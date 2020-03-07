WYNOT (24-4): Shaelee Planer 1 6-8 8; Noelle Wieseler 0 1-2 1; Katelyn Heine 4 1-4 10; Kaitlyn Heimes 0 3-5 3; Emersyn Sudbeck 0 2-2 2; Autumn Lawson 0 0-2 0; Karley Heimes 3 2-7 10; Kendra Pinkelman 1 0-0 3.
LINCOLN -- Ponca is heading for the second girls basketball finals game in school history after taking care of No. 1 seeded Oakland-Craig 53-44 here at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Friday evening.
LINCOLN – Crofton dug itself a 15-point hole and came up just a few seconds short of pulling off a great comeback. Alexis Arens' 3-point attempt at the buzzer missed the mark and Hastings St. Cecilia hung on to defeat the Warriors 62-60 in the semifinals of the Class C2 state tournament on F…
LINCOLN – This time of year means spring and this time of year means the Nebraska State Girls Basketball Championships will be played in Lincoln.
LINCOLN – For the first time since a couple of championship game appearances by North Bend Central back in 1999 and 2001, the Tigers grabbed a ticket to Saturday’s final with a 39-31 win over Adams Central in the Class C1 semifinals here at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday morning.
LINCOLN – Humphrey St. Francis star and University of Nebraska recruit Allison Weidner exploded for 39 points in leading the Flyers to a 68-38 victory over Mullen in a Class D2 state semifinal on Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
LINCOLN — Chambers/Wheeler Central led by five after three quarters but gave up an 11-0 run to unbeaten Pleasanton to start the the fourth, and the Renegades' comeback effort fell just short as the Bulldogs prevailed 50-46 in the Class D1 semifinals of the state girls tournament at the Bob D…
LINCOLN — For three quarters, it looked like Cinderella would dance her way into the Class D1 girls basketball state championship game.
