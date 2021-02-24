HARTINGTON — It took awhile for Lutheran High Northeast to find its way in the opening round of the C2-5 subdistrict boys basketball tournament here at Monsignor Werner Activity Center on the campus of Hartington Cedar Catholic High School.
The Eagles traded blows with the Tilden Elkhorn Valley Falcons in the opening 16 minutes, but a play designed for Grant Colligan with 2.5 seconds left in the third quarter turned the tide and propelled the Eagles to a 55-43 win.
Colligan hit his fifth 3-pointer of the game as the buzzer sounded to put the Eagles up 39-33 heading into the final quarter.
“Grant shot the ball really well tonight,” Lutheran High coach Kenny Blank said. “He’s one of our leaders, and we expect him to hit that shot and he did.”
From there, the Eagles methodically pulled away from the Falcons before the score settled on the LHNE 12-point advantage.
“This game was a tale of our season,” Elkhorn Valley coach Derric Werner said. “We were right in the game and had some things happen to get them the lead and they closed out the game.”
The Falcons were a little short-handed, with only eight players suited up for the opening round.
“We’re not going to use that as an excuse,” Werner said. “It’s part of basketball and we really can only control what we can. Injuries and illness are out of our hands.”
Colligan kept his team in the game in the first half, canning four consecutive 3s and putting up a dozen points to make it a 28-19 Eagle advantage at the intermission after Elkhorn Valley led by a point after the first break.
“They did a great job in the first quarter,” Blank said. “I thought they moved the ball very well and stayed ahead of our defense. We had to turn it up a notch.”
The LHNE lead grew to 15 points with 3:52 left in the contest after Trystan Scott swiped a steal and went coast-to-coast for a layup and then Colligan fired a nifty pass to Cort McKeown underneath to make it 51-36, forcing Werner to call a timeout.
“I thought the second half we really shared the ball well,” Blank said. “We got into our offense and trusted we would get the shot we were after. We were patient.”
The Eagles will be back here at the Monsignor Werner Activity Center on Thursday to take on the host of the tournament, Hartington Cedar Catholic.
The Trojans were big winners over Crofton in their opening-round game and will bring a 16-6 record into the subdistrict final.
“We are in win or go home mode,” Blank said. “We need to keep winning, and if we play a little better than tonight, I like our chances.”
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
C2-5 subdistrict
EV 15 4 14 10 — 43
LH 14 14 11 16 — 55
ELKHORN VALLEY (12-10): Conner Larson 3 1-6 8; Derek Hahne 3 6-9 13; Nate Decker 3 1-2 8; Carter Werner 4 0-1 8.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (14-6): Trystan Scott 5 0-0 13; Cort McKeown 4 1-3 9; Eli Knapp 1 0-0 2; Grant Colligan 6 0-0 17; Mason Peterson 3 2-6 8; Haydyn Beaudette 2 0-0 6.