After watching her team sleep walk through a first-set loss to a scrappy Wayne squad, Lutheran High Northeast coach Kathy Gebhardt tried a couple methods to motivate her Eagles.
“Whatever the opposite of ‘coming out on fire’ is, that’s what our girls started this match with,” Gebhardt said. “I tried being angry to see if that would help, but I don’t know if that really worked the greatest either. So I went back to being positive--they’re obviously capable of much better things.”
Lutheran High responded to the 25-16 loss in the opening set with a 25-19 win in the second, then saw Wayne take the third set 25-21 before finding its groove in the final two sets to win 25-14 and 15-6.
The 3-2 match win allows the Eagles, ranked seventh in Class C2, to improve to 9-5 the season while Wayne slips to 5-7.
A Lutheran High lull midway through the first set allowed the Blue Devils to turn a 6-6 tie into a 13-7 lead and, even though the Eagles responded briefly with two kills by Kendra Petersen and another by Allysa Marotz to close the deficit to 14-10, Wayne setter Kiara Krusemark helped her team rebuild its advantage with a pair of well-placed quick tips as well as setting up Leah Perry for a kill to go ahead 21-10.
The Blue Devils then turned back Lutheran High’s final attempt at a comeback with a kill by Mady Sievers and a set-ending block by Anna Kaup to win 25-16.
The Eagles opened the second set with a 5-1 lead then, after Wayne battled back to force tie scores at 5, 6, and 7, controlled play en route to a 12-7 advantage after a pair of Petersen kills sandwiched an ace serve by Avery Koeppe.
The teams were tied on five more occasions, the last time at 16, before a Petersen stint at the service line provided a spark as Lutheran High went ahead 22-17 before a kill by Lauren Buhrman ended the Eagles’ 25-19 second-set victory.
“Out of a timeout I called for a ‘zone 5’ serve (to the back right corner), which is a tough serve, and Kendra hit it perfectly to get an ace out of that,” Gebhardt said. “She had been serving to zone 1, they switched where their passers were, so the passer we were trying to go at went to zone 5, but we decided to stay aggressive and Kendra went after it.”
The Blue Devils came out on top of a closely-contested third set, taking the lead coming out of a 16-16 tie to hold the lead the rest of the set--overcoming kills by Lutheran High’s Buhrman and Koeppe that had the Eagles down just 21-20--with four kills by Rubie Klausen and another by Perry that produced the 25-21 Wayne win.
“Klausen was so aggressive, she swung at every ball no matter where it was--she’d go off of one foot or whatever,” Gebhardt said. “That’s what I told the girls, they’re being so much more aggressive than we are.”
The final two sets belonged to Lutheran High, with the Eagles racking up 15 kills in set four--seven by Mia Furst, four by Petersen, and three by Buhrman in the 25-14 win--and seven more kills in the brief fifth set, where Buhrman totaled three while Furst and Petersen each recorded two as Lutheran High closed out the match 15-6.
Furst, a middle hitter, and Petersen, an outside hitter, finished the match with 21 and 15 kills, respectively, but it was Buhrman who instigated the Eagles’ turnaround--adding 11 kills to her 31 set assists when teammate Kealy Ranslem (22 set assists) handled the setter role.
“I set, and then one rotation I hit on the outside, and then I hit middle, which is a change for me but I like it--whatever is best for the team,” Buhrman said. “The biggest thing was we needed to turn our energy up, and once the energy got turned up it helped me, and I just went out there and swung away. The setter (Ranslem) did really well getting me the ball, and everybody came together and played as a team in the last couple sets.”
Gebhardt said Buhrman needed to get the ball more early in the match, “but I think we were doing that better at the end.”
“Lauren does a lot of different things for us; I think at the beginning she was feeling like she had to do everything, and she was overplaying--playing more out of her position,” Gebhardt said. “She has lots of different positions, but when she settled down and played those roles and didn’t worry about trying to get into somebody else’s space, she played her best.”
Lutheran High Northeast (9-5) defeats Wayne (5-7) 16-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-14, 15-6