Hard luck for some drivers resulted in good fortune for others during Saturday night’s second-to-last regular program of racing at Off Road Speedway.
In the IMCA Late Models “A” feature, for example, national points leader Cory Dumpert traveled from an event on Friday night at the Davenport (Iowa) Speedway, where the York driver finished eighth, to seek a win in Norfolk.
But two spin-outs during the first 10 laps forced Dumpert, who had been working his way through the field and into contention, out of the race. Two laps later, a mistake caused Ravenna’s Denton Duncan — the race leader for the first 12 laps — to fade into an 11th-place finish.
Norfolk drivers Ben Sukup and Chase Osborne battled for the lead the rest of the way until Osborne secured the lead before the race’s fourth and final caution and held off Sukup for the win.
The victory was Osborne’s first Off Road Speedway win of the season among five top five finishes, although he still trails Dumpert by 21 points for the track championship in the division.
Sukup finished second, which is also his fifth top-five finish, while Alex Banks of Albion was awarded third place.
Tejay Mielke’s first IMCA Stock Cars feature win at Off Road Speedway this year interrupted Neligh driver Cameron Wilkinson’s bid to add a ninth victory to his total.
Mielke, of Norfolk, took over at the front following early leader Justin Bertschinger’s mechanical issue seven laps into the race.
Mielke maintained control of the race despite restarts following three cautions and the competition provided by four other cars as he led a pack of five drivers that broke away from the field during the final five laps.
One of those five — Ron Pettitt of Norfolk — experienced the heartbreak of spinning out in the midst of turns three and four on the final lap, relinquishing second place to Wilkinson. Meanwhile, Homer’s Ryan Harris got the nod for third place.
Zach Reicks of Columbus avoided misfortune in the IMCA Hobby Stocks feature, winning for the first time at Off Road Speedway by making the most of a starting position on the pole while being pursued by Emerson’s Jace Malasek all race long.
Instead, it was Malasek’s blown engine with two laps remaining that produced the race’s final caution and set up O’Neill’s Dustin Jackson with the opportunity to pass Norfolk driver Shannon Pospisil on the final lap as the two finished in second and third place, respectively.
Colby Langenberg’s fifth win of the season locked up his IMCA SportMods track title, although the Norfolk driver had to rally from the back of the pack to get the lead.
Langenberg passed early race leader Jonathan Jensen of Norfolk who, two laps later, found himself against the wall between turns one and two while trying to stay with Langenberg and was sent to the back of the field for causing the ensuing restart.
As Langenberg built a straightaway-length advantage ahead of them, Mason Richards of Denton held off the challenge of Norfolk’s Tyler Afrank to earn second place with Afrank finishing third.
(Results: All drivers from Norfolk unless indicated)
LATE MODELS: (16 cars) (A feature) 1. Chase Osborne; 2. Ben Sukup; 3. Alex Banks, Newman Grove; 4. Joey Haase; 5. Kyle Prauner; 6. Jim Johnson, Plainview; 7. Zach Zentner, Cedar Rapids; 8. Eric Vanosdall, Hoskins; 9. Tom Svoboda, David City; 10. Nelson Vollbrecht, Stanton; 11. Denton Duncan, Ravenna; 12. Devin Johnson, Bloomfield; 13. Travis Birkley, Wakefield; 14. Troy Behnke, Ewing; 15. Brock Carlson, Winside; 16. Cory Dumpert, York. (Heat 1) 1. J. Johnson, 2. Haase. (Heat 2) 1. Svoboda, 2. Dumpert.
IMCA STOCK CAR: (18 cars) (A feature): 1. Tejay Mielke; 2. Cameron Wilkinson, Neligh; 3. Ryan Harris, Homer; 4. Chad Bruns, Wayne; 5. Tanner Pettitt; 6. Jake Kubik, Bassett; 7. Derek Sehi, O’Neill; 8. Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh; 9. Jaycee Bruns, Wayne; 10. Nate Desive, O’Neill; 11. Doug Pudwill, Piedmont, S.D.; 12. Jeremy Kinney, Henderson; 13. Ron Pettitt; 14. Neil Bruns; 15. Jake Timm; 16. Chuck Sands, Neligh; 17. Justin Bertschinger; 18. Eric Haase. (Heat 1) 1. J. Bruns, 2. Sands. (Heat 2) 1. K. Wilkinson, 2. Kubik. (Heat 3) 1. T. Pettitt, 2. C. Wilkinson.
IMCA HOBBY STOCK: (16 cars) (A feature): 1. Zach Reicks, Columbus; 2. Dustin Jackson, O’Neill; 3. Shannon Pospisil; 4. Nate Buck, Neligh; 5. Jason Wilkinson, Neligh; 6. Wyatt Lehman; 7. Jim Kimmel; 8. Colin Hein, Columbus; 9. Lance Mielke; 10. Mark Arduser, Battle Creek; 11. Travis Landauer, Albion; 12. Jordan Uehling; 13. Anthony Bruhn, Creston; 14. Alex Korus, Genoa; 15. Jace Malasek, Emerson; 16. Tanner Uehling. (Heat 1) 1. Wilkinson, 2. Reicks. (Heat 2) 1. Bruhn, 2. Arduser. (Heat 3) 1. Malasek, 2. Hein.
IMCA SPORTMODS: (11 cars) (A feature): 1. Colby Langenberg; 2. Mason Richards, Denton; 3. Tyler Afrank; 4. James Roebuck, Genoa; 5. Justin Addison, Meadow Grove; 6. Terry Kester, Oakdale; 7. Kevin Kay, Wayne; 8. Casey Mooney, Bloomburg, Texas; 9. Jonathan Jensen; 10. Daniel Wagner, Sioux City, Iowa; 11. Travis Kennedy, Red Cloud. (Heat 1) 1. Jensen, 2. Langenberg. (Heat 2) 1. Mooney, 2. Kester.