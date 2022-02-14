TILDEN — The Lutheran High Northeast Eagles struggled for the first quarter and half but dominated the rest of the way in a 58-32 win over Shelby-Rising City in the quarterfinals of the C2-7 girls subdistrict tournament on Monday.
Following a stagnant first quarter for both teams, the Huskies took an 11-7 lead with four minutes, 46 seconds remaining in the second quarter on two free throws by Taya Pinneo and another pair by Alex Larmon.
Mia Wiederin responded with a pair of unanswered baskets, followed by a 3-pointer from Kealy Ranslem. Mia Furst added two more before Wiederin added two more 3s. Ranslem added another with six seconds left before halftime.
Shelby-Rising City made just one 2-pointer the rest of the quarter and the Eagles went into the break up 25-14.
“We got open space. They were trying to sag in and they were playing the percentages, making us shoot from outside,” coach Mike Wiederin said. “We found the open player and a good 3-point shooter.”
Lutheran High picked up right where it left off to begin the third. A basket from Mia Wiederin and a 3 from Furst, who then followed up with a 3-point play, kick-started a period in which the blue and white put the game on ice.
The Eagles shot 3 for 18 (16%) from the field in the first quarter. The rest of the game, they went 20 for 52 (38%). Lutheran High also went 11 for 31 (35%) from beyond the arc in the contest.
“We missed a lot of easy shots early on,” coach Wiederin said. “But that’s part of the game.”
Defensively, the blue and white were able to create a lot of pressure for the Huskies, resulting in 40 turnovers by the black and gold. The approach was an effort to speed up the game to a tempo the team is more comfortable playing at.
“We knew their bench wasn’t very deep,” coach Wiederin said. “So we sped up the game a little bit so that we’d get an advantage down the stretch.”
Lutheran High will face Tilden Elkhorn Valley on Tuesday in the subdistrict semifinals. The task will be a huge one for Wiederin’s squad, which he says will need to play a cleaner game.
“We’re going to have to play close to mistake-free tomorrow night and hit those layups, too. We can’t leave any points on the floor against them,” he said. “They don’t throw the ball away very much, so we’re going to have to take advantage of our opportunities.”
C2-7 girls subdistrict
Shelby-Rising City 7 7 8 10 — 32
Lutheran High NE 7 18 21 12 — 58
SHELBY-RISING CITY (5-17): Taya Pinneo 3-10 3-7 10; Alex Larmon 1-1 2-2 4; Ava Larmon 2-10 3-7 9; Emma Svoboda 2-2 0-0 4; Kaylei Perry 1-1 1-4 3; Rylie Carter 1-1 0-0 2. Caydee Bauers 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 10-31 9-20 32.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (10-12): Kealy Ranslem 5-10 0-0 14; Kendra Petersen 2-4 0-0 4; Avery Koeppe 1-5 0-0 2; Mia Furst 3-9 1-1 8; Delaney Rose-Hancock 1-6 0-0 3; Faith Baumgartel 0-6 0-0 0; Sophia Wolff 4-5 0-0 10; Mia Wiederin 6-12 0-1 15; Juliana Rojas 0-4 0-0 0; Tristen Buss 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-70 1-2 58.