Johnson.
The Eagles were 14-8 last season, losing to state tournament entry Hartington Cedar Catholic in the subdistrict final after defeating Elkhorn Valley in the first round.
The team’s goal for 2021-22 is to “take the next step” by reaching the sub-state final game in Class C2.
“My first year we lost in the first round of ‘subs,’ and the second year we won the first round and lost in the final,” Blank said. “The next progression is winning the subdistrict, then going on to the sub-state final.”
Blank said Lutheran High’s strengths would be quickness and the ability to be active defensively.
“Defensively, we’re going to stick with our 1-3-1 zone, but we’ll also play more man-to-man more than we did last year — especially with some lineups — because we don’t have as much size,” Blank said. “We’ve got Mason and Cort, who are both 6-foot-3, but then it kind of falls off size-wise, so we’ll pick up full court more often and use our quickness to get our opponent out of sorts and out of rhythm.”
Last year the Eagles were commonly near their goal of holding opponent’s to fewer than 40 points per game and will continue that as a per game goal again this season.
“Offensively, we want to push the ball in transition early to see if we can get an early shot,” Blank said. “After that we’ll have more continuity and design in our offense, along with some set plays.”
Lutheran High will seek to win the turnover margin by forcing opponents into committing more turnovers than the Eagles’ offense and is in pursuit of a team average of 70% from the free throw line.
“Our motto this year is ‘no excuses,’ ” Blank said. “It’s easy to provide some sort of excuse, more of an excuse than a reason — which can become a habit — so holding each other accountable in a respectful way with honesty and transparency is our goal, as players and as coaches.”
Lutheran High boys basketball roster
Seniors: Trystan Scott, Cort McKeown, Micah Baumgartel, Mason Peterson and Keaton Ranslem.
Juniors: Zachary Baumann and Logan Stromquist.
Sophomores: Sawyer Wolff, Tate Collison, Braden Feddern, Josh Rojas, Champion White, Gavin Kinter, Anden Schold, Landon Johnson, Emerson Meyer and Gavin Stromquist.
Freshmen: Jazee Ames, Sam Carlson, David Rodriguez, Brenyn Ames, Jaren Koeppe and Carter Schieffer.